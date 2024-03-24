Spread the love

On Tuesday evening, March 19, 2024, the Negaunee Institute of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra produced a performance of its program entitled A Notes for Peace, developed in partnership with the UK based Irene Taylor Trust and Chicago’s Purpose Over Pain. The focus of the joint initiative was to enshrine the lives of those lost to gun violence in the poems of their loved ones, set to beautiful harmony and exquisitely played and sung. One dozen memorable songs were presented, poignantly expressed in the music of The Civic Orchestra and guests, conducted by Kyle Dickson, with violin/ CSO Artist in Residence Hilary Hahn, and special guest vocalists including family members.

The 12 pieces, selected from the 100 developed since the initiative incepted in 2017, were moving, meaningful, sad, triumphant, and thrilling; fifteen new songs were crafted in the 2022-23 year, which can be heard on the Purpose over Pain website at www.purposeoverpain.org

Artist-in-Residence Hilary Hahn and Vocalist Leah Dexter perform at A Notes for Peace

In a varied range of styles, from gospel to folk inspired and quasi hip-hop, the concert included:

Musicians from the Cicic Orchestra of Chicago and the Irene Taylor Trust led by conductor Kyle Dickson at Symphony Center on March 19, 2024

Each song contained special, meaningful lines. One Red Rose, for Archie Chambers, Jr., asked chilling questions addressed to all society; “Why is no one talking? Why is no one listening? Where is justice?” Trevon Bosley’s song to his lost brother, Terrell Bosley, A Song for Terrell, vowed “You are the reason I strive to change the world”. Diana Pierce’s ode to her son DeColbie Esco, Sr., Peace and Love, Coby, was a haunting and melodious refrain, almost a lullaby of the titled words.

The concert was a joyous expression of family love and constancy of devotion coupled with a shining example of what the collaboration of music, caring and sharing can do to bring joy and ameliorate even the most profound loss. Across Chicago and around the world, the Negaunee Music Institute of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association connects individuals and communities to transformative musical experiences.

All photos by Todd Rosenberg.

For information and tickets to all the fine programming of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, go to www.cso.org