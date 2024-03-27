Spread the love



Hop to it!

Here is something completely different.

Easter Bunny Hop

Are you jealous that the kids get to run around and find Easter eggs while you sit and watch, wishing that you could join in the fun? This Saturday’s Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt Bar Hop lets you get to play like a kid and drink like an adult!



Easter Bunny Bar Crawl

Picture it. “You’ve got a delicious adult beverage in hand and the first few sips have already got you buzzin’. Your friends and family are all around you feeling that same glow. Your favorite song comes on, oh yeah, and while this is all going on, you’re casually hunting for Easter Eggs at a BAR CRAWL!,” says event organizers.



Scoot over kids, this one’s for adults only. It’s time to HOP from bar to bar and get this one-of-a-kind party started. Hop to it and head to Moe’s Cantina Wrigley (3518 N Clark St, Chicago, 773-248-0002) at 11 AM Saturday, March 30 where everyone joins the fun and hops from bar to bar in a line behind the Easter Bunny while wearing bunny ears.

Easter Bunny at Moe’s Cantina Wrigleyville



Register here. Prices begin at just $14.99 per person. Price increases as the event nears. Tickets include admission, a breakfast buffet, bunny ears, a $6 gift card to use on the crawl and, of course, the Easter Egg Hunt for adults. Cash bars will be available at each location. You must be 21 years or older with a valid government issued ID*. Ticket sale ends March 30.



But wait, there’s more. If you love taking pictures and we know you do, enter to win prizes by posting your photos on your social accounts using #EasterCrawl in your posts on Facebook and Instagram. Judges will review the pictures and winners will be contacted afterward. Prizes include tickets to bar crawls, tasting festivals, cocktail cruises on Lake Michigan and more.

Easter Bunny Hop



DETAILS:

Adult Easter Egg Hunt Bar Hop – Includes Buffet, Bunny Ears & Gift Card



DATE AND TIME: Sat, Mar 30 • 11 AM to 4 PM CDT



LOCATION: Moe’s Cantina Wrigley, 3506 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613



REGISTER:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/adult-easter-egg-hunt-bar-hop-includes-buffet-bunny-ears-gift-cards-tickets-828970702687?aff=eivtefrnd&utm_share_source=listing_android



REASONS TO BUY EARLY: In addition to getting tickets at a lower price, those who purchase early will also receive free tickets and/or deeply discounted tickets to future events.



PHOTO CONTEST: Enter to win by using #EasterCrawl in your posts on Facebook and Instagram. Our panel of judges will go through the pictures and winners will be contacted afterward! Prizes include tickets to bar crawls, tasting festivals, cocktail cruises on Lake Michigan and more!



CRAWL SCHEDULE, WRISTBAND & PACKET PICK-UP INFO: You can pick up your wristband, gift cards, etc. at the crawl in Wrigleyville at each location starting at Moe’s. All locations will be announced the evening of Friday, March 29 online.



Rules, Regulations, & Disclaimers



All Guests must be 21+ with valid government issued ID. We will crawl rain or shine! NO REFUNDS! If you cannot find your ticket, please contact Eventbrite.com directly, please do NOT email us as there is nothing we can do. Must be 21 years old to participate; valid government issued ID required. Participating venues and advertised times are subject to change. Best Bar Crawls, LLC promotes safety and urges all participants to drink responsibly. Participating venues reserve the right to refuse entry to guests who are deemed intoxicated (or otherwise unfit) upon arrival. No refunds will be given. Gift cards must be used for food in accordance with state and local liquor laws. Participants must bring their Print At Home Ticket to the registration venue. No refunds. All sales are final. If a venue is at capacity then you may have to wait or proceed to another venue. Do not be late for registration. Prices are subject to change while supplies last. For further Terms and Conditions of this event and ticket purchase please see “Ticket Purchase and Event Terms and Conditions” in checkout before purchasing these tickets; which shall also be binding and shall be incorporated by reference as though fully stated herein.



*Unfortunately the Eventbrite system does not allow us to restrict people who are underage from buying tickets. If you are not 21 and purchase a ticket, you will not be allowed into the event.*

Easter Bunny at Moe’s Cantina Wrigleyville

For more information about Moe’s Cantina, including happy hour, special events and promotions, and private event services, please visit the website at https://www.moescantina.com or call the restaurant.



For more information and reservations, please visit www.moescantina.com or contact us at 312-245-2000.



Follow Moe’s Cantina River North on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow Moe’s Cantina Wrigleyville on Facebook and Instagram

Photos provided by Kurman Communications, Inc.



