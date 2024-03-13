Kara Tenae, a Riverside, California native who now resides in Atlanta, Georgia sang herself into the top 12 out of nearly 50 contestants on the NBC Singing Talent Competition Show, “The Voice” in Season 24 at Universal Studio, California.
The finale was held in December 2023. Now Season 25 has begun and Kara is staying updated about the new exciting contestants who wait enthusiastically to advance their musical careers just like she was doing.
Kara has said it’s unfortunate that the next contestants will not get to experience the critiques and coaching from the beloved legendary teacher-coach Debra Byrd who recently passed on March 5, 2024. The musical industry is feeling her loss including former top American Idols: Kelly Clarkson, Fantasia, Clay Aiken, Jennifer Hudson, etc. and “The Voice” other contestants because she put them under her wing and help produced stars, including Kara Tenae.
Kara loved Coach Byrd and can still hear and feel her presence when she was teaching her and gives her credit for her success making it to the top 12.
Kara said, “She really challenged me, she reminded me who I am and what gift God had given to me. She was very stern, assertive and encouraging. It was an honor”.
Kara stated, “Being in the top 12 has its rewards and what I would tell Season 25 contestants is to relax and trust your talent. It can be intimidating because it’s a competition with so many other amazing talents but to take deep breaths and have fun”.
With a beam in her eyes, Kara was reflecting and said, “The last day of the competition for me, I had my parents, family and friends in the audience which also included you. I’m so thankful you and mom flew out to support me and have fun with all our activities.
It was like a dream come true with my family watching me perform live, something I had dreamed about for a long time, ever since I was about 9 years old.
So, the last day when I was eliminated, I had peace. At the end of the day, I knew God brought me there for a reason. I had done everything I could. I gave it my all. I did my part, and it was His will for me to leave that night. I know He brought me there and I know He’s going to continue to lead me.
Since the show, I have received more exposure and more opportunities. I am working on new music, still being a songwriter and will be releasing a newer version of “Rain” that was originally performed by SWV. “Rain” was sung by me on “The Voice” that landed me to the next “Live” competition round and gained recognition from SWV who loved my version, and they re-posted it on their Instagram Story.
I felt like I really had accomplished something, and I was feeling extremely grateful knowing that dreams do come true. I feel that I am highly respected more, makes me feel I’m going to make it to the top. Thanks to my family, friends and my musical talented overseers including “Team Gwen” and others who are there to support me on this beautiful musical and life journey.”
