Spread the love

The 9th Annual Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week brings together a list of great restaurants from every neighborhood taking you on a culinary adventure from Naples Island to Belmont Shore and more. The special menus will be available from February 18th through February 28th, and this year watch for the Leap Day bonus menus and specials on February 29th.

Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week, recognized by the California Restaurant Association as the city’s premier culinary event, is a 10-day celebration of food, wine, beer and spirits. This year 2nd + PCH, Long Beach’s premier lifestyle center, supports all its restaurant stakeholders by being a sponsor.

Komo’s Cocina, located in Naples Island, is that perfect neighborhood restaurant that makes you feel at home the minute you walk through the front door and the Latin-inspired cuisine and beverages will keep you coming back. Every dish on the Komo’s menu is brought to life with their in-house-made salsas, sauces, chorizo, soups and desserts to go along with fresh produce, meat and seafood. Komo’s created a great new addition to their menu for Dine Out Long Beach with hand-battered Mahi Mahi fish & chips and instead of typical tartar sauce, they also have a flavorful in-house made chipotle aioli sauce or you can choose a chimichurri aioli. Paid that or a street tacos and enchilada plate with a Komo’s margarita for only $15.00.

Komo’s Fish & Chips

Komo’s is home to 40 different brands of tequilas and they have over 100 selections in total. They also have a full bar and are always working on new and creative cocktails to go along with their version of some classics such as the Amigo Old Fashioned. Komo’s also features a daily happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Taco Tuesdays with their incredible street tacos for only $2.

Komo’s Tortilla Soup

Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week will showcase some of Long Beach’s best restaurants from across the city – from casual and fine dining to fast casual and grab-and-go. Participating restaurants to date include:

Aji Peruvian

District Wine

Michael’s On Naples

Noble Bird

Café Sevilla

Risu

Naples Rib Co.

BO beau Kitchen + Roof Tap Bar

Cali Chillie

Buono’s Pizzeria

Long Beach Tap House

District 4 Pizza

Kennedy’s Craft Kitchen

Remix Kitchen Bar

Vina e Cucina

Saint + Second

The Ordinarie

El Barrio Cantina

Ballast Point

ROE

Jade

L’Opera

Liv’s on 2 nd

Dogz Bar & Grill

Parkers’ Lighthouse

Kihon

Claire’s at the Museum

Ficklewood

Kashiwa

Komo’s Cocina

Lucille’s Bar-B-Que (2 locations)

Water’s Edge Winery

The Carvery

This year Dine Out Long Beach has partnered once again with the California Restaurant Association’s non-profit organization, Restaurants Care, which provides relief and stability to struggling California restaurant workers. Guests can show their support during Dine Out Long Beach by ordering an “imaginary” menu item, such as “Imaginary Nachos” or “Imaginary Breadsticks” from a participating restaurant. These “Imaginary” offerings have zero calories and cost very little “dough” to help nourish displaced restaurant workers throughout the state. The “Imaginary” offerings are a $3 donation to the Restaurants Care fund, which has helped such Long Beach restaurants as The Reef, Rasselbock Beer Garden, Panxa Cocina, Susie Cakes, Ola Mexican Kitchen and Jade on the Water.

This year’s sponsors include presenting sponsor Grunion Gazette along with longtime partner Stella Artois as well as the California Restaurant Association. Also supporting Long Beach restaurants are KFI-Am 640 “The Fork Report,” KJAZZ 88.1, Proxi, Greer’s OC, Yelp, Safeway Printing and Dreambox, the leading digital agency for the restaurant industry.

For more information Dine Out Long Beach, Restaurant & Cocktail Week taking place February 18-28, visit dineoutlongbeach.com or call 562.387.8804.

(Photos by Stephan Martin)