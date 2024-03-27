Spread the love

The Jacksons performed at the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on March 7, 2024.

Hard Rock Cafe Tampa – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

In what category does a phenomenal, legendary musical group belong? They have been entertaining the world for six decades. They have traveled the world including meeting the Queen of England, Nelson Mandela and brought Motown four straight No.1 hits that were accepted internationally and had more No. 1 and Top 10 hits in their superstardom career. They also helped to produce one of the brothers, boosting him to become the “King of Pop”, making and breaking all records that include the Guinness World Record and setting standards.

In addition, each family member released an album including all three sisters; had their own cartoon, cereal boxes with their images, the first musical family to have their own commercials, television variety show, Las Vegas Residency and to exceed every historical achievements and still achieving; sold over 100 million records, been inducted in the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame with 3 songs in the Grammy Hall of Fame, “I’ll Be There”, “I Want You Back” and “ABC”.

Yes, this group, The Jacksons, belong in the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award Hall of Fame, and the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. We are hoping and waiting we will see the Jacksons and the entire family walk across those stages and accept these awards. What a great memorable moment this would be to include their 93-year-old matriarch, Mrs. Katherine Jackson, who gave birth to all the Jacksons’ children with the late Mr. Joseph Jackson from Gary, Indiana. Make sure you be part of the events when the Jacksons return home, to Gary for their May 11, 2024, concert.

Before the Jacksons entertained us at Tampa’s Hard Rock Casino, the day started with old and new friends celebrating the upcoming concert with joy and excitement.

Renee Sudderth, Silva Howard, who had the privilege to meet all the Jacksons including the late Michael Jackson and the late Joseph Jackson – Photo Courtesy of Silva Howard – Photo Courtesy of Silva Howard

Ron Pia, Renee Sudderth, Vincent, the drummer for the Jacksons who we enjoyed talking to, with Jennifer Lopez being our background – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Renee Sudderth, Hayden, the other great singer and dancer with the Legendary Jacksons who does a superb job especially on “Never Can Say Goodbye” and other songs – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Lenny Herron, The Jacksons Merchandise Promoter and Ron Pia, Michael Jackson and The Jacksons' Advocate – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Tito Jackson, The Legendary Hall of Famer, Renee Sudderth, The Legendary Super Jacksons’ Supporter – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Consequently, years later, all the Jacksons and the next generation are continuing to make music and do other projects serving the people and inducting millions of fans in their hearts across the world. Recently, the original Jackson 5/Jacksons performed at the Hard Rock Casino-Tampa for another great, exciting, energetic, exhilarating concert. They will be performing at four more state-wide locations before going across the waters in the United Kingdom where they really love and support the Jacksons. These concerts promise to be filled with great special memories.

The Jacksons – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jacksons – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jacksons looking good like always (L to R) Tito Jackson, Taryll Jackson (middle son of Tito and former group member “3T”), Jackie Jackson, Marlon Jackson, and Hayden – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jacksons – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jacksons getting down like always – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Renee Sudderth, Andre Vann aka Gepetto Jackson – had not seen in 3 years – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Brandon Brown, from Memphis, the other cool guitar player as well as my cousin by marriage – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jacksons – Marlon, Jackie, Tito with Renee looking like she’s holding Tito’s hat – What an awesome MEET N GREET – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jacksons and the next generation have shown they will be around for many decades to come. So, whenever the Jacksons are performing, make sure you participate in these Jacksons gatherings. You will find The Jacksons, plus old and new Jacksons friends. As the Jacksons always say, “Don’t Meet Us There, Beat Us There!”

Old and new Jacksons’ Friends for Life Renee Sudderth, Randall Calloway, Andrew Duval and Ron Pia – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

More information about the Jacksons upcoming performances: The Jacksons – 2024 Tour Dates & Concert Schedule – Live Nation

Photos Courtesy of Renee Sudderth