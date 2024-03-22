Spread the love

Photo credit: Lisa Simonsen

Thank you so much Lisa for taking time to do this interview! Before we dig in, congratulations on “Kendra Sells Hollywood”. Tell us more about that project and what inspired it? Did you like being on TV? Would you ever want your own TV series?

I was invited to participate in the show, with the production team recognizing my potential as a mentor, a role I’ve always embraced passionately. Kendra, whom I’ve long admired, and I shared a remarkable rapport, and I also found her very funny. Given my affinity for mentoring and the positive experience with “Kendra Sells Hollywood,” I can envision myself exploring opportunities for my own television series in the future. However, any project I undertake would need to offer viewers a substantial takeaway, preferably incorporating elements of education and personal growth.

Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Initially drawn to New York to pursue acting, I eventually found my niche in the fitness industry, establishing a successful lifestyle fitness company, Simonsen Says. Always driven by a desire for growth, I transitioned into real estate, recognizing the immense potential for advancement through hard work. Despite the change in focus, my fundamental skill set remains rooted in enhancing individuals’ lifestyles. While I previously promoted wellness, I now work in luxury living, leveraging my intuition and expertise to serve as a trusted advisor in this domain.

Photo Credit: Daniel D’Ottavio Photography

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you started working in the real estate and now tv/film industry?

As a fledgling agent, I was afforded the opportunity to make a significant mark by listing the esteemed Guccione Mansion for over $70 million dollar. If you’re not familiar, Bob was the CEO and founder of Penthouse magazine. His property was one of the largest and most unique in Manhattan and it was extremely competitive to get the listing. This pivotal moment marked the beginning of my trajectory within the industry.

What advice do you have to those seeking a real estate profession?

Understanding that real estate is a highly rewarding, yet demanding profession is paramount. Beyond the allure of glamour, success in this field necessitates resilience and unwavering commitment. You can make mistakes but learn from them and continue to grow every day. You will always need to do your homework and know the market, trends, and the up-and-coming neighborhoods. It’s also important to network and don’t be shy about knocking on the door in a neighborhood you would love to be the agent. Everyone starts somewhere.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am deeply indebted to individuals like my manager, Alfred Renna, and Douglas Elliman’s CEO, Scott Durkin, who have consistently believed in and supported me. Their candid guidance, although occasionally delivered with blunt honesty, has been instrumental in my growth and development.

Photo Credit: Lisa Simonsen

How do you balance motherhood and work? What are tips you have for others doing the same as real estate is a very demanding job.

Navigating the unpredictability of motherhood alongside a demanding career requires effective delegation, clear communication, and the establishment of boundaries. Moreover, prioritizing dedicated quality time with loved ones devoid of distractions is indispensable. I am often waking up before the sunrise to get in my fitness routine so that’s already done when it’s time to give the kids breakfast.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to others who want to work in the industry.

Fostering a resilient mindset and cultivating a proactive approach are fundamental prerequisites for success in real estate. Developing a daily success plan tailored to individual strengths and goals can significantly enhance productivity and resilience in this competitive field. Be creative with your marketing plans, see what the competition is up to and think outside the box.

Can you please give us your favorite” Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“How long do you need for this pity party?” It’s not Rhetorical. Things are going to happen in life, they happen to everyone. So, ask yourself, ‘how long will I need to get through this? Do you need 10 minutes, one hour, one week?’. If you can put a time limit on it and move forward, that is key.

As seen on Discovery Plus’ Kendra Sells Hollywood, Kendra Wilkinson observes the beautiful L.A. vista from a Bel Air mansion she has on the market to sell alongside agent Ernie. Photo credit: MAX

What is next for you? What projects are in the works for Lisa Simonsen?

I am always grateful; however, I’m also never completely satisfied and have a tremendous amount of opportunities on the horizon. I am on both coasts and now working with one of the hottest and best developers, David Martin, on his latest project in Miami. I continue to appear publicly as an expert on various media platforms and I’m currently working on a book.

What is the best way for your clients/fans to follow and connect with you?

Call, reach out to our office, send me an email. I am on social media, and you find me @lisasimonsen on Instagram and other platforms.