Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocino” Johnson kicked Super Bowl weekend off with a special edition of Nightcap, hosted with a live audience inside RedTail at Resorts World Las Vegas last night. Special guests included Saweetie, T Pain, Orlando Brown Jr. and Channing Crowder.

The show sold out in less than three hours of tickets going live just a few weeks before. Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay has gained virality with his recent interview with Kat William and Monique, catalyzing its popularity.

The live show started off strong with a surprise drop in by T Pain who had just finished sound check at Zouk Nightclub, just next door to RedTail. The artist strolled in “just to say what’s up” and drop in for a bit. He touched on a few quick topics, including auto tune. When Sharpe asked why he chose to use auto tune when he’s an amazing singer. Pain has also had recent vitality with his accapella and acoustic, leaving fans always wanting more. T Pain kicked off his residency with Zouk Group last night with a sold-out show and next-level production.

Shannon Sharpe Podcast with Chad Johnson at RedTail (Photo Michael Everts (Global Media Group))

Saweetie rounded out the podcast by sharing her personal experience as an athlete, her opinions on dating pro-athletes (or lack thereof) and dodging Sharpe’s probing into her relationship with Offset. Saweetie is performing at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas tonight with 2 Chainz.

The taping started with a live subscriber ticker counting to the 1M plus subscribers. The YouTube channel hit 1M during the middle of the show and was celebrated by both hosts.

Outside of RedTail (Photo Michael Everts (Global Media Group))

Throughout the night guests enjoyed cocktails and signature food items from RedTail, including two signature drinks named after the podcast. The Nightcap was crafted with Le Portier, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, strawberries, champagne and a lemon twist. The Quarter to 3 was crafted with Le Portier, fresh mint and white creme de menthe.

Last night, Smirnoff and GLAAD kicked off Super Bowl LVIII with an epic celebration of the LGBTQUIA+ community hosted by Lance Bass. Media and influencers came together to celebrate ahead of the big game with musical performances by VINCINT, special guests, and signature Smirnoff cocktails.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 07: Lance Bass attends the third annual “Night of Pride”, Co-Presented by GLAAD and Smirnoff ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Smirnoff)

Saturday night, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas was the hottest ticket on the Strip as actor Vin Deisel and comedian Jimmy O Yang were all spotted partying the night away.

Ludacris was playing to a packed house when he introduced co-star of “Fast and the Furious” series and actor, Vin Deisel, onto the stage as he started his hit song “Move,” which is featured in several of the Fast movie soundtracks and promotions. The special surprise guest received a massive ovation from partygoers as he stepped on the stage. After a few more songs, Ludacris and Vin Diesel enjoyed laughs, a few photos and shots of Don Julio 1942 Tequila on the stage table, closing down the venue and leaving as lights came on.

(Photo credit Global Media Group/Tony Tran)

Just steps away, actor Jimmy O Yang were seen enjoying a night out with friends and family. Throughout the night, the actors enjoyed the performance and snapped a few photos with Ludacris.

This weekend, the highly anticipated BravoCan made its way to Las Vegas, where many of the stars found themselves staying at the renowned Resorts World Las Vegas. Kandi Burruss, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen were some of the notable names that were seen spending their free-time at the lavish resort and enjoying its many amenities.

Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan stayed the weekend in the glamorous Chairman’s Villa, while enjoying their nights at the famed Zouk Nightclub with friends. Additionally, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein also made her way to Zouk Nightclub on Saturday night, and stayed in the Crockfords 1-Bedroom Suite, with floor-to-ceiling views of the entire Las Vegas strip. Before the weekend came to a close, Hochstein landed in Awana Spa for some luxurious spa treatments to end her Vegas getaway.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan at Resorts World Las Vegas (Courtesy Resorts World)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss, also made her way to Resorts World Las Vegas to check out Zouk Nightclub. The reality star stopped by both Friday and Saturday night with friends at the renowned Vegas nightclub.

Kandi Burress at Zouk Nightclub (Courtesy Resorts World)

This weekend, Hollywood’s newest couple made their way to Resorts World Las Vegas. Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline visited the famed Las Vegas resort for a quick 24 hour trip, staying in the luxurious Crockfords Entertainment Suite. The couple was in town for Pete’s show, “Pete Davidson Live,” at The Chelsea on Sept. 23. During the quick trip, the couple spent a majority of their time at the Allē Lounge on 66, the resort’s finest lounge with expansive views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Madelyn Cline at Crockfords (Courtesy Resorts World)

This past weekend, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas hosted an epic Labor Day Weekend celebration as OVO took over to host the official afterparty for Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour.” It was a star-studded weekend as A-listers flocked to the destination and gave partygoers a truly memorable experience.

The holiday weekend kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 31 as John Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams was spotted at Zouk Nightclub. Joined with a group of friends, Johnson was seen in good spirits as DJ Snake played to a packed crowd.

Tiësto and Bia at Ayu Dayclub (Courtesy Global Media Group)

On Friday, Sept.1 resident DJ, Zedd, brought the energy to Zouk Nightclub as he celebrated his birthday with an electric performance. Amongst the partygoers was UFC fighter and recent champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley as he was seen enjoying the nightclub.

The festivities continued on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Ayu Dayclub as GRAMMY-Award winning artist and Zouk Group resident, Tiësto, took over the outdoor oasis and performed to a sold-out crowd. Guests were in for a treat as chart-topping rapper and singer BIA joined Tiësto in the DJ booth as they celebrated the release of their new single “Both.” Hyping up the crowd, BIA was seen throwing fake money featuring her, Tiësto and 21 Savage, onto the dance floor. Adding to the excitement, UFC fighter “Suga” Sean O’Malley was also spotted again at the daytime destination. Celebrating his recent championship bout, he was seen taking photos with fans while at his VIP table on the main stage. To honor his championship status, a massive LED display proudly proclaimed that the Champ himself was in the house.

Later that night, the OVO takeover began and American rapper Don Toliver took the stage at Zouk Nightclub. Energy levels soared when Zouk resident Travis Scott surprised guests and joined Toliver on stage. They set the club on fire as they performed Toliver’s popular tracks together including “Lemonade” and “After Party.” Steps away, NBA basketball star James Harden made a grand entrance as the personal guest of the evening’s surprise performer, Travis Scott. The basketball icon was spotted with friends, relishing in the electrifying performances by Don Toliver and Travis Scott.

The OVO takeover came to an end on Sunday, Sept. 3 as PARTYNEXTDOOR performed at Ayu Dayclub during the day and G-Eazy closed out the weekend with a special performance during the destination’s famed Jungle Cat nighttime party.

Jon Summit made his way to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 28th to celebrate his 29th birthday. On one of the busiest nights at Zouk, with over 300 tickets sold and 3,000 in attendance, the renowned DJ was seen celebrating with his close friends and members of his management team. The birthday was celebrated with a huge presentation for Summit on stage, along with the entire club singing happy birthday, lead by headliner Zedd. The group partied the night away with 5 bottles of Dom Perignon, 2 Grey Goose bottles, 1 Casamigo Reposado, and 3 bottles of 1942.

Zedd recently dropped his remix for Jon Summit’s “Where You Are”, which intensified the excitement of the duo celebrating together.

On Saturday night, August 13th, Professional Boxer Teofimo Lopez made his winning return and defeated Pedro Campa via 7th-round TKO at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas.

To celebrate his big W, Lopez and his crew headed over to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas after the fight where he was greeted with a welcome message across the club’s LED screen. Lopez was seen partying behind the DJ booth with Zouk’s resident DJ, Tiesto.

(Photo credit Tony Tran)

Also in Vegas this past weekend were NBA stars Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons celebrating Parsons’ bachelor party at Zouk Nightclub. Resorts World Las Vegas welcomed Chandler to Vegas with a personal greeting displayed across the resort’s iconic, 100,000 square foot LED screen noting his “retirement from the game” as he gears up for the big wedding day. The two basketball players went to Zouk Nightclub and hung out on stage, engaged with the crowd and spent time with Tiesto as well.

Dixie D’Amelio rang in the big 2-1 this past weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas, the hottest destination on the Strip. The TikTok star was joined by her TikTok famous sister Charlie D’Amelio with boyfriend Landon Barker, parents Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, influencer pals and other friends as she celebrated her major birthday.

Dixie D’Amelio Celebrates 21st Birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas (Photo Courtesy Tony Tran)

The weekend kicked off on Thursday as Dixie rolled up with her crew in Resorts World Las Vegas’s signature Rolls Royce. That evening, she enjoyed dinner with her family at hotspot Carversteak and visited the iconic Resorts World Las Vegas LED screen at midnight to view her own personal birthday message that was seen throughout Las Vegas.

The morning of her birthday, Dixie woke up in the lap of luxury at one of the resorts Palaces that was designed to provide guests with an unparalleled, first-class experience. Ahead of an activity filled night, Dixie spent her birthday morning relaxing by the pool and enjoying an afternoon brunch.

The TikTok star and her guests visited Fuhu for dinner, the property’s contemporary Asian vibe dining destination, where they enjoyed a long dinner alongside Dom Perignon. Following dinner, Dixie enjoyed a one-of-a-kind firework show and finishing the night at Zouk Nightclub. There, Dixie and her crew were at a stage table, took pics with the crowd from the DJ booth, and the birthday girl went behind the DJ booth with Louis The Child. The Zouk Nightclub panels displayed photos of Dixie while an over the top custom cake was presented to her.

The party didn’t stop after Friday’s celebrations. Dixie and her crew spent the afternoon at Ayu Dayclub, Resorts World Las Vegas’s pool party that transports guests to Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands. Dixie and guests partied in their private bungalow before DJ Snake, resident Zouk Group DJ, brought the star on stage to continue her birthday celebrations. To finish her birthday weekend, Dixie enjoyed dinner at Wally’s Wine & Spirits before having a night cap at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge.

Last night, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their big NBA championship win at Resorts World Las Vegas. The team got the VIP treatment as soon as they arrived in Sin City as players were escorted to the hotel in Resorts World’s signature red Rolls Royces and greeted with a congratulatory welcome message displayed on the property’s 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen.

Golden State Warriors at Resorts World (Photo/Video Credit: Tony Tran )

The team spent the night at Resorts World Las Vegas celebrating their win together, including top players Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and more. See below for some additional anecdotes from the night:

The team stayed in luxurious Crockfords suites, and Draymond Green stayed in a 4-bedroom suite

Pre-dinner drinks and cigars at Eight Lounge

Dinner at Fuhu – the team was greeted with the restaurant’s signature Green Gold cocktail and enjoyed a feast including Tomahawk Ribeye with Crab Legs, Roasted Duck, Tiger Shrimp, Sushi rolls and much more.

– the team was greeted with the restaurant’s signature Green Gold cocktail and enjoyed a feast including Tomahawk Ribeye with Crab Legs, Roasted Duck, Tiger Shrimp, Sushi rolls and much more. The team then headed to Zouk Nightclub where they were set up with a table on stage and greeted with a custom screen takeover congratulating them on their championship win and the song “All I Do is Win.” The table was presented with an over-the-top bottle service presentation of Clase Azul with waitresses sporting Garden State Warrior jerseys.

where they were set up with a table on stage and greeted with a custom screen takeover congratulating them on their championship win and the song “All I Do is Win.” The table was presented with an over-the-top bottle service presentation of Zouk Residents Louis the Child were on the turntables and Bay Area favorite P-Lo had a special performance of his song “Put Me on Something”

The team was joined by Pro Soccer Players Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and Guillermo Ochoa and Pro Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. who all went to Zouk after they had dinner at Carversteak , where Klay and Jordan popped in to say hi

, where Klay and Jordan popped in to say hi In addition to celebrating their big win, Shooting Guard Jordan Poole celebrated his 23rd birthday at midnight and joined Warriors DJ Shabazz behind the booth.

Britney Spears visited Las Vegas this weekend with her fiancé Sam Ashgari. The couple stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas in one of the hotel’s over-the-top Palaces equipped with three bedrooms, a private backyard and pool, entertainment room, game room and more.

Britney Spears with her fiancé Sam Ashgari

This was her second visit to the resort, with her first visit in March. The two enjoyed a sneak preview of Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas, opening at the property on May 28, and were spotted around the property shopping. Spears dressed up in masquerade-themed masks with her agent Cade Hudson. Resorts World Las Vegas displayed a welcome message on the hotel’s 100,000 square foot West Tower LED screen which read “Resorts World Loves Britney,” which the couple viewed from outside her palace.



Additionally, On Thursday, May, 19th GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and recording artist Tiësto hosted a charity poker tournament at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tiesto Charity Poker Tournament (photo credit: Tony Tran for Zouk Group Las Vegas)

The tournament had over 130 total participants with many star-studded guests including Zouk residents Charly Jordan, athletes Jose Canseco and Deryk Engelland, comedian Blake Webber, model Josie Canseco, and artist Gregory Siff, among others. Players had on their best poker face as they competed for a chance to win some amazing prizes including a season pass with access to all of Tiësto shows at AYU Dayclub & Zouk Nightclub, a Tiësto weekend experience that includes some of his favorite Resorts World experiences, comped suites and much more. The list of presenting sponsors included the Vegas Golden Knights, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Avion Tequila, Michelob Ultra, The Botanist Gin, Kettle One Vodka, Bacardi, Casamigos Tequila, The Patrón Spirits Company, Allegiant Airlines, the Anaheim Angels and Hennessy. The event raised over $100K. All proceeds benefitted Project 150, a non-profit organization that provides free support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged teens in Southern Nevada. Mary Perry, advisory board member of Project 150, won the tournament.