By Liana Wilson-Graff

Sankofa: a Ghanaian word and symbol of a bird with its feet facing forward and head turnebackward, representing the importance of remembering the past, and carrying your roots with

you — “returning to the root”. Sankofa Danzafro’s Behind the South: Dances for Manuel

embodies this concept with fervor and precision. In an evening-length piece that absolutely flies

by, choreographer and artistic director of Colombian dance company Sankofa Danzafro Rafael

Palacios honors Colombian anthropologist, doctor, and writer Manuel Zapata Olivella and his

1983 novel, Changó, el Gran Putas, where he covers the history of the African diaspora

throughout South America. The wide-sweeping force that accompanies a focus on the African

diaspora is vital and epically portrayed throughout the piece, in which the dancers pay also

tribute to the Muntu African people and the Yoruba spiritual and embodied tradition.

Photo by Marcela Gómez

Because traditional African dance is a social, cultural, and spiritual experience embodied by the

people, not exclusive to professional performing artists, and not originated with the proscenium

stage as its performance space, much of the African dance performance we see in the US is

adjusted to lend itself to the stage-audience separation. And because traditional African dance

is somewhat less accessible in performance spaces and even dance studios in the US, I have

found that the emphasis is on the movement, without neglecting the Yoruba lineages but the

focus is on sharing and maintaining the embodied heritage. Sankofa Danzafro takes African

diasporic movement and then creates its own unique framing and narrative with hypnotic artistic

nuance and abstraction — all this while staying faithful to history and tradition. I had never seen

anything like it and was left truly awestruck.

Separated into five acts, the piece begins with dancers running on and off stage, ending the

short sequence with just one woman left in the center rising and falling with a constant tremble

emanating from her core out to her limbs and head. The tremble is immensely powerful

kinesthetically, while giving her a distinct spiritual and artistic authority as a dancer and

character in the piece, yet simultaneously there is something devastating about it. The tremble

becomes a motif in this piece as do other small movements that punctuate but hypnotize. The

music is layered with live drum performances and recordings, layering traditional African drums

with a drum machine, vocalization, and otherworldly electronic noises that transport you into this

world of non-linear time and space. You can’t help but lean forward in your seat and allow your

eyes and mind to enter the atmosphere of these dancers as they express joy, power, release,

pride, grief, and serious focus.

Photo by Marcela Gómez

Palacios and his phenomenal, multifaceted dancers can innovate without losing tradition, create

theatrical and emotionally charged moments where the audience feels grounded in a certain

time and place, then minutes later completely lose that sense to capture a feeling of suspension

in the expanse of a lineage and its possibilities for the future. This company never loses sight of

its name, fully embracing the meaning of Sankofa in every way. Sankofa Danzafro “returns to

the root” in a way that is uniquely theirs without individualism or vanity, and honestly, I just want

to keep coming back.

Dancer Daniela Hernandez. Photo credit courtesy of Sankofa Danzafro

Sankofa Danzafro’s, Behind the South: Dances for Manuel is presented by The Joyce Theater

Foundation (Linda Shelton, Executive Director) and is playing at The Joyce Theater from

February 27 – March 3. Tickets, ranging in price from $12-$72 including fees, can be purchased

at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are

subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org