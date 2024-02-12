Spread the love

At the TCA’s in Pasadena, California last week, Lifetime, now celebrating it’s 40th year as a television network, shared that their upcoming content will continue to celebrate the voice of women. After a wildly successful documentary about Gypsy Rose Blanchard, they will do a docuseries about her and her husband, focusing on her new life after being released from prison for murder. They will allow Wendy Williams to tell her story, from her point of view, in a two-part documentary. And Terry McMillan, who writes about what breaks her heart, what she doesn’t understand and what she wishes she could change, will have her own series of movies premiering on Lifetime. Terry said she wants to show what can happen when you take a chance, face your fears, and open up to life, love and happiness. She is excited to share her voice through programming at Lifetime.

One of the strongest voices coming to Lifetime this winter is Theresa Caputo, the lady who actually hears voices from beyond. In Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirirts, we will see medium Theresa Caputo for the woman she is and what she represents…embracing life, letting go and knowing loved ones are always with us. Theresa is thrilled to work with Lifetime, a place she knows women can feel free to tell their stories, and she said we’re going to see a lot of her story!

Pyshics, mediums, spirit speakers. There are many words to describe someone who communicates with the departed, but to describe Theresa Caputo, I would simply use the words “the real deal.” I had the pleasure of seeing Theresa in action at the TCA’s. For two hours she captivated the audience, speaking to many people through their deceased loved ones. Not only is Theresa smart, intriguing and pretty, she’s very funny – even amidst the sadness and tragedy she was speaking of. She kept the audience laughing and feeling joy, while also bringing us to tears as she “reunited” people in the room with departed loved ones and their important messages. Theresa explained that her goal is to show people that your departed loved ones are always with you, and that there is still life to live once those people have left their physical bodies, and they will live that life with you in a way. Theresa’s subjects (aka the audience) have to be vulnerable to accpet the messages she is delivering from the people speaking through her. She is a vessel of communication between two worlds, and says she has been since she was 4 years old.

Many of us were in tears throughout the night, but the tears I felt weren’t necessarily of sadness. It felt like a relief for the people getting their messages to know how their loved ones felt, not just about their deaths (many of which were quite tragic), but also how proud they were of their loved one still living. Theresa Caputo: Raising Spirits airs Thursday’s on Lifetime. I can guarantee you I will be tuning in and I highly recommend you do as well.

