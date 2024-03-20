Spread the love

Nestled in the middle of Hollywood, atop the Godfrey Hotel sits a beautiful rooftop with stunning views of the hills, the Hollywood sign and all the magic of the movie industry that surrounds LA. Over two sunny, beautiful SoCal days, Mr. Warburton Media presented the 1st annual Oscars gifting suite for Gurus Magazine’s.

The man of the hour, Mr. Warburton, posing with El Cristiano tequila.

Mr. Derek Warburton not only has a great name that is reminscent of a Mr. Wonka, he is a creative soul who has walked many paths, including celebrity stylist, actor and fashion commentator. In 2021 Mr. Warburton added magazine owner to his roster with the addition of Gurus Magazine to his portfolio. The magazines philosophy is truth, passion and authenticity. You could tell this philosophy was incorporated into the Oscars gifting suite. The vibe was happy and positive, and all the brands in attendance had a lot of passion and heart behind their products. Celebrity attendees, media and other industry insiders mingled among one another in an authentic Hollywood setting without any Hollywood pretensiouness.

Mr. Warburton Media Presents 1st Annual Gurus Magazine Oscars Gifting Suite at the Godfrey Hotel

Cocktail options at the bar with the best views.

There were delicious cocktails flowing, including healthy seltzers from Passion Tree and yummy snacks to munch on from The Blonde Italian and My Mochi. El Cristiano was doing tequila tastings, and I have to tell you, Extra Anejo was the smoothest tequila I have ever had. Muse helped level the energy field with micro-dosed psilocybin. Amber Walker Events created custom flower bouqets and a team from Gurus Magazine were doing hair and makeup while renown celebrity photographer Josh Fogel did fabulous photoshoots with attendees.

Passion Tree Hard Seltzer

The Mother/Daughter Duo behind The Blonde Italian seasoning line

El Cristiano Tequila

Amber Walker Events Custom Flower Bouqets

Muse gummies and chocolates

Josh Fogel and team doing a photoshoot with a male attendee

The vibe of this gifting suite was very uplifiting and that spirit was represented by many of the “organic” brands in attendance. Calvin Larson, of Larson Arts helped attendees create beautiful energy bracelets with stones and crystals that could enhance their spirit. Aumaro Gems showcased beautiful, colorful gemstone jewelry as well. Actresses and sisters, Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher sampled their luscious beauty products, from the eponomyous line, Fisher Stevens, initially created by their mother, Connie Stevens, and now in their more than capable hands. Gurus Magazine beauty director, Robyn Newmark, shared her beautiful and all-natural products, Skin Rituals. Dr. Michael Newman, a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon was on hand to talk about ways to age gracefully and was even doing Jueveau injections to help with the pesky little 11 lines we get between our brows. Those attendees who felt brave enough could even test out a cold plunge – and then of course cozy up in a Godfrey robe.

Larson Arts custom energy jewelry

Aumaro Gems designer Sona B.

Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher, duaghters of Connie Stevens and owners of Fisher Stevens beauty

Skin Ritual organic beauty line by Newmark Beauty

Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Michael Newman

A cold plunge with a view, and cozy robes

Mr. Warburton is an utltra stylish man, and that is evident in his own fashion and what he shares with his Gurus readers. It was a given there would be some highly stylish brands represented at the gifting suite. Tadashi Shoji is a well known designer, which you have seen many A-list stars wear on the red carpet. The brand had gorgeous gowns on hand for attendees to try on and maybe even wear to an Oscars event. They also showed off their absolutely gorgeous shapewear. It’s pretty and sexy and bound to make any woman feel her best in her garment, and out of it. MRS MOMMA BEAR Workwear is a lux athleisure line that is really not for athleisure! Lee Evans Lee created the line because she wanted comfortable, yet highly stylized workwear. You would never know the products were stretchy, breathable and moveable because they look so good. One of the biggest highlights of the day had to be talking diamonds and trying on jewels with a Beverly Hills jeweler. One of the rings I tried on was a diamond ring worth $2 million dollars!

Tadashi Shoji Shapewear

MRS MOMMA BEAR Workwear designer, Lee Evans Lee

The $2 million dollar rings sits in the top middle of the photo – quite a stunner!

Celebrity attendees included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Sutton Stracke, Camille Grammer, Phaedra Parks, Kelly Dodd and Lawrence Zarian to name a few.

Read Gurus Magazine here, and visit MrWarburtonMedia.com to learn more about Derek Warburton and his portfolio of work.

Photos provided by Sarah Meyer.