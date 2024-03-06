Spread the love

St. Patrick’s Day is being celebrated on Sunday this year, so that means getting things started a little early for a weekend of festivities. The Las Vegas parties always go a little longer, a little louder and a little crazier, and there is no better place to let the Irish in you out than in Las Vegas. Las Vegas always knows how to do St. Patrick’s Day right and this year is no different, so Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together a few of the best places to bring out your Irish spirit.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge (Courtesy Allied Global Marketing)

St. Patrick’s Day

From festive green drinks to unforgettable party atmospheres, Resorts World Las Vegas is celebrating the Irish holiday with weekend specials, champagne and much more.

Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge is going green for St. Patrick’s Day with $12 Jameson cocktails and $8 Guinness available throughout the weekend. The spectacular cocktail venue is also giving guests:

is going green for St. Patrick’s Day with $12 Jameson cocktails and $8 Guinness available throughout the weekend. The spectacular cocktail venue is also giving guests: Jameson sponsored special giveaways

St. Patrick’s Day swag

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant invites guests to indulge in the finest selection of caviar and champagne to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The luxurious venue will feature a special lucky green cocktail to enjoy the holiday.

Sham-rock out with your craic out at Gold Spike this St. Patrick’s Day weekend! Downtown Las Vegas’ premier adult playground goes for the gold with DTLV’s biggest St. Paddy’s Day party featuring drink specials, live entertainment, shenanigans and more.

Get ‘luck’d’ up on Sunday, March 17th, beginning at 4 p.m. as Gold Spike dons an emerald green hue in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day! Merrymakers are invited to the biggest St. Paddy’s Day party in Downtown Las Vegas filled with Irish-inspired drink specials and entertainment including $5 green Bud Light drafts, $5 Jameson and Jameson Orange shots and $6 White Claws. It wouldn’t be a ‘paddy’ without entertainment, Downtown Las Vegas mainstay DJ Mike Carbonell kicks things off at 5 p.m. before DJs Eddey and Presto One lead revelers through a late night at 9 p.m. Festive attire is encouraged.

To make a table reservation at Gold Spike, visit www.goldspike.com/reservations. Attendees of Gold Spike’s “Luck’d Up” St. Patrick’s Day party must be 21+ to enter.

ABOUT GOLD SPIKE

Gold Spike is a one-of-a-kind bar and nightlife venue featuring oversized, interactive games, uniquely programmed special events, and great music. Formerly a hotel and casino, the historic Gold Spike has been re-imagined as Downtown Las Vegas’ premier adult playground. Open 24/7, Gold Spike offers ’round-the-clock drinking and entertainment options. The outdoor courtyard, also known as the “Backyard,” features a variety of oversized games, a main stage, tiny house, and bar. During the day, the Backyard makes for a fun hangout spot before transforming into an energetic nightlife venue after dark. From roller skate parties to drag bingo and live art, there’s always something unique to discover in the backyard. For more information on Gold Spike, visit http://goldspike.com.

ST. PATRICK’S DAY, MARCH 17

Minus5º ICEBAR

On Sunday, March 17, guests can enjoy $9 Jameson shots at Minus5º ICEBAR while reveling in the festive atmosphere.

Flour & Barley – Brick Oven Pizza

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Flour & Barley invites guests to enjoy the corned beef pizza for $24. This festive pizza features corned beef, garlic cream sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella, roasted potatoes, brussels sprouts, caramelized onion, oregano and salsa verde.

Chayo Mexican Kitchen + Tequila Bar

Guests are invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Chayo with festive specials, including $12 green draft beer and $17 Irish margaritas featuring Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila, lime juice and agave topped with a Jameson Orange float.

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

Tilted Kilt will offer drink specials, including $11 green beer, Guinness and Teeling and Jameson shots as well as beer and shot combo for $20. Guests can also enjoy a live DJ.

Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop:

Ghirardelli will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a themed treat: a special mint bliss hot fudge sundae. This special is layered with handmade dark chocolate hot fudge, whipped cream and a Ghirardelli dark chocolate mint square.

O’Sheas Casino

The Strip’s most famous Irish-themed casino will pour pints of green beer and host a rollicking party, proving once again why a visit to O’Sheas is a must-do tradition every St. Paddy’s Day.

Sip, support and saunter this St. Patrick’s Day weekend! New Vista’s 15th annual ‘Brew’s Best’ Craft Beer Festival is back with an emerald-hued flair. The longest running open-air beer festival in Southern Nevada returns to Downtown Summerlin®, in partnership with Nevada Beverage, with a ‘pitcher’ perfect afternoon benefitting New Vista, Nevada’s leading non-profit supporting individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD).

On Saturday, March 16th, from 2 to 6 p.m., beer buffs are invited to raise a glass and hop into a brew-tiful afternoon on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin. Attendees can expect a bottomless tasting experience featuring over 30 breweries from all over the country. Brewers will be pouring styles of their best craft beer, seltzers and new recipes throughout the event. Proceeds from the St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration will directly benefit members of New Vista, providing services, training and housing to people living with IDD in Southern Nevada.

In addition to brews, guests can work up an appetite by enjoying a variety of backyard games like wine toss, listen to live entertainment, sample bites from an array of Las Vegas favorite food trucks and stop by New Vista’s information booth to meet its members or learn more about the organization.

General Admission tickets are available in advance online for $50 and $60 at the door. VIP tickets are available in advance online for $60 and $70 at the door. Each VIP ticket includes early access to the event beginning at 1 p.m. and extra liquid libations.

This event is 21+. For additional information visit newvistanv.org, to purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/3HgK3Ra.