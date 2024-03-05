Spread the love

The debut of the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival was a hit in every tasty possible way. The wine was being poured, food was served up by more than 90 chefs and they did not disappoint with the level of creativity that went into each dish. The event took place in Santa Monica over three days, from March 1st through the 3rd, with each day providing guests with new and unique flavors.

Chef Geoffrey Zakarian

This was certainly more than simply food and wine. This was the ultimate three-day party that will stick in depths of your memories for quite some time. If you are a foodie, the weekend was filled with so many chefs that you know from television, that you were likely to lose track of them all. Guests were treated to a different headlining DJ each day, there were live art installations and themed rooms inspired by LA neighborhoods. This was truly a celebration of Los Angeles and of course unlimited wine, cocktails, beer and food at every turn.

Adam Richman

The lineup of chefs was just epic, some of the chefs included: Antonia Lofaso, Duff Goldman, Jet Tila, Geoffrey Zakarian, Alex Guarnaschelli, Adam Richman, Claudette Zepeda, Andrew Zimmern and Stephanie Izard just to name a few. Guests were not only treated to some incredible dishes from all the chefs, but they were all very gracious talking to guests and taking pictures. While serving food to a never-ending line of guests, Chef Adam Richman simply said, “I am truly blessed to be here.”

The Pines Steakhouse at Yaamava‘ Resort & Casino

While you had chefs from all across the country, the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival made sure that Los Angeles restaurants were front and center. Los Angeles is so big, that you can have a hard time experiencing all the great restaurants the city has to offer, so this is a great chance to get introduced to many restaurants in one evening. Some of the local restaurants included: Baar Baar Los Angeles, Holbox, Ospi Venice, Sweetfin, Love Hour, Pizzana, Angelini Osteria, SQIRL, Levain Bakery, Uli’s Gelato, Pop’s Bagels, Badmaash, Chifa, Belle’s Beach House, Elephante, Guerilla Tacos. In addition, The Pines Steakhouse was showcasing the world-class beef that they serve at their restaurant inside Yaamava Resort & Casino. STK, which is famous from coast-to-coast was serving tuna tartare tacos with Corporate Executive Chef Robert Liberato in attendance.

Black Al Pastor Octopus from Evil Cooks

STK Steakhouse

KoHana Rum from Hawaii

In terms of what to pair with your food, there were plenty of great wineries, such as J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines. In addition, there was KoHana Rum from Hawaii, beer from Golden Road as well as mixed drinks and water from Icelandic. There was truly something for everyone as well as an entire dessert section to finish the night off.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee from Little Sister

California is home to some of the best wine and restaurants in the world and they have events to celebrate both of these all-year long. The Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival pulled together an incredible lineup in their first year and created a setting that catered to anyone who loves wine, food or just wants a reason to have a wonderful night with friends. This is certainly one event that must be on your schedule in 2025 and if you were here in 2024, you will be eagerly waiting to see how the Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival tops themselves next year.

Pizzana

For more information, visit: Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival

(Photos courtesy Vendela Martin)