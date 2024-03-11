Spread the love

During Milan Fashion Week I had to get ready for summer, even though all the collections we viewed presented us with Autumn Winter ’24. Therefore, there was no other place to go to than Safilo Group. “A company that, since 1878, has in its DNA a principle that, more than anyone, it can call its own: looking ahead.”

Safilo is a company that believes in its people and builds relationships based on trust, innovation and collaboration. A company that tries to connect tradition and contemporary trends. Respects the environment and cares for sustainable solutions. Starting from the roots they enrich their designs with beauty, functionality and exceptional design. My top favourite sunglasses for this season are from ETRO, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Isabel Marant, Privee Revaux and the ones I wear all the time Eyewear by David Beckham.

Etro is a Milanese brand with great history and is always searching for an eccentric and essential aesthetic, where the values and traditions of “Made in Italy” meet the future of style and sustainability. Etro’s global footprint relies on a widespread multi-channel retailing strategy.

Privé Revaux Eyewear is a brand that shares a passion for both quality and style and yet affordable to everyone. With the assistance of celebrity visionaries Jamie Foxx, Hailee Steinfeld, Ashley Benson and Jeremy Piven, as well as VP of Celebrity Relations Dave Osokow and Creative Directors Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, they’ve done just that. They give customers the freedom of expression in a very cool way.

Boss Eyewear are basically designed to be worn with confidence. Lightweight with eco friendly material, minimalistic at large and rich in details. Their main claim is no matter what the day brings, the HUGO BOSS customers should be perfectly dressed in every situation and for every occasion.

Vintage sunglasses with contemporary details are the core of David Beckham’s Eyewear collection. A brand with the values of the owner, which says a lot! Curated in Italy and inspired by his travels and personal James Dean, cool and laid back style. Eyewear by David Beckham have a retro-influenced vibe. The main capsule collections are segmented into Motorcycle, Voyager & Heritage, words that convey the essence of the brand.

Photos: Courtesy of Safilo Group & the brands mentioned above.

www.safilogroup.com/it