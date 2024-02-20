AT CHICAGO BARS AND RESTAURANTS
$2.29 cookies Sweet Mandy B’s, “Leap Year” cocktail at Central Park Bar, 29-percent discount at Wake ‘n Bacon, Drag Show at Remedy and more aliveOne
Leap Day Live Music and Specials at aliveOne
- Thursday, February 29
- aliveOne will feature FREE live music from resident band, Bonzo Squad, who will perform an “extra long” jam in honor of Leap Day on Thursday, February 29 at 9:30 p.m. Half-price happy hour will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. along with all night specials including $3 Miller High Life and $8 Eve of Destruction cocktails.
PHOTOS (courtesy of aliveOne):
Location: 2683 N Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60614 | (773) 348-9800 | www.aliveone.com
Hours: Sunday – Thursday: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Friday: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 3 a.m.
CENTRAL PARK BAR Sip on the “Leap Year” Cocktail at Central Park Bar
- Thursday, February 29
- $10 cocktail special
Central Park Bar in Avondale will feature a special $10 “Leap Year” cocktail available only on Thursday, February 29. Named after the classic cocktail of the same name created by a bar in London in 1928, the drink features Beefeater London Dry Gin, Grand Marnier, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth and lemon juice.
PHOTOS (courtesy of Central Park Bar):
Location: 2924 N Central Park Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 | (773) 698-6063 | www.centralparkbarchicago.com Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m.- 2 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m.- 3 a.m.
REMEDY
Leap Year “Lip Sync Happy Hour” at Remedy
- Thursday, February 29
On Thursday, February 29, guests can join Remedy in Bucktown for an extra special February installment of their “Lip Sync Happy Hour”, this time with a Leap Year theme, hosted by comedy drag queen Ginger Forest and diva Ranger Cheeks. Co-Hosting and performing alongside them will be the ever-fabulous and fierce Candi Forest, Thé Androgynique, Bella Donna and Myles O’Hare.
Guests can kick off the night with Remedy’s half-price happy hour from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m before the drag show begins at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to dress in their hottest look as prizes will be given out during the Remedy Runway Contest at 8 p.m.
PHOTO (courtesy of Remedy):
Location: 1910 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60647| (773) 698-7715 | www.remedybarchicago.com
Hours: Sunday – Friday: 4 p.m – 4 a.m. | Saturday: 4 p.m. – 5 a.m.
SWEET MANDY B’S
$2.29 Cookies and $29 Cakes at Sweet Mandy B’s
- Thursday, February 29
- $2.29 to $29 specials
To celebrate the Leap Year, on Thursday, February 29, Sweet Mandy B’s in Lincoln Park and Streeterville will offer their regular cookies (not iced) for $2.29 each (normally $3.30) including their famous Chocolate Chip, Confetti and Snickerdoodle cookies. Regular 6-inch three layer house cakes will also be available for $29 (normally $34).
PHOTO (courtesy of Sweet Mandy B’s):
Locations:
Lincoln Park: 1208 W. Webster Ave,Chicago, IL 60614 | (773)244-1174 |
Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Streeterville: 254 E. Ontario St.Chicago, IL 60611 | (312)255-1632 |
Hours: Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
WAKE ‘N BACON
Leap Day Delights: A 29-percent Discount and Private Party Giveaway at Wake ‘n Bacon
- Thursday, February 29
- 29-percent off
Chicagoans who visit Wake ‘n Bacon, the vibrant Insta-worthy restaurant in East Lakeview, on Leap Day will enjoy a special 29-percent discount when they dine for brunch or lunch on Thursday, February 29. Anyone who dines on Leap Day will also be entered to win a free private party space at Wake ‘n Bacon for up to 50 guests with the rental fee waived.*
*Private event availability Friday through Sunday 5 to 9 p.m. (waived rental fee is a $400 per hour value)
Served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., brunch highlights include Spiced Maple Chicken ‘n Waffles with a bubble waffle and crispy chicken thighs garnished with pickled peppers and green onions served with spiced maple syrup, and the Maui Wowie with Hawaiian bread, Spam, Tajin-spiced grilled pineapples, chipotle mayo and scrambled eggs. Guests can pair their meal with an array of local beers, mocktails and creative seasonal cocktails. For a relaxing add-on, all food and drink items can be infused with CBD to add a unique twist and enhance diners’ experience.
PHOTO (courtesy of Wake ‘n Bacon):
Location: 420 W. Belmont Ave. | Chicago, IL 60657 | 773.880.5100 |
Hours: Daily Brunch: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Weekend Dinner Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Be the first to comment