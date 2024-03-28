Spread the love

Make Your Last Minute Easter Weekend Reservations at CheSa’s Bistro & Bar in Chicago’s Avondale Neighborhood

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar (3235 W Addison St., Chicago IL 60618; 773-754-8523) has a special Easter celebration brunch in store for Easter weekend, March 30 and 31. Indulge in their exquisite specials for $25. Brunch hours are from Saturday 11AM to 3 PM and Sunday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Dinner is served on Saturday night from 5 PM to 9 PM. Reservations are required by visiting OpenTable. CheSa’s is 100% gluten free. Saturday Night Dinner Specials feature a $39 Garlic Lamb Chops with Stir Fry; Cheesy Tortellini (Vegetarian); or Seafood Gumbo with choice of appetizers: Garlic Mussels, Fried String Beans, or Sausage and Pepperjack Hush Puppies. In honor of International Cocktail Week, CheSa’s is offering special $10 cocktails through March 31. Featured cocktails include Old Fashioned, John Collins, Whiskey Sours, and Manhattan.

Fried Chicken and Fried Beignet Waffles. Photo credit: CheSa’s Bistro & Bar

CheSa’s Easter Brunch Menu



FRIED CHICKEN & FRIED

BEIGNET WAFFLES

Crispy Chicken breast seasoned to

perfection and delicately topped with

powdered sugar, beignet waffles with a

berry compote



BLACK ANGUS SHORT RIBS & RED GRITS

Creamy purple and red grits cooked in a

cheese and butter sauce topped with sliced

black angus short ribs



CATFISH SKILLET

Creamy purple and red grits cooked in a

cheese and butter sauce topped with sliced

black angus short ribs



BONE-IN SLICED HAM

with eggs any style, potatoes, and house

gravy



JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE BALLS

with eggs any style and house potatoes



AVOCADO GARLIC BREAD TOAST

served with heirloom salad & Fried Green

Tomatoes



MENU PRICING IS $25 PER ENTREE

PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE TIP, TAX OR

GRATUITY A 20% SERVICE CHARGE WILL APPLY TO

ALL ORDERS WE DO NOT OFFER ANY SUBSTITUTIONS

ON THIS MENU

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar includes a full bar Photo credit: Kurman Communications

About CheSa’s Bistro & Bar

CheSa’s Bistro & Bar (3235 W. Addison in Chicago, 773-754-8523) is a stylish upscale restaurant from Chef/Owner Chesaree Rollins serving 100% gluten free Creole and Cajun cuisine with other influences. The restaurant is chic and contemporary with bold black and gold décor, featuring a full bar, black marble, and a private dining room.

CheSa’s also offers catering in-house or for delivery and private dining in the restaurant. For more information, please visit https://chesasbistro.com or telephone the restaurant at 773-754-8523.

Follow CheSa’s Bistro & Bar on social media:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077635960045&mibextid=ZbWKwL

On Instagram: https://instagram.com/chesa_bistro?igshid=N2ZiY2E3YmU=

Website:https://chesasbistro.com

Follow CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck & Catering on social media:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chesasgtf

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chesas.gluten.free/

Website: https://www.chesasgtf.com/



