NEFT Vodka and leading event management company French & Famous recently announced their multi-dynamic partnership to host the most festive, high-luxury, invite-only Anti-Valentine’s Day event in Miami on Saturday, February 10 at The Lounge At SLS Brickell. Exclusive VIP guests ages 21 and up will enjoy the best of the best, from the red carpet, crafted cocktails by NEFT Vodka, to a fun matchmaking game, and so much more.

Well known for its flair and esteemed experiences in art, luxury, culinary, travel, and fashion, French & Famous has been the driver behind the production of lavish parties worldwide for nearly eight years. Their partnership with NEFT Vodka, an eco-friendly, sustainable brand popular for its unbreakable, easily recyclable, lightweight barrel, aims to bring live entertainment, dating experiences, and high-end social activations to vibrant cities across the globe.

Whether in a relationship, forever single, or a couple ready to have a good time, the NEFT Vodka and French & Famous Anti-Valentine’s Day extravaganza will be the perfect celebration alternative ahead of the traditional holiday. Guest will also enjoy a surprise dating game upon arrival sponsored by First Round’s On Me, a dating app designed to transcend virtual conversations in favor of in-person dating experiences.

NEFT Vodka is launching a worldwide User-Generated Content Contest seeking young, talented artists to submit their best piece of artwork for a chance, among many, to have it revealed at a top motorsports event this year. Additional information and submission details will be announced on all NEFT Vodka’s digital channels. The contest is open only to individuals of legal drinking age, no purchase necessary, and is void where prohibited by law. Other terms and conditions apply.

To learn more about NEFT Vodka, visit www.neftvodka.com.

Looking to plan your next event experience, visit www.frenchandfamous.com.

ABOUT NEFT VODKA:

NEFT Vodka is made from mineral-rich mountain spring water filtered centuries deep beneath the Austrian Alps and ancient grains of non-GMO rye. No sugar, no additives. A vodka with a refined and sophisticated taste enjoyed neat or on the rocks to your preferred taste.

Since debuting in the U.S., NEFT has received multiple accolades and awards, including a 98-point rating from The Tasting Panel Magazine. The company also received Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, becoming one of only two vodkas to win recognition consecutively for the past two years. In the same competition, NEFT won “Best Vodka.”

ABOUT FRENCH & FAMOUS:

Founded in 2015 by Frenchmen Eric Even and Cyril Kadouch, French & Famous aims to highlight in a festive environment what France has best to offer, specifically in the Art, Luxury, Culinary, Travel, Beverage, and Fashion industries. Based in Miami, one of the most vibrant cities in the world, our events are by invitation only and take place in high-end venues.