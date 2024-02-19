Spread the love

Ensconced in the pantheon of 20th-century composers, America’s Aaron Copland, England’s Benjamin Britten, and Russia’s Dmitri Shostakovich have each come to symbolize his respective country’s quintessential “national” sound and received high honors in their homelands.



Ironically, each came under suspicion of disloyalty by their governments, with Shostakovich, at times, fearing for his life. This program offers a sonata by each, with violin, cello, and viola taking featured turns.

Jessica Choe

Experience three enduring sonatas composed by three of the 20th-century’s greatest icons.

Aaron Copland: Sonata for Violin and PianoBenjamin Britten: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major, Op. 65Dmitri Shostakovich: Sonata for Viola and Piano, Op.147

Artists: John Macfarlane, violin; Carol Cook, viola; Calum Cook, cello; Jessica Choe, piano

Hear Rembrandt’s artists collaborate with guest pianist Jessica Choe in this unique collection of sonatas by 20th-century icons.



Join us for Icons Under Scrutiny. Performances are at 7:00 PM, Friday, March 01, at Cliff Dwellers Club, Chicago, and at 7:00 PM, Sunday, March 03, at Nichols Concert Hall, Evanston.

John Macfarlane

Learn more about these exciting performances, and the 2024 Rembrandt High School Competition below.



Don’t Miss the 2024 Rembrandt Chamber Musicians High School Chamber Music Competition

This year our competition will take place in two rounds–first, a video pre-screening round, and second, the live finals. A public playlist will be posted on our YouTube Channel with all the video round submissions.

Carol Cook

Live finals will be held on Sunday, February 25 from 10 AM – 2 PM at North Park University’s Anderson Chapel 5159 N Spaulding Ave, Chicago, IL 60625



The finals are FREE and open to the public! We highly encourage everyone to attend and experience the talent and hard work of our finalist groups for themselves! Street parking can be found near Anderson Chapel, stay tuned for more details in the next email.



This year student ensembles will compete for:

• A share of our $2500.00 prize pool!

• Professional performance opportunities (Spring 2024 – Fall 2025)

• A guest performance at Rembrandt’s March 03 concert Icons Under Scrutiny

• Coachings with Rembrandt Chamber Musicians artists

• The prestigious title of “Rembrandt Young Artist”

Past Rembrandt Young Artists have gone on to attend elite conservatories, and even win seats at major civic and professional orchestras across the nation. Rembrandt also regularly offers performance opportunities to alumni of our high school competition and past Young Artists.



Hear last year’s Honorable Mention, The Bone Rangers, below and get excited for another amazing competition finals on Sunday, February 25th!

Join us this season for music you won’t forget, guest artists you will adore, and to experience once again the classic, engaging, and adventurous ensemble Chicagoland has enjoyed for over 30 years.

If you are returning to Rembrandt Chamber Musicians, you may notice some changes to our box-office. Our new ticketing platform is accessed directly on our site. We will be making regular updates to the platform and the media, and if you have any troubles using the site, please call 872-395-1754 or email us at in**@re***********************.org

