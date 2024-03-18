Spread the love

Acclaimed choreographer and artist Shein Wei’s, Dongpo: Life in Poems, a wide-sweeping

piece of work chronicling the life of iconic Chinese poet, Su Dongpo (1037-1101), feels like a

swirling, ever-evolving breeze with a life of a thousand years. With its American premiere first at

The Kennedy Center and subsequently, at The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, this

monument of a piece is produced and performed by the masterful and versatile China Oriental

Performing Arts Group and Meishan Song and Dance Theater. Described as a contemporary

operatic dance, Shein Wei utilizes his multiple talents in interdiscplinary art forms to squeeze

every drop out of the story, poetic works, and legacy of the famed poet.

Broken up into acts defined by poetic verse projected onto mesmerizing, striking, and innovative

sets, and beautiful hand-painted scenes of the natural world, we are transported into the mind,

surroundings, dreams, creations, and primarily, the power of Dongpo. The sets designed by Wei

himself contribute immensely to the effect of the piece, at times carving out and spotlighting

small insights into a specific emotion and texture while blacking out all the surroundings so we

are suspended in space and the imaginary, and playing with depth so cleverly that we question

gravity. The line that defines time, reality, and the imagined is beautifully blurred in Dongpo: Life

in Poems so that we can understand the immortally powerful role Dongpo has played for the

Chinese culture and people, no matter where in the world they may land. As emphasized

throughout the piece and the depiction of Dongpo’s journey, missing home as a tangible place

was quite important to Dongpo’s emotional life as it can be for so many, but artistic energy

fortified by a connection to the self, other humans, and the surrounding natural world can act as

a vessel to carry home, and process yearning and sorrow.

The role of Su Dongpo is danced and portrayed brilliantly by Su Peng. His movements range

from contemplatively slow to rapid but rich with balletic, traditionally Chinese, and contemporary

movements that create a similar impact as the poet himself. He delicately balances the

humanity of this long-gone but larger-than-life literary figure by radiating stunning authority

touched by love, and a great curious presence of everything that affects his life and

consciousness. Peng is accompanied by an ensemble of outstanding movement artists and a

wonderful dancing and acting partner, Wu Mengke, who embodies Dongpo’s wife, Wang Fu.

The ensemble dancers of COPAG ripple and echo each other and Dongpo as they are charged

by his presence, actions, and life turns. They transition their role from people, to what seem like

particles in the air, rolling through the natural world, and in and out of the churning brain of the

incredibly thoughtful, loveable poet. The resulting synergy of every detail, of which there is a

sea, works to create a world touched by an affectionate artist and lover of humanity, nature, and

philosophical thought, that lives to this outside the bounds of time and place.

Shen Wei’s American premiere of Dongpo: Life in Poems is presented in collaboration with

China Arts and Entertainment Group (CAEG) and American Dance Festival, and played at

The Kennedy Center from March 8-10, and The David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center

from March 15-17. For more information, please visit www.kennedy-center.org

Photos were provided by Dongpo: Life in Poems