“Oh What a Night” – a wonderful one – it was when the Tony Award winning Broadway musical Jersey Boys opened at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on February 22, 2024. You’ll be delighted by the talent on stage, entertained by the songs, and enthralled by the story line.

The show in an abbreviated version enjoyed an eleven year run at the Wynn and Paris Casinos. The $10 million production premiered inside the Orleans’ 850-seat showroom as its first long term residency. This is the entire Broadway version with a cast of 17 performers, ten musicians, all 27 songs and a ten minute intermission.

The hit show is based on the real life story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The group repeatedly reached the top of the charts racking up two dozen Top Forty hits from 1962-1968. The opening night audience clearly enjoyed legendary hits including “Big Girls Don’t Cry”, “Oh What a Night”,“Can’t Keep My Eyes Off of You”, and “Sherry”.

Photo by Dave Bassett

The producers took no chances on this version of the show. Many of the talented cast members were tapped to reprise roles that they already mastered in productions around the country. According to John Bentham, CEO of Ivory Star Productions and lead producer of the new “Jersey Boys.” “Everybody from the director to the choreography, lighting, audio, costumes, they’ve all been associated with the show for decades, and I think that helps lend credibility to the quality of the show we’re putting on at the Orleans.”

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Cast and Production Team

The attention to detail has paid off. Joel Barreiro in the role of Frankie Valli brings the house down with his vocal range. Kudos as well to Jared Chinnock (alternating the role of Frankie Valli), Tyler Matthew Burk (Tommy DeVito), Jonathan Cable (Nick Massi), Kit Treece (Bob Gaudio), Beau Brians (Joe Pesci), Carson Collins (Bob Crewe), Zach Cossman (Norm Waxman/Hank), Nichole Forde (Lorraine), Emma J. Kantor (Francine Valli), Michael McClure (Gyp DeCarlo), Sarah Pfeifer (Mary Delgado), Brennan Stylez (Barry Belson), Meghan Gratzer (Female Swing), Andrew Maguire (Swing 1), Dale Melancon (Swing 2), and Ryan Hurley (Swing 3).

The musical journey is brought back to the Vegas stage with the help of seasoned professionals including Danny Austin (Production Supervisor and Associate Choreographer) and Ron Melrose (Music Supervisor), both of whom have worked on the production for the last two decades; as well as Sarah Lowe (Assistant Director and Choreographer), who has worked on previous Las Vegas productions.

Photo by Dave Bassett

The original Broadway production won four Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Original members of The Four Seasons, Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio, served as executive producers of the show. The show’s book was written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Tony Award nominee Rick Elice. In 2014, the show was adapted into a major motion picture released by Warner Bros. and directed by Clint Eastwood.

Photo by Dave Bassett

Under a Street Light

The show brings to life the story of how four young guys under a street light in New Jersey rose to fame. As audiences enjoy so many of their hits, folks learn about their personal lives – often troubling and/or in trouble. There is no idealistic sugar coating. While they rose to the top of the charts musically, off stage was a different story. We see crime, infidelity, out of control gambling, death of love ones, and squabbles. Real life stuff that accompanied their on-stage success.

Photo by Dave Bassett

Go see Jersey Boys in Las Vegas to hear the songs you love and enjoy the tremendous talent of the singers and dancers. It’s a journey back to an era that you’ll want to visit again. See Jersey Boys at The Orleans Wednesdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday matinee at 3:30 p.m.

Article by Dianne Davis and Burt Davis