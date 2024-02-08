Spread the love

Valentine’s Day is here and if you are looking for that unique dining experience or getaway weekend, Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a list of some of the best spots in Southern California for you to visit this Valentine’s Day.

Kaminari

Those looking to avoid the fuss of securing a Valentine’s Day reservation in the greater Los Angeles Area can opt for a night-in with their loved ones instead. Kaminari, the original gyoza bar located in Little Tokyo, will offer take-out of their specially crafted gyoza with recipes extracted straight from Utsunomiya, the gyoza capital of Japan. Whether for the vals, or the gals, Kaminari offers shrimp, pork or chicken gyoza in three different variations including Yaki (pan-fried), Sui (soup), or Age (deep-fried). The crafted gyoza are ideally paired with Kaminari’s in-house sauces such as cilantro chili, yuzu kosho, garlic aiolo and more. Don’t forget to snag a bottle of sake for the gyoza and night in. Guests can order online or call ahead at (213) 265-7351.

Vallarta Supermarkets

You can never go wrong giving your loved one the classic flowers and chocolate on Valentine’s Day. Vallarta Supermarkets is having a Floral Tent Event filled with vibrant and colorful blooms as well as a wide selection of gift options, including chocolates, chocolate-covered strawberries, plush bears, balloons, and gift cards so they can create a personalized gift that will make the day feel extra special. The event will be available throughout California at select dates and locations:

Dates and Times:

February 12: 12-7 pm

February 13: 8 am -8 pm

February 14: 7 am-8 pm

Locations:

North Hills: 9136 Sepulveda Blvd.North Hills, CA 91343

Baldwin Park: 13940 Ramona Blvd, Baldwin Park, CA 91706

Escondido: 1315 East Valley Parkway Escondido, CA 92027

Santa Maria: 1875 N. Broadway Blvd. Santa Maria, CA 93454

National City: 901 Euclid Ave National City, CA 91950

Anaheim: 2394 West Lincoln Ave Anaheim, CA 92801

Santa Maria: 1482 South Broadway Santa Maria, CA 93454

Salinas: 1050 N. Davis Road​ Salinas, CA 93907

Apart from the Floral Tent Event, Vallarta Supermarkets will also be selling Valentine’s Day-themed sweets and drinks in-store like the Lil Red Velvet Cheesecake ($4.99), Valentine’s Day White Cake ($30.99), Valentine’s Day Cupcakes ($9.99), Strawberry Hearts Gelatin made with sweet strawberry jam ($14.99), Chocolate Covered Strawberries and Stella Rosa Variety Gift Pack ($24.99). Floral bouquets and arrangements will also be available including Dozen Roses in a Gift Bag ($56.99), Cupids Arrow Bouquet ($26.99), Valentine’s Delight Arrangement ($39.99, and Rose Stargazer Bouquet ($34.99).

Katana

Experience love at first bite with your significant other at Katana in West Hollywood, where you can find delight in an Izakaya Feast and Valentine’s Day Specials. Priced at $145 per person, the Izakaya Feast is a pre-fixe menu that includes the Yellowtail serrano, Spicy tuna Hanabi, and Fluke Orange for Appetizers, Suzuki, Kobe Beef, Ebi Bacon for Robata, and Toro, Yellowtail, King Salmon, Baked Crab Handroll and Hammer Roll for Sushi. Apart from the lovely feast, there will also be Valentine’s Day Specials including the Seafood Tower ($60) filled with Oysters caviar, Salmon Carpaccio, Yellowtail Serrano, and Toro Sashimi caviar, as well as the Surf and Turf ($85), that serves a 10oz Aged Ribeye flavored with wagyu garlic butter and King Crab Legs with shaved black truffles. To book a reservation, visit their website or call 323.650.8585.

Katana Surf-n-Turf with Sake (Courtesy Katana)

BOA Steakhouse

Enjoy a four-course prix-fixe menu with your special someone on Valentine’s Day at BOA’s Steakhouse. Priced at $120 per person from 5:00-5:30 pm and $140 per person from 5:45-10:00 pm, diners can pick one dish from each course including BOA’s Caesar Salad, Blistered Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes and Burrata or Hamachi Crudo for the first course; Maine Lobster Tempura, Jumbo Lump Crab Toast, or Cauliflower Gnocchi for the second course; Petite Filet Mignon, Dry Aged Branzino Filet, Truffled Rosie’s Farm Half Chicken, Oven Roast Lobster Tail for the third course and Harry’s Berries made with strawberries, strawberry curd, champagne sorbet, brandy snaps for the final course. To book a reservation, visit

Valentine’s Day is for lovers.…including sushi lovers, especially when it’s plant-based. Kusaki, the first plant-based omakase and sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, recently reopened. Kusaki’s menu features savory, healthy, plant-based Japanese-inspired dishes – meant to be shared.

Kusaki’s intimate, sophisticated space is perfect for a cozy, romantic dinner. The aesthetic of the food served is reflected in a modern, minimalistic approach with its luxurious finishes and sultry lighting.

On Valentine’s Day, diners can choose from either the special five-course ($65) or seven-course ($90) omakase at the eight-seat omakase bar, a special Valentine’s menu or the à la carte menu of small plates.

Special plant-based dishes — including non-sushi items — debuting on Valentine’s Day include:

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

FyshFoods Tuna, Ponzu, Spicy Aioli, Panko, Microgreens

FRIED SHISO LEAF

Battered Shiso Leaf, FyshFoods Tuna, Ponzu, Lemon Juice, Microgreens

KOREAN PEAR GRANITA NIGIRI

Korean Pear, Ponzu, White Soy, Sweet Glaze, Green Onions

ENOKI SQUID NIGIRI

Enoki Mushrooms, Ponzu, Seaweed Caviar, Spicy Aioli, Lemon Zest

SQUID BELL PEPPER NIGIRI

Bell Pepper, Crunchy Garlic Aioli, Roasted Sesame Seeds, Sweet Glaze

YELLOW TAIL NIGIRI

White Soy, Ponzu, Yuzu Kosho, Crispy Onions, Seaweed Caviar

TRUFFLE SHISHITO SLIDERS

Impossible Truffle, Shishito Aioli, Cashew Cheese, Maitake Mushrooms, Brioche Bun

BUKO PANDAN PANNA COTTA

Coconut Cream, Pandan Leaves, Strawberry Marmalade, Coral Tuile

ROSE CHAMPAGNE

By the glass

“KISS FROM A ROSE” COCKTAILS

Fentimans Rose Lemonade, Champagne adorned with rose petals.

HEAVENSAKE JUNMAI DAIGINJO DESSAI (bottle)

Premium blended sake: aromatics of ripe pear, honeydew melon, and a subtle floral component

“The inspiration behind crafting these new menu items for Valentine’s Day stems from our deep affection for our customers and the genuine passion we hold for exceptional food,” said Pearl Steffie, head chef and owner-operator.

The last seating for omakase is at 9pm. Reservations required.

Diners will also be able to order from Kusaki’s regular small plates menu including Seared Bell Pepper Nigiri, Spicy Tuna Rolls, Crispy Garlic Tuna Sashimi, Trumpet Mushroom Nigiri, Rainbow Rolls, and as well as Shishito Burgers and Portobello Fries.

KUSAKI

2535 South Barrington Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Reservations: 424-398-9178 – call or text

Reservations can also be made via Instagram message or OpenTable.

Walk-ins are accepted, but reservations are encouraged.

For omakase, please text or message due to limited availability.

Hours: Tuesday – Sunday: 5-10pm

website: kusakila.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kusaki_la/

Kevin Hart’s plant-based restaurant, Hart House has a special treat just in time for Valentine’s Day. Hart House has created the new Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake – a strawberry shake blended with chocolate cookie crumbles. Available beginning Monday, February 12th for $5.49 (regular size) and $7.49 (large size). The Chocolate Covered Strawberry Shake joins Hart House’s other “secret menu” items: Triple Burg’r, Nashville Nuggets and Frots (fries & tots together). These items will be available at all four Los Angeles area locations: Westchester, Hollywood, Monrovia and University Park South.

Coupled Up On The Cape | Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club

Located along the coast of Massachusetts, Ocean Edge Resort & Golf Club has rightfully earned its spot as one of Cape Cod’s crown jewels. With luxurious accommodations, a plethora of resort activities, and close proximity to the vineyards and shops of Brewster, Ocean Edge Resort is the perfect spot for a romantic and luxury location for a Valentine’s Day proposal. Begin the evening with an idyllic stroll along the boardwalk which at sunset will serve as the perfect setting to pop the question. Mark the occasion with an ultra-romantic dinner at the sultry Roscommon Room where a pre-fixed menu of seared scallops, spinach gnocchi, beef tenderloin, lobster pot pie, chocolate pots de creme, and sparkling wine for a toast awaits. Indulge in luxury with a spacious Grand Corner Suite at the AAA Four-Diamond Mansion to celebrate the newly engaged bliss. There you will enjoy a plush king bed, whirlpool tub, private balcony, and a fireplace to cozy up with a bottle of champagne while you admire the flurry of snow falling, for a romantic touch, flower delivery service is also available. For an extra special surprise, book the stay and spa package luxe accommodations in the Mansion, dinner for two at the award-winning Bayzo’s Pub, an ultra-hydrating sea salt scrub and full-body massage, a complimentary bottle of Chardonnay, and late check-out so you can stay up late and sleep in. The Beach House Spa at Ocean Edge Resort is a serene, breezy oasis for couples to pamper and recharge ahead of the whirlwind that is wedding planning. Ocean Edge Resort supplies endless romantic vibes set against a gorgeous New England backdrop to commemorate a lifetime of love. For more information, visit: Ocean Edge