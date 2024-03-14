Spread the love

During Oscars week in Hollywood there are endless events, lots of mingling and plenty of red carpets to strut. There is also a lot of celebration and what better way to celebrate than with gifts. Amazing gifting suites pop up all over the city of Los Angeles to welcome celebrities and industry insiders to mix and mingle with fabulous businesses, try out new products and go home with new swag.

WOW! Creations founders, Matt and Mark Harris in charicature form

WOW! Creations has been in the gifting business since 2004. Owners (and twin brothers) Matt and Mark Harris created their business to bring light to great brands and the unique way they do it is through events and gifting. They have designed gift bags for the Emmy’s and the Oscars and have hosted countless gifting suites. Their 2024 salute to the Oscars at the Universal City Hilton was another slam dunk – they even had a former LA Laker in attendance.

Matt & Mark Harris with former LA Laker, John Salley

Matt & Mark Harris with Make-up Artists from the film GOLDA: Asha Blue, Karen Hartley-Thomas, Suze Battersby

Matt & Mark Harris with actor, Eric Roberts

Celebrities and other guests enjoyed cocktail tastings, beauty products galore, and much more. Read on to learn a bit more about the brands represented at the 2024 WOW! Creations Oscars gifting suite.

Passion Tree hard seltzer offers ready to go, low calorie cocktails in refreshing flavors, such as coconut, lychee and guava. The mini collection is cute as can be and just the right amount for any event.

MAXDAHLIA’s slogan is “clean beauty made fresh.” Founder, Meisha Kingdon is a cosmetic chemist who set out to make all-natural, luxurious skincare and beauty products.

MAXDAHLIA founder Meisha Kingdon and an employee

Everyone in Hollywood wants to look and feel their youngest and their best and Opt Health and IV ON CALL were there to help. Opt Health is a men’s telehealth company created to help men find optimal health, wellness and vitality. IV ON CALL is a fabulous service that comes right to your door step, with many options for IV’s. Feel sluggish or run-down, there’s an IV for that. Feeling a cold coming on, there is an IV for that. Partied a little too hard, there is an IV for that!

The Opt Health and IV ON CALL team

Smoke Lab Vodka, packaged in a elegant bottle, is a premium vodka made of rice and it comes to us via India. The taste is very subtle and smooth (my favorite was the saffron), therefore pairing perfectly with any mixer you might enjoy – or even just on the rocks.

WheyUP was created by Erik Rothchild, a sports enthusiast who wanted a bit of caffeine in his protein drink. He toiled around in his own kitchen building the recipe that is now today known as WheyUp. The protein powders have a smooth taste and flavors reminiscent of younger years.

JoyMoy is an organic skincare line with BioBotanical ingredients. The founder told me she uses the products regulary, and I had to ask because her skin was absolutely flawless! That alone convinced me it works.

The theme of the day was clean beauty and ECO MD definitely has a hand in the game. Created by dermatologist, cosmetic surgeon and clinical professor Dr. Jaggi Rao MD, FRCPC (Dermatology) and his partner Dr. Namita Rao MD, the brand stems from their lifetime commitment to improve skin health and wellness in a safe, non-toxic and environmentally respectful way. The packaging was beautiful as well.

Dr. Rao and his wife with an employee

Everyday Woman was founded to be a community of women supporting other women. I love the concept and what the founders are doing to help women who own business gather the tools and resources they need to grow their brands.

Kate’s Koffee, and Everyday Woman brand partner

Dr. Marty K. Casey hales from St. Louis, a city plagued by gun violence. She founded the unGUN Institute to help individuals, families and communities heal from and disarm trauma. She believes “hurt people hurt people, while healed people heal people.” It’s Dr. Casey’s mission to make sure more healing happens and she does it in a wonderful way, such as with her “Stop! Breathe. Think!” emotional support dolls.

Dr. Marty K. Casey and me (plus an actor from St. Louis)

DosCUATES is a family owned spirits company who makes both tequila and agave wine, each of which are smooth and refreshing. I think their label is fun and quirky, and I have to say the flavors matched it well.

Me with a beautiful bottle of DosCUATES

To learn more about WOW! Creations, click here.

Photos provided by Sarah Meyer, Mark Harris, Matt Harris