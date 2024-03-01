Spread the love

Cast of dancing chefs in “Mrs. Doubtfire.” Photo courtesy of Broadway in Chicago.

It isn’t often that Chicago theatergoers get to see the cast of an original Broadway musical comedy right here in the city. How lucky we are to get the stars of the “Mrs. Doubtfire” Broadway cast in Chicago for just two short weeks.

Based on the popular 1993 film with Robin Wiliams and Sally Field, “Mrs. Doubtfire” stars Rob McClure as Daniel Hillard and his real-life wife, Maggie Lakis, playing his ex-wife, Miranda.

Nominated for a Tony award for his performance, Rob McClure captures the legacy of the late Robin Williams, yet makes this Scottish nanny his own.

As a put-upon father with limited visitation rights, McClure comes up with the idea of transforming himself into a nanny for his kids so he can spend more time with them.

He enlists the help of his brother and husband to pull it off, and the results are hysterical, with some underlying pathos of a broken family in need of healing.

Through Mrs. Doubtfire’s love, devotion, and wisdom, the children begin to thrive succeed, overcoming their issues.

The results are life-affirming and heartfelt as Mrs. Doubtfire helps everyone move forward from the divorce that has torn apart this family, himself included. Hillard learns to be a better father, and a better person, and maybe even a better husband.

Nik Alexander as husband Andre Mayem is flashy, fun, and one of the show’s highlights. Kudos also to Romelda Teron Benjamin, the rather confused social worker assigned to Hillard to ease his transition to a divorced father, worthy of visitation.

Rob McClure who starred in the limited run of the Broadway show due to COVID, bring his hysterical antics to the musical. His comedic timing is spot-on and his imitation voice-overs are not to be missed, even one of a former president.

Real life husband and wife team of Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure in Mrs. Doubtfire. Photo courtesy of Broadway in Chicago.

Lakis is Miranda Hillard and has a beautiful voice and wonderful acting chops as the children’s mother who must navigate her fashion design career and new relationship with parental responsibilities. It’s something the audience can relate to and understand.

You’re rooting for this family all the way!

The new musical comedy is directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks with an amazing cast of high-energy dancers, great musical numbers, and three adorable children who steal every scene. For families, this is a great introduction to musical theatre, including puppets.

Maggie Lakis (top), Giselle Gutierrez, Cody Braverman and Emerson Mae Chan in Mrs. Doubtfire. Photo courtesy of Broadway in Chicago.

Book is by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell with delightful music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten!

High-energy choreography is by Lorin Latarro; Music Supervisor, Arranger and Orchestrator Ethan Popp; and Scenic Designer David Korins. The scenes perfectly capture the city of San Francisco with its Golden Gate Bridge and charming rows of townhouses.

Mrs. Doubtfire is playing at the James Nederlander Theatre, 24. W. Randolph in Chicago through March 10. For tickets, go to broadwayinchicago.com. Running time is 2 hours and 35 minutes with intermission. This show is suitable for those 8 years and up.