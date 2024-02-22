Spread the love

February 22 is not only Washington’s Birthday, but it’s also National Margarita Day! So whether you raise a toast to our first President or just want to enjoy some sunshiney flavor in the middle of winter, these recipes from Cantera Negra Tequila and Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, will help shake up your margarita game!

Cantera Negra’s Winter Marg

Warm up your winter nights with the Winter Marg, a creation that promises to elevate your taste buds. Crafted with Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila, fresh lime, and blood orange juice, this concoction is topped with a flavorful winter spice rim. Here’s how you can shake up this winter wonder:

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila

0.5 part Fresh lime juice

0.5 part Fresh blood orange juice

0.5 part Agave syrup

0.75 tsp Vanilla extract

Directions:

Rim a rocks glass with winter spice mix (0.5 tsp salt, 0.5 tsp sugar, 0.25 tsp cinnamon, and 0.25 tsp chili powder). Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into the prepped rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a cinnamon stick for that perfect winter touch.

Tommy’s Margarita – A Cult Classic

For those who appreciate the classics, Tommy’s Margarita is the go-to choice. This bartender favorite, made with Cantera Negra Silver Tequila, fresh lime juice, and a touch of agave nectar, is a true cult classic. Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

2 oz Cantera Negra Silver Tequila

1 oz fresh lime juice

0.5 oz agave nectar

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain over ice in a half salt-rimmed rocks glass. Garnish with a blood orange slice for that extra flair.

Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe’s Margarita Innovations

Adding a twist to the celebration, Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe presents two exotic margarita recipes to tantalize your taste buds. We spoke to their bartender, Robin Gomez about these signature creations.

How do these margaritas reflect the location and ethos of the resort?

“The margarita becomes a versatile symbol of our hotel, adapting to every corner, from the freshness of the pool to the elegance of the lobby and the exclusive restaurants. This drink embodies our vision of hospitality and warmth, being both modest and luxurious. We strive to be innovative in creating cocktails that capture the essence of our brand and offer memorable experiences with every sip.“

Why were these ingredients chosen?

“The ingredients were carefully selected to offer an innovative and fresh experience to Hilton guests. The resulting margarita is a unique combination of flavors and presentation, designed to allow diners to unwind and enjoy Hilton’s hospitality. This drink is suitable for both men and women, including those exploring new options in cocktails. Its freshness and visual presentation make it a unique and memorable experience for all tastes.“

Ingredients:

1.5 oz kiwi puree

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz simple syrup

2 oz grapefruit soda

Process:

Smoke the glass with rosemary. Add ice to the shaker and mix kiwi puree, lemon juice, simple syrup. Shake and serve in the smoked glass, finishing with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and a decorative flower for a touch of elegance.

My Own Mezcalita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz mezcal

0.5 oz triple sec

2 oz orange juice

0.5 oz lemon juice

0.5 oz ginger syrup

0.5 oz hibiscus concentrate

Process:

Fill the shaker with ice and add mezcal, triple sec, orange juice, lemon juice, and ginger syrup. Shake and pour into the glass. Enhance the visual appeal with hibiscus concentrate. Garnish with a fruit skewer, a little flower, and a slice of orange.

This National Margarita Day, whether you choose a local favorite or try the traditional warmth of Cantera Negra or the innovative creations from Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe, raise your glasses and savor the moment. Cheers to a day dedicated to the perfect blend of tequila, citrus, and celebration!



Photos by Brian Jones on Unsplash, Cantera Negra Tequila and Hilton Cancun Mar Caribe.