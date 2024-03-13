Spread the love

Kara Tenae, a Riverside, California native who now resides in Atlanta, Georgia sang herself into the top 12 out of nearly 50 contestants on the NBC Singing Talent Competition Show, “The Voice” in Season 24 at Universal Studio, California.

Universal City, California – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The finale was held in December 2023. Now Season 25 has begun and Kara is staying updated about the new exciting contestants who wait enthusiastically to advance their musical careers just like she was doing.

Kara has said it’s unfortunate that the next contestants will not get to experience the critiques and coaching from the beloved legendary teacher-coach Debra Byrd who recently passed on March 5, 2024. The musical industry is feeling her loss including former top American Idols: Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Clay Aiken, Jennifer Hudson, etc. and “The Voice” other contestants because she put them under her wing and help produced stars, including Kara Tenae.

The late voice coach Debra Byrd and Kara Tenae – Photo Courtesy of Kara Tenae

Kara loved Coach Byrd and can still hear and feel her presence when she was teaching her and gives her credit for her success making it to the top 12.

Kara Tenae – provided by Kara Tenae

Kara said, “She really challenged me, she reminded me who I am and what gift God had given to me. She was very stern, assertive and encouraging. It was an honor”.

Kara stated, “Being in the top 12 has its rewards and what I would tell Season 25 contestants is to relax and trust your talent. It can be intimidating because it’s a competition with so many other amazing talents but to take deep breaths and have fun”.

Renee Sudderth; Top 12 Contestants Mac Royals, Azan, Kara Tenae; and Suzette Stitt – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Huntley – Season 24 Winner who was so nice, energetic and can sing!! While we were meeting him, “The Voice” was airing in Cailfornia on the TV in the background after we had just watched it Live L to R – Elaine Terry, Suzette Stitt, HUNTLEY, Renee Sudderth, Edward Holland Jr – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Season 24 Contestants last night together – Azan, Mac Royals, Rudi, and Kara Tenae – Photo provided by Kara Tenae

The Judges – John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire all did a superb job – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

With a beam in her eyes, Kara was reflecting and said, “The last day of the competition for me, I had my parents, family and friends in the audience which also included you. I’m so thankful you and mom flew out to support me and have fun with all our activities.

Fan week that included a parade for all the contestants which was so much fun – Jordan Rainer and Kara Tenae – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

It was like a dream come true with my family watching me perform live, something I had dreamed about for a long time, ever since I was about 9 years old.

Suzette Hugh Stitt and Renee Sudderth flew from Atlanta, Georgia to give Kara Tenae our support – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Renee Sudderth, Edward Holland Jr, Father Tracy Stitt (both Detroit natives) and daughter London Stitt watching Big Sis Kara Tenae!! – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

So, the last day when I was eliminated, I had peace. At the end of the day, I knew God brought me there for a reason. I had done everything I could. I gave it my all. I did my part, and it was His will for me to leave that night. I know He brought me there and I know He’s going to continue to lead me.

Kara Tenae at her home “Watch Party” with her Team Gwen shirt in which many of us didn’t realize who team she was on until the show made the announcement and then she pointed it out and we all laughed – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Since the show, I have received more exposure and more opportunities. I am working on new music, still being a songwriter and will be releasing a newer version of “Rain” that was originally performed by SWV. “Rain” was sung by me on “The Voice” that landed me to the next “Live” competition round and gained recognition from SWV who loved my version, and they re-posted it on their Instagram Story.

I felt like I really had accomplished something, and I was feeling extremely grateful knowing that dreams do come true. I feel that I am highly respected more, makes me feel I’m going to make it to the top. Thanks to my family, friends and my musical talented overseers including “Team Gwen” and others who are there to support me on this beautiful musical and life journey.”

Coach Gwen Stefani was giving Kara Tenae support all the way to the end – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Kara Tenae’s Atlanta crew giving her support at an event in which she was interviewed – TyRone “Hollywood” Brown, Renee Sudderth, Kara Tenae, ANDRE DICKENS, MAYOR OF ATLANTA (THANK YOU), JoAnn Ware, and Elaine “Sugar Mama” Chavo – Photo Courtesy of Elaine “Sugar Mama” Chavo

Kara Tenae’s family – Mother Suzette Stitt and Sister Mikayla Stitt always there for her – Photo Courtesy of Kara Tenae