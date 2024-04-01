Spread the love

When it comes to culinary options, there is no city more diverse and dynamic than Las Vegas. From fine dining to casual, buffets and food courts, there is something for everyone, but to put something for everyone in one spot is a challenge to say the least. Proper Eats Food Hall inside of ARIA Resort and Casino has brought it all together, giving each guest exactly what they want.

Proper Eats handpicked some of the most unique and iconic experiences to offer guests and each location kept its identity. The great part is if you have eight people with you and they each want something completely different, this is the place to go. From breakfast to start your day, anything and everything in between, you can finish or start your night at Proper Eats. Taking the experience a little further, Proper Eats stole the Super Bowl and March Madness with their all-you-can-eat extravaganza. Proper Eats put together one of the best packages on the Las Vegas strip and also provided a full-service sit-down experience for guests.

A typical dining experience starts with placing your order at the individual restaurant that you want to experience and they have easy-to-use kiosks to make the experience even easier. The most difficult thing about your visit will be choosing what to eat. You have flavors from all over the world and every dish is made to order.

Lola’s Burgers Smash Burger (Photo Credit Chris Wessling)

Egghead is known for epic breakfast sandwiches and they made the genius decision to stay open not only for breakfast, but they are open until 2 p.m., because their breakfast is more than good enough to enjoy for lunch as well. The “Midtown” and “Chelsea” are only differentiated by bacon in one and sausage in the other. Beyond that, these are both hangover deliciousness at its best. Each sandwich is made on fresh-baked potato brioche bread and filled with American cheese, sliced tomato, fried shallots, and spicy aioli and then one bite in you know are in breakfast heaven when the egg opens and the flavor is everywhere. Pair this with the crispy and rather giant cheesy hash brown that is made with pecorino cheese and you won’t need anything else. Just in case you do have a sweet tooth at breakfast, Easy Donuts took your classic American donut and took every single one to a Las Vegas-worthy level.

Proper Eats is located where the ARIA buffet used to be and to bring this location full circle, Proper Eats brought in Chef Shawn Smilie as Chef de cuisine. Chef Shawn was the brainchild behind the ARIA buffet, which was among the best in Las Vegas. He brings the same mindset of providing a wide range of food, making each dish to order and making sure that from the ingredients to creation and how it looks on your plate, will leave you completely satisfied.

Chef Shawn Smilie (Photo Stephan Martin)

Pizzaoki is a favorite of Chef Shawn and you know if the first thing he brings up are the nuances of the pizza oven and doing everything he can to perfect each slice, you are in for a treat no matter what version you order. Pizzaoki and the unique combinations come from well-known Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki. Steve has a love of pizza and brings that together with his love of Las Vegas to put his stamp on this pizza and the final hot slice out of the oven is enough to satisfy any pizza connesaur.

While Proper Eats runs the gamut of food selection, expecting the high level of sushi from Temaki Bar is a surprise. Temaki serve up hand and cut rolls made to order right in front of you if you choose to sit at their bar and the freshness of each fish shines through with every bite. Temaki serves up salmon, yellowtail, spicy tuna, toro, as well as vegetarian options and you can pair your meal with their wonderful selection of sake.

Proper Eats Pizzaoki Hiroquest (Photo Credit Chris Wessling)

If you are looking for more than just great food, Proper Eats has plenty of other options that scream Las Vegas. On Saturdays and Sundays, Proper Eats offers bottomless mimosas and bloody marys for $21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They also have a daily oyster happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The can’t miss part of Proper Eats that you need to search out is Easy’s Cocktail Lounge. This is a speakeasy that takes you to a classic old-school setting and offers classic as well as over-the-top cocktails. This lounge provides a unique experience and setting that you are looking for in Las Vegas.

Espresso Martini from Proper Bar (Photo Stephan Martin)

Proper Eats Food Hall has created a dining experience encompassing everything you want from Las Vegas. Great food, an incredible selection and a relaxed, yet upscale setting that let’s you create your own experience.

For more information, visit: Proper Eats