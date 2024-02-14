Spread the love

March Madness is the pinnacle for any basketball fan and while you can attend tournament games throughout the country or take the action at home, nothing creates an atmosphere quite like Las Vegas. March Madness tips off this year on March 21st (the round of 64), but when it comes to Las Vegas there is more to experience than just showing up to watch the games.

Splash Magazines Worldwide is going to help you make the most of your Las Vegas experience so that you can enjoy all of the nonstop basketball action, last-second buzzer beaters and wagers galore all while finding the best places to enjoy cocktails, world-class food and the biggest televisions in the world.

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge located inside the recently opened Durango Casino & Resort is offering half and full-day packages that give you a center-court seat to take in all of the action. For more information, visit: The George