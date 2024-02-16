Spread the love

By Agneta Bekassy de Bekas & Daniel Herron (Pen & Pic)

Amazing! Over the Top! WoW! expressions we heard when entering the latest and futuristic shopping mall EmSphere.

Truly an experience for all the senses the minute you enter the complex crossing a futuristic bridge of flowing projected graphic art below your feet. This is a mall where East meets West.

Such imagination in design, décor and use of open space never seen before, and all this from an amazingly creative Thai woman Supaluck Umpujh, who also owns the mall and two others.

This is EmSphere, Bangkok’s latest addition to its contemporary Skyline.

Bangkok is well known for its many big and beautiful shopping malls, but this latest one, opened in December 2023, tops them all! And to think malls are closing all over America.

This unique shopping mall is located on Sukhumvit Road, between the two Skytrain stations Asoke and Phrom Phong. It’s easy to access from the Phrom Phong station.

The three malls Emporium, EmQuartier and now the EmSphere are operated by the Mall Group. 15 billion baht, was invested in the development of this mall.

On the ground floor, you have a food paradise. Whatever kind of food you are craving, you will easily find.

There are famous restaurants from all over the world, as well as popular street food from South Eastern Asia. If you feel like having Chinese dumplings, or a Korean Shabu Shabu, a tender beef from France, Cold cuts, sweets, pastries, it’s all there for you and much, much more.

You will also find the supermarket, GOURMET MARKET. There you will find produce from all over the world and not to forget, they have staff dancing to entertain you and brighten your day, quite unique.

On the first floor, EM Lifestyle, you will find almost all famous brands. One of the most popular brands for young women is the Thai label GENTLE WOMAN.

The bags from this store have become a “must to have” among the young, fancy Thai women. The face of this brand, belongs to the pop singer Minnie Pantira.

You will also find the largest beauty retail store EVEANDBOY.

This brand was founded by Khun Ken, more than 20 years ago. The name is a combination of the founder’s name and his sister. Today there are more than 100 branches within Thailand. EveandBoy carries over 150 top brands of fragrances. Their best-selling perfume for years, is from Yves Saint Laurent. Newcomer is the brand, Jo Malone. This store offers promotions regularly.

Up on the second floor. Here you’ll find the Italian brand SMEG.

Their kitchen items take you back to the 1950s, all retro style. Refrigerators, toasters, ovens, etc. in bright colors or soft pastel.

On the TECH floor, companies like TRUE, AIS and Apples, just to mention a few, are represented.

If you might be longing for a new super car, you will find them in the AUTO GALLERIA on the second floor. What about a Lotus, Lamborghini, Porsche or a smart, ravishing Mini? They are all there waiting for you. You can choose your favorite color and all the extras you want. Check your bank balance first!

On the fifth floor you’ll find a stunning restaurant TRIBE.

In TRIBE you can come to sip on a drink, take a swim in the beautiful pool with its pool bar, rest on one of the huge sunbeds, or swim with a pink Flamingo in the pool, while admiring the beautiful skyline, having a light lunch or snack.

The décor is amazing, you have a touch of Marrakesh, with elements from Mexico, Hawaii and even the South of France. There are elegant changing rooms with lockers, private showers and private rooms for small get- togethers, lounges, everything you wish for.

At EmSphere you literally could make day and evening of it in one visit. Come to the mall in the morning, opens at 10.00 am, do some shopping then take the elevator to TRIBE, change into your swimsuit, jump in the pool or just relax on the comfortable beds. After your lunch, you might just take another dip in the pool and when the evening comes, you change to your little cocktail dress, go for dinner, to be followed by a visit at the night club MEGA.

In the near future, you will also be able to attend concerts and other huge events in the ARENA, that can seat up to 6000 people.

On the third floor you have the biggest IKEA downtown store in the world. Here you can shop for the Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture, textiles, lighting & home décor and if you get hungry, the IKEA restaurants happily serve you the Swedish delicacies as e.g., meatballs with cranberry, boiled potatoes and a brown sauce.

If you have a dog or cat, there will be a rooftop area where you can bring your pet, let it play on a lawn, while you take a seat on a bench, maybe reading your favorite book or just relax.

This is what EmSphere is all about. It’s not just an amazing, beautiful, well located shopping mall in bustling Bangkok, it’s a mixture of everything, kind of a shopping Disneyworld.

If you are visiting Bangkok, this should be on your list of places to see and especially Tribes on the fifth floor for lunch or a cocktail by the pool.

There is no doubt as to the creativity and imagination the Thai’s have in thinking and producing of such an impressive mall. It could also be argued that Thailand is pretty much the center of South East Asia for forward thinking and progress. There are even talks in the government of becoming a space hub for South East Asia.

Testimonials:

Irish tourists Michael Redmond and Donald Gorman “East meets West, absolutely an amazing, unbelievable shopping mall.”

French Photographer Patrick Estay….Le Figaro Magazine Paris

“There are no words to describe this mall, it’s out of this world.”

Australian Charlotte Walker. “This mall is above amazing.”

Photography by Daniel Herron (iPhone 15 Pro Max)