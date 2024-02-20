Spread the love

AT CHICAGO BARS AND RESTAURANTS

$2.29 cookies Sweet Mandy B’s, “Leap Year” cocktail at Central Park Bar, 29-percent discount at Wake ‘n Bacon, Drag Show at Remedy and more aliveOne

Leap Day Live Music and Specials at aliveOne

Thursday, February 29

aliveOne will feature FREE live music from resident band, Bonzo Squad, who will perform an “extra long” jam in honor of Leap Day on Thursday, February 29 at 9:30 p.m. Half-price happy hour will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along with all night specials including $3 Miller High Life and $8 Eve of Destruction cocktails.

PHOTOS (courtesy of aliveOne):

Location: 2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 348-9800 | www.aliveone.com

Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m.

CENTRAL PARK BAR Sip on the “Leap Year” Cocktail at Central Park Bar

Thursday, February 29

$10 cocktail special

Central Park Bar in Avondale will feature a special $10 “Leap Year” cocktail available only on Thursday, February 29. Named after the classic cocktail of the same name created by a bar in London in 1928, the drink features Beefeater London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth and lemon juice.

PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar):

Location: 2924 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.com Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m.- 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m.- 3 a.m.

REMEDY

Leap Year “Lip Sync Happy Hour” at Remedy

Thursday, February 29

On Thursday, February 29, guests can join Remedy in Bucktown for an extra special February installment of their “Lip Sync Happy Hour”, this time with a Leap Year theme, hosted by comedy drag queen Ginger Forest and diva Ranger Cheeks. Co-Hosting and performing alongside them will be the ever-fabulous and fierce Candi Forest, Thé Androgynique, Bella Donna and Myles O’Hare.

Guests can kick off the night with Remedy’s half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m before the drag show begins at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in their hottest look as prizes will be given out during the Remedy Runway Contest at 8 p.m.

PHOTO (courtesy of Remedy):

Location: 1910 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647| (773) 698-7715 | www.remedybarchicago.com

Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.

SWEET MANDY B’S

$2.29 Cookies and $29 Cakes at Sweet Mandy B’s

Thursday, February 29

$2.29 to $29 specials

To celebrate the Leap Year, on Thursday, February 29, Sweet Mandy B’s in Lincoln Park and Streeterville will offer their regular cookies (not iced) for $2.29 each (normally $3.30) including their famous Chocolate Chip, Confetti and Snickerdoodle cookies. Regular 6-inch three layer house cakes will also be available for $29 (normally $34).

PHOTO (courtesy of Sweet Mandy B’s):

Locations:

Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave,Chicago, IL 60614 | (773)244-1174 |

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St.Chicago, IL 60611 | (312)255-1632 |

Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

WAKE ‘N BACON

Leap Day Delights: A 29-percent Discount and Private Party Giveaway at Wake ‘n Bacon

Thursday, February 29

29-percent off

Chicagoans who visit Wake ‘n Bacon, the vibrant Insta-worthy restaurant in East Lakeview, on Leap Day will enjoy a special 29-percent discount when they dine for brunch or lunch on Thursday, February 29. Anyone who dines on Leap Day will also be entered to win a free private party space at Wake ‘n Bacon for up to 50 guests with the rental fee waived.*

*Private event availability Friday through Sunday 5 to 9 p.m. (waived rental fee is a $400 per hour value)

Served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., brunch highlights include Spiced Maple Chicken ‘n Waffles with a bubble waffle and crispy chicken thighs garnished with pickled peppers and green onions served with spiced maple syrup, and the Maui Wowie with Hawaiian bread, Spam, Tajin-spiced grilled pineapples, chipotle mayo and scrambled eggs. Guests can pair their meal with an array of local beers, mocktails and creative seasonal cocktails. For a relaxing add-on, all food and drink items can be infused with CBD to add a unique twist and enhance diners’ experience.

Credit: Neil John Burger

PHOTO (courtesy of Wake ‘n Bacon):

Location: 420 W. Belmont Ave. | Chicago, IL 60657 | 773.880.5100 |

www.eatwakenbacon.com

Hours: Daily Brunch: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Weekend Dinner Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.