Oscar night in Los Angeles is like Christmas morning to the rest of the world. It’s one of the biggest days of the year and one of the most iconic events in film. Formally known as the Academy Awards, the evening celebrates the best of the best in the movie industry – from actors and producers, to directors and costume designers, and everyone in betweem, honorees are celebrated for their achievements from the past year. Lucky winners take home golden Oscar statues.

Director, producer and all around entrepreneur, Jonathan Baker

2024 Oscar viewing party at Baker Manor

All over Los Angeles Oscar parties take place, both before, during and after the show. Some are big bashes thrown by brands and A-list stars, others are smaller more intimate gatherings. Getting to attend a screening and watch the show with fellow film enthusiasts and industry professionals is the next best thing to sitting in the Dolby Theater for the actual show. A truly unique screening experience is getting to be in a beautiful home in Beverly Hills, renowned for its past and present owners.

Dining Divas: Kelly Desroches, Katelyn O’Shaughnessy, Tamara Davis, Adora Crystal Evans

The Talk (CBS) Producer and host of Make Your Marc, Marc Anthony Nicolas

Dining Divas, Premise Martin

Director and Producer, Jonathan Baker, opened his home, Baker Manor to industry professionals and friends for his 5th annual Oscars screening party in Beverly Hills, high above the city with multi-million dollar views of the San Fernando valley. Mr. Baker’s home has a history – it used to be owned by Warren Beatty and Oscar nominee, Annette Bening. The Baker family home is glamorous and sleek and was abuzz with energy on Oscar night. Attendees had the option to watch the show from a private theater or cozied up near the fire with valley views. Every screening needs good snacks and is made even better with flowing drinks!

John Rockwell (actor) and Sandra Taylor (actrees/sommelier)

Tara Sutphen (author/hypnotist/medium)

Sarah Meyer, Amanda Zwiren, Tara Sutphen, Josie Goldberg (reality TV star/journalist), Marc Anthony Nicolas

Attendees and media alike got to talk with Jonathan about his newest project, a film titled FATE, set to start production in a couple months. The movie plot sounds intruiging and enticing, but what might be even more intersting is the family coming together to create it. Mr. Baker is behind the film, but he is putting his daughters front and center! Jonathan’s 17 year old daughter, Trease Baker is a talented singer and songwriter and is creating the feature song for the movie. She said this song just came to her and was something she wrote in a matter of 45 minutes. Trease is a posied and talented young woman and we are bound to see much more from her in the coming years. Jonathan’s middle daughter, Sienna will actually star in the movie. She could not have been cuter talking about her prep for filming. She really has dug into who her character is and how she plans to play her. It’s really fun to see a young person so invested in something and so excited about it. That is really the true spirit of what the Oscars is all about!

Trease Baker

Sienna Baker

Jonathan Baker and the Dining Divas

Visit JonathanBaker.com to learn more about Mr. Baker and his past and present projects.

Photos provided by Sarah Meyer.