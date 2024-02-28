Center Stage With…
Stephen Sachs’s production of Fatherland, on stage at The Fountain Theatre, is an outstanding theatrical experience that takes us back to one of the darkest days in American history. The director refers to this genre as “Verbatim Theatre” in that the dialogue is derived from official court transcripts, evidence, and public statements. In this case, we follow the trial of Guy Wesley Reffitt, an unemployed oil-field worker and recruiter for the far-right “Three Percenters”* militia group, and the first of the January 6th insurrectionists
to be indicted. The action unfolds an a very sparce stage, setting for the trial taking place in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. He is on trial because his son, 18-year-old Jackson, sent an anonymous tip to the FBI.
At rise, Jackson, soulfully played by Patrick Keleher, who captures the torment of
his character having to betray his father, is being cross-examined by the U.S.
Prosecuting Attorney, well played with steely conviction by Anna Khaja.
Slowly, ever so slowly, through Jackson’s painful testimony, she unravels the
actions the defendant took leading up to the attack on the Capital. The
storyline is not linear and moves back and forth between the courtroom
testimony and confrontational scenes between the son and his father. Privy to
what his father is up to, Jackson tries to convince him that what he was
helping plan is illegal and hurtful to the country, but his dad, an unemployed
supervisor on an oil rig, is convinced that the election was stolen and is
stepping up to support the ex-president. He is committed to heeding Trump’s
call to assemble in Washington D.C. on January 6 th and decides to drive 1,400
miles from Wylie, Texas to Washington D.C. When his son asks him why he’s
driving, he responds that he needs to have room for all his weapons, including
pistols, AR-15s, 1000 rounds of ammunition, and body armor. Still trying to
dissuade his father from taking this action, dad asks his son if he’s traitor, and
that he would have to kill him if he is. In one of the questions to Jackson, the
prosecutor asks if he’s ever gone to a rally. Jackson says “Yes.” She asks him if
he took weapons, zip ties, and a body armor to those rallies, to which Jackson quietly says: “No.” Despite all, however, he clearly loves his father and is quite tormented at having turned him in.
Ron Bottitta’s explosive characterization as Reffitt, reveals the deep personal
belief his character has that the election was stolen and the only solution was
to storm the Capital to prevent the Electoral votes from being counted.
Although he led the charge up the steps of the Capital, he testifies that because
he was doused with bear spray, he never actually breached the Capital. The
defense attorney, wonderfully played by Larry Poindexter, tries to whittle
away at Jackson’s testimony, but in the end, does not make any headway in
trying to convince the unseen jury of his client’s innocence. In a particularly
hair-raising moment, this hard drinking tough guy, who always carries a side
arm, tells his son that July 6 was just the beginning and many more attacks
were being planned against the infrastructure. As far as Nancy Pelosi was
concerned, he wanted to see her head bouncing down the stairs of the Capital.
Being very frightened at his father’s behavior, Jackson begins to record his
rantings which he eventually turns over to FBI Agent Larry Hightower.
Through his inventive, immaculate direction, with the actors occasionally
breaking the fourth wall, Sachs isolates one true believer. Bottitt’s riveting
characterization, fills the almost bare stage, with hundreds of unseen rioters
he commands through his megaphone to charge forward. In his own defense,
Reffitt faces the audience/jury to defend his actions and it’s clear, given
another chance, he would do it again to save his country from collapse. His
personal truth is unshakable. For those of us who were riveted to our
televisions on July 6, this theatrical presentation of the trial of just one of the
insurrectionists, coupled with the voiceover of Trump’s speeches sprinkled
throughout the play, brings back some harsh memories – especially the
fighting words he shouted to the crowd gathered at the Ellipse: “We fight like
hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country.”
Courtroom dramas have been an often-used genre – particularly compelling
because they are generally based on real-life trials with, as in the case of
Fatherland, the dialogue extracted verbatim. Some outstanding productions,
including either cinematic or theatrical include: The Spy Who Came in from the
Cold, To Kill a Mockingbird, Twelve Angry Men, Inherit the Wind, A Few Good
Men, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, The Verdict, My Cousin Vinny, The
Rainmaker, Kramer vs. Kramer, A Time to Kill, Witness for the Prosecution, and
Judgment at Nuremberg. FATHERLAND takes its place among these compelling stylistic presentations and could act as a cautionary tale of the danger that could lie ahead for our country. In closing, Guy Reffitt was found guilty on five criminal counts and sentenced to 7¼ years in prison.
- FATHERLAND is Steven Sachs’ “Swan Song” as he will be retiring after 34 years of helming
one of the most highly respected, award-winning theatres in Los Angeles which he co-
founded with the late Deborah Culver Lawlor.
** The Three Percenters are an American and Canadian far-right anti-government militia.
The group advocates gun ownership rights and resistance to the U.S. federal government
The Fountain Theatre
5060 Fountain Avenue
Los Angeles: CA 90029
(Fountain at Normandie)
Conceived & Directed by Stephen Sachs
Starring: Ron Bottitta, Patrick Keleher, Anna Khaja,
Larry Poindexter
Production Team:
Scenic Design: Joel Daavid
Sound Design: Stewart Blackwood
Lighting Design: Alison Brummer
Costume Design: Danyele Thomas
Run:
Mondays: 8:00 p.m.
Thursdays-Saturdays: 8:00 p.m.
Sundays: 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m.
Closing: Saturday, March 30, 2024
Running Time: Approximately 80 minutes
Tickets: $25-$45 (Tickets for Students & Seniors)
(323) 663-1525 or www.FountainTheatre.com
(Secure on-site parking: $5.00)
