Kim Stoddart’s recently released book, The Climate Change–Resilient Vegetable Garden, is almost like a good friend. With an underlying them of sustainability, this book offers solutions to gardening problems for now and the future. It is just the right size to handle easily and carry along to one’s garden or to share with others. It is visually attractive and absolutely filled with clever and easy ideas to reduce time and effort and always keep an eye on waste and sustainability.

Kim Stoddart -embrace the wild, Photo:John Williams

There is something very energetic and positive about the book, prompting one to try new approaches. Gardening presents problems of all kinds, whether it is soil composition, insects, weather, too much or too little water, the correct tools, location of plants and on and on.

Solutions are presented in language that is easy to understand and follow, with clear instructions accompanied by beautiful illustrations. I was surprised to see suggestions for growing inside and lots of recycling and reuse ideas. It is a great book for one’s home garden but, in addition, it is helpful to use as a guide for community gardens.

Rain water flows from a drainpipe to the metal barrel in garden in summer, Photo:Kim Stoddart

As food growers worldwide brace for challenges like water-usage restrictions, extended heat waves, flooding, resilient weeds, and persistent pests, Kim Stoddart offers a guiding light. Navigate the uncertainties of the future with Kim’s clear roadmap, focusing on building resilience in your vegetable plants, soil, and yourself. The book introduces actionable tasks that not only reduce resource consumption but also stabilize your garden’s ecosystem, providing regenerative solutions to the most formidable challenges faced by gardeners.

Autumn harvest of Jerusalem artichoke tubers in the garden, Photo:Shutterstock, provided by S. Roth

In The Climate Change-Resilient Vegetable Garden, you’ll discover how to:

Foster adaptation by selectively breeding your favorite vegetable varieties for local growing conditions.

Nurture biologically active soils, enhancing their ability to support your plants.

Implement bioswales, berms, and rain gardens to boost your garden’s flood tolerance.

Safeguard plants from wind, snow, and unexpected frosts with windbreaks, cold frames, and mini hoop tunnels.

Increase pest predation and maintain a balanced ecosystem by enhancing biodiversity in your garden.

Utilize intensive planting techniques to elevate yields while preserving soil health and reducing water consumption.

Choose and cultivate the most adaptable fruit and vegetable crops in a climate change–savvy manner.

Embrace rainwater recycling, repurpose household items, and adopt a resourceful lifestyle for sustainable gardening.

Increase perennial planting, Photo:Kim Stoddart

Even seasoned vegetable gardeners will encounter unforeseen challenges in the years ahead. Take proactive steps now to fortify yourself and your garden against the unpredictable future and navigate the changing landscape with confidence. As Kim emphasizes, “there are solutions, there are opportunities, and there is hope, if we all work together within our communities and with others for the sake of the planet. We can all make a difference, together. For person, plate, and planet.”

Water Retention in growing mixes,Photo: Kim Stoddart

Kim Stoddart, Co-author of The Climate Change Garden, writes on climate change gardening and resilient gardening for publications that include:The Guardian, Grow Your Own, Country Smallholding in addition to editing and writing newspaper columns. She is a homesteader and runs courses on line and in person via greenrocketcourses.com.