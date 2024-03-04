Spread the love

Being in Milan for Fashion Week, I had to visit the best restaurants in the city. A very good friend of mine had mentioned one that was know for its Mediterranean flavors and scents and as you all know by now, being a Greek girl, this is in my DNA! To make matters even better, I was about to try the most amazing Sicilian cuisine in one of the fashion capitals of Europe. Lubar it is then!

Once a transit porch for the carriages of the Royal Villa, Lubars’ central hall overlooks through large windows the gardens and inner courtyard of the Gallery Of Modern Art. A peaceful oasis immersed in the pleasures of art, taste and nature. This 18th century Greenhouse, in conjunction with the courtyard and the garden, offer the most genuine, top-quality ingredients, many of which come from small, trusted Sicilian suppliers. Their fish expert, Willy, goes every morning at 6 am to get the most fresh fish and oysters he can find at the market. The oil, oranges and almonds used at the restaurant are grown directly by their family, in Sicily.

Their courtyard overlooks the 18th-century patio of the Royal Villa. Very inspiring place. Closed and heated during the cold season and cooled during the warmer months is a unique spot for pleasant outdoor moments. A lounging space among plants and a mirrored ceiling.

When it was about time to order, we wanted to try everything from the menu. Pasta was a must. How delicious it was! Oysters was definitely another dish we craved for. Not to mention the side course of eggplants, zucchini and endive with oil and mint. For desert we had the Torta Del Giorno (cake of the day) and of course the Tiramisu. Coffee in the end and the “Nutcracker”, their special Hazelnut liqueur, Rye whiskey, apple juice and cinnamon cocktail for an extra gist of happiness!

The service was flawless. Everyone was kind, smiley and made you feel at home. Before we left, we did buy some of the handmade Sicilian pasta they had at the entrance of the store, to bring back home so that we can keep tasting their beautiful delicacies even from afar! For those who want to try it too, even if they live in another country as me, you can get your own from their eshop.

Definitely a must visit!

Photos: Courtesy of Lubar.

www.lubar.it