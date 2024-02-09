Spread the love

The Auditorium Philms Concert series kicks off in a big way this February 17th at the Auditorium Theatre. This special and unique collaboration between two venerable Chicago institutions featured Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi thriller Blade Runner accompanied by an all-electric eleven-piece chamber orchestra. A foundational work of the cyber punk genre as well as a film noir masterpiece, Blade Runner features a stunning, Golden Globe nominated Vangelis score that helped usher in the era of modern electronic music. Synced into their performance was the film’s original dialogue and sound effects.

Chicago Philharmonic – Emil de Cou, Conductor; Massamba Diop, tama drummer; Steve Kujala, Flute © Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022

Such live pairings between prominent orchestras and classic films have proven to be highly popular. An example would be the Chicago Philharmonica’s presentation of Ghostbusters that featured Peter Bernstein (son of Elmer Bernstein who scored the original Ghostbusters) leading the orchestra on stage in sync with the movie. Chicago Philharmonic Executive Director Terell Johnson believes that “in the grand scheme of things, live to film concerts represent a rapidly expanding frontier for orchestral music” that ultimately creates “an immersive and engaging experience for the audience. Film concerts have not only enriched the artistic tapestry of our orchestra but have also allowed us to connect with new audiences at a rapid pace.”

Chicago Philharmonic presents Ghostbusters in Concert with conductor Peter Bernstein at the Auditorium Theater on October 8, 2022. (photo by Anne Ryan)

Terell Johnson further indicated that when picking a film, he is on the lookout for “transformative scores that speak for themselves.” Music to him is a main character in any movie as “it breathes life into a scene and takes the cinematic visuals, soundscapes, and storytelling to new heights.” The Chicago Philharmonic also takes pride in selecting distinctive and diverse music. For example, its upcoming Dracula in Concert will highlight renowned Polish composer Wojciech Kilar.

What then can the average movie goer expect going into a live film concert for the first time? Terell Johnson says that “it is not like watching your favorite film at home. It’s akin to experiencing a beloved cinematic masterpiece for the first time, but with an entirely new dimension. A film concert with Chicago Philharmonic is a grand, complex, and stirring spectacle that promises to redefine the way you experience an orchestra concert.”

Chicago Philharmonic presents Ghostbusters in Concert with conductor Peter Bernstein at the Auditorium Theater on October 8, 2022 (photo by Anne Ryan)

The Auditorium Philms Concert series begins this February 17th with Blade Runner and then continues with Batman 1989 (April 13th), the Marvel Studios Black Panther (June 22nd and 23rd), Bram Stoker’s Dracula (October 26th)and Love Actually (December 7th). Tickets begin at $59 and can be purchased here. Or save money by purchasing tickets for multiple shows at one time.