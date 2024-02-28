Spread the love

The Los Angeles Art Show 2024, a beacon of cultural refinement, recently concluded its 29th edition, marking a glorious return to the City of Angels. Orchestrated under the visionary stewardship of Kassandra Voyagis, this extraordinary event heralded the commencement of Los Angeles’ prestigious art season, drawing together a constellation of galleries, curators, collectors, and luminaries from across the globe. Emanating an aura of creativity and elegance, the LA Art Show unveiled another panorama of artistic ingenuity with a majestic ensemble of over 100 esteemed exhibitors. . “LA Art Show is a one-stop destination for the public and collectors to view artwork from all over the world as we continue our commitment to delivering the most comprehensive and international contemporary art experience possible,” says Voyagis.

Damar Hamlin and Lucy Hale attend the LA Art Show opening night premiere party supporting the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign on February 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

The show kicked off in style with an electrifying Opening Night Premiere Party on Valentine’s Day, headlined by award-winning actress Lucy Hale. Adding to the excitement, in philanthropic support, 15% of ticket sales went to the American Heart Association as part of their Life is Why™ campaign. This year’s event was a fusion of innovation and celebration, spotlighting Artificial Intelligence and honoring Black History Month.

Ever Carradine visits The LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party Supporting The American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign on February 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

From initiatives like “Athletes for Life“ by Greg Bell in support of the next generation of artists, to the Young Masters Art Prize, presented by Cynthia Corbett Gallery, London, the support of emerging talents from diverse backgrounds had the fair buzzing with energy. NFL Buffalo Bills Defensive Back Damar Hamlin, whose terrifying experience suffering cardiac arrest on the field last year dominated global news, joined Lucy on stage during the American Heart Association presentation. AHA’s Life is Why campaign was designed to inspire people to honor their reasons for living longer, healthier lives. Reality TV star Francesca Farago of Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match celebrated Valentine’s Day at the Opening Night Premiere Party with fiancé and Tik Tok sensation Jesse Sulli.

Carl Clemons-Hopkins at The LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party Supporting The American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign on February 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Also in attendance for opening night were Ever Carradine of The Handmaid’s Tale, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie, Carl Clemons-Hopkins of the hit TV show Hacks, Jesse Metcalfe of Desperate Housewives and Broke Girls along with the beautiful and talented Helene Immel (also known as the singer Lenacha), Anirudh Pisharody of Never Have I Ever and 9-1-1, and supermodel Janice Dickinson who turned up just days before her 69th birthday.

Anirudh Pisharody attends The LA Art Show Opening Night Premiere Party Supporting The American Heart Association’s Life Is Why Campaign on February 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

All photos above courtesy of Rebecca Magett, LA Art Show. Below photos taken by Patricia Meisels





Osceola Refetoff’s exhibit forged new paths of consciousness about the water crisis as well as the ongoing drastic changes we are experiencing in climate change at large. His photographic and projected video creations possess an irresistible allure, drawing viewers into a realm of mesmerizing fascination. Breaking a decade-long hiatus from video production, “Sea of Change,” emerges as a monumental projection, weaving a tapestry of captivating visuals. From aerial vistas of the remote North Pole enclave in Svalbard to the stark industrial landscapes of California’s Central Valley fracking sites, and poignant glimpses of the troubled Salton Sea, each frame evokes intense emotions and invites enlightened contemplation. Using NASA satellite images and Osceola Refetoff’s own infrared photographic images, his work portrays a cataclysmic convergence of environmental upheaval, imbued with a somber hue of despair, signaling a poignant reckoning with the fragility of our world. Refetoff ’s Chair Sculpture, made of locally sourced recycled materials, represents the projected rise in sea level at Santa Monica Pier depending on human CO2 emission rates, with the tallest chair envisioning this new height by the year 2120.





Under the banner of DIVERSEartLA, the show collaborated with seven international institutions, delving into the captivating realm where memory meets AI. Highlights included the Nevada Museum of Art‘s poignant exhibit “The Journey” by Guillermo Bert, capturing the essence of frontline workers through life-sized wood sculptures, and the AAL Museum of Santiago, Chile’s mesmerizing visual narrative “Be Water” by Antuan, showcasing the symbiotic relationship humanity and the global water crisis.

The LA Art Show 2024 featured a dazzling array of creative and innovative highlights including Choi Sori‘s captivating musical performance, infusing drumming and metal manipulation to evoke an ethereal symphony of light and sound. Iconic LA artist Robert Vargas‘ live mural painting, paying homage to Martin Luther King Jr. echoed messages of peace and unity.

“Give Us Our Flowers” by esteemed Haitian American artist Guy Stanley Philoche, exhibited at the Tanya Weddemire Gallery, delved into the artist’s journey of personal refuge through art, serving as a testament to resilience.

The Fremin Gallery from New York showcased the stunning sculpture “Blue” by Turkish artist Ardan Özmenoğlu, a masterpiece crafted from layers of glass panels and nail polish, forming a 3D majestic tree atop a thick wooden trunk.

LP Gallery from South Korea featured the surreal self-portraits of renowned artist Dain Yoon, known for her unique and captivating technique of painting on her own skin. Licht Feld Gallery presented celebrity photography by Markus Klinko, including his iconic image of Mariah Carey, recently featured at the 2024 Grammy Awards.





Fabrik Projects Gallery hosted “The Soul of Your City” exhibition, capturing the essence of cities worldwide through the lens of local photographers with the essence of hidden beauty. DIVERSEartLA gave the prestigous Museum Acquisition Award to Barcelona-based Juan Escudero of Pigment Gallery, selected by esteemed judges for his exceptional artistry and vision. These highlights illuminated the splendor of the LA Art Show 2024, offering a glimpse into the rich tapestry of contemporary artistry.

I’ve included a few of my favorite artworks that were on view at the show. One of my personal favorites was the work of Diane Meyer. Her intricate application of petit point embroidery onto archival photographs deftly navigates the delicate interplay of narrative nuances, seamlessly weaving a tapestry of nostalgia that transcends temporal boundaries. Meyer’s meticulous craftsmanship imbues each image with a palpable sense of reverie, offering viewers a poignant glimpse into bygone epochs while subtly anchoring them within the currents of modernity. ArtNWordz had limited edition signed prints for sale, created especially for the LA Art Show this year. Their compositions of vibrant imagery entwined with verbiage were engaging and kaleidoscopic while also humorous. Myung Nam An‘s Eye Series was was a delightful surprise. Each ocular artwork bore a striking resemblance to vibrant echinoderms akin to sea urchins, suspended on the wall with their unique and intriguing forms. Ji Oh‘s painting titled Girl’s Best Friend Diamond forces the center of a dazzling diamond in front of you. Her depiction compels contemplation of the extraordinary capacity of the earth to conceive such a rarity. And Sachiko Sen creates a space where atmosphere and cognition collide in Time to Remember.

Mark your calendars for next year’s 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles Art Show at the LA Convention Center from February 19 to 23, 2025!