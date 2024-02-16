Spread the love

Most of us have spent a lazy day on the sofa lost in romance on the small screen. We know the plots well, boy and girl have a meet-cute moment and love ensues. Usually there is a bigger meaning to the movie too, maybe community, giving back, family – but love is always there front and center. If you’re thinking, “yes, I have definitely spent some days doing this,” I have to imagine your mind goes right to your trusted source for this programming, the Hallmark Channel! For decades now, Hallmark has been known as a reliable source for feel-good family programming, with a focus on love. There is no better time at Hallmark to feel the love than Loveuary, their nod to Valentine’s Day during the month of February. This February, Hallmark is taking us back in time to love stories from a bygone era, with movies inspired by the classics of Jane Austen.

View of luncheon atmosphere during the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Hallmark Media luncheon at the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Sense & Sensibility costumes and wigs on display at the Hallmark Media luncheon of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

The Loveuary lineup includes Paging Mr. Darcy, An American in Austen, Love & Jane (featuring Hallmark queen, Alison Sweeny) and Sense & Sensibility, from Hallmark’s signature Mahogany line. Hallmark Media had a beatiful regency era presentation at the TCA’s in Pasadena, California last week, and I had the chance to hear from the creatives behind Sense & Sensibility. Their passion for this film was evident in every word they spoke and it’s bound to be a beautiful movie! As a lover of fashion and costumes, what captivated me most was the accuracy the team took to recreate the time period. From every little twist and turn of the hair, to the colors and fabrics in the clothing, the team assured us it was spot on. Vannessa Riley acted as their Regency Era Consultant and from her historical accuracy, Sense & Sensibility is sure to transport us back in time. Project Runway alumna, and well known costumer designer, Kara Saun created all the beautiful costumes. She created over 40 incredibly intricate pieces in just 15 days. The woman is a sewing wizard! Hair was mastered by celebrity hairstylist, Kim Kimble, whose beautifual art was on display during our luncheon. They had to use wigs in the movie because it was shot in about 20 days, and the hair would have taken far too long if not prepped and ready to go in advance. Something about love in the regnecy era just feels more romantic, and I know the audience will feel that romance watching this cast and this movie.

(L-R) Toni Judkins, SVP, Development, Hallmark Media, Kim Kimble, Deborah Ayorinde, Kara Saun, Tia A. Smith and Vanessa Riley attend the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

(L-R) Vanessa Riley, Kara Saun and Kim Kimble speak onstage during the Loveuary with Jane Austen Panel at the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

In addition to Loveuary programming, Hallmark shared some fun updates regarding upcoming upcoming movies and shows, as well as changes to their current channels. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, will soon be renamed to Hallmark Mystery, and will continue to feature our favorite crime-solving sleuths. The plot of the Cases of Mystery Lane, a new series featuring Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia, intrigued most from Hallmark Mystery’s upcoming lineup. Paul and Aimee play Birdie and Alden Case, a married couple solving murders. What a hobby, right?! Sure, the plot is exciting, and the cast is funny, but what struck me most is what Aimee shared regarding her thoughts on the show. She said, “I love this project because it’s about people reconnecting and rediscovering themselves and their partner with fresh eyes – and falling in love all over again.” It’s a big of twist for Hallmark, not a budding love story, which is their norm, but a continually blooming one.

(L-R) Elizabeth Yost, SVP, Development, Hallmark Media, Victor Webster, Paul Campbell, Alison Sweeney, Aimee Garcia, Luke Macfarlane, Danny Griffin, Lyndie Greenwood and Ali Skovbye speak onstage during the Hallmark Mystery Panel at the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

That twist is just one we can expect to see in upcoming changes from Hallmark Media. They promised 2024 is going to be full of fresh, new content. Stuff we have not seen from the network before! Maybe one of their greatest focuses coming in 2024 is Make Her Mark, a women’s directing initiative and a passion project of Hallmark star, Ashley Williams. “I am where I am today because of the women and men who mentored me and lifted me up along the way,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming at Hallmark Media. “And now we will pay it forward as an organization and help arm aspiring women filmmakers with the tools and experience they need and want to take their careers to new heights. I cannot wait to see the incredible work that will result from this new program.” Lisa and her team will kick off the Mark Her Mark series with Shifting Gears, directed by Yan-kay Crystal Lowe, and starring my favorite Hallmark hunk, Tyler Hynes.

View of stage during the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP, Programming, Hallmark Media speaks onstage during the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

Yan-kay Crystal Lowe is not only a new director at Hallmark, she is a part of the Hallmark family, and that’s a real thing. Every actor on every panel said how welcomed they felt when they first started working with Hallmark, and how they truly felt like it was home and they felt like they were part of a family. That’s exactly what the hit series The Way Home is all about. It’s about different generations of a family and finding your way, yes, you guessed it, home. Currently airing season 2, The Way Home has proven to be one of Hallmark’s biggest hits yet. The show stars Andie MacDowell, Evan Williams, Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow. As Chyler Leigh stated, “the core of the show is love, family, friendship and hope, which is the DNA of Hallmark.” Each episode takes viewers on an emotional journey, through mutliple decades and in a beautiful setting. Evan Williams said “the audience can always expect the unexpected with The Way Home.”

(L-R) Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams, Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell speak onstage during “The Way Home” Panel at the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

(L-R) Chyler Leigh, Sadie Laflamme-Snow, Evan Williams and Andie MacDowell of “The Way Home” attend the Hallmark Media session of the 2024 TCA Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on February 06, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Hallmark Media)

I think that is a perfect metaphor for what we will see with Hallmark this year – the unexpected. And as you can see, there is room for what we know and love with Hallmark too. There is plenty of love and romance coming to the Hallmark Channel in 2024, plenty to fill endless days cozied on the couch, lost in a love story on the small screen.

For more information on the Hallmark Channel and their programming, click here.

Photos provided by Hallmark Media.