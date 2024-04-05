Spread the love

King Moore, the 8 year old internet sensation is preparing to celebrate his brand new release of ABC set to drop on April 30th, 2024. Attempting to become the youngest male rapper to hit the Billboard charts, King is vividly etching his way into the hearts of the nation with all the power and energy of a raging tsunami. His song ABC flavors the future of hip hop with some sauce from the past with influences from The Jackson 5, and brings youthful music to the world with age appropriate lyrical delivery.

Young King Moore, not only sings, acts and dances, but his million dollar smile and determination eclipses everything. No Dream has an obligation to come true, but their power is to show us where the hearts desire lies. King has had this dream since the age of 3 and is now making his destiny relevant with the help of his parents and his manager Tony Mercedes, who is a visionary and two-time Grammy winning music publisher known for records Shape of You by Ed Sheeran and TLC’s No Scrubs.

King Moore has a natural and authentic stage presence mesmerizing audiences during his “On My Way Tour” in New York City sharing the stage with Young Dylan and That Girl LayLay, and then again on the Dream Fest Tour. He made his feature film debut in “Cora Bora”, an independent comedy. King can also be seen on national commercials for AT&T.

What does it mean to accomplish the goal of being the youngest male rapper in hip hop history to chart on Billboard?

That’s something my parents and manager care about. I just want to make great songs that my parents and my fans like. I did not do this to make history. I did it to make a difference.

So how do you make a difference?

One thing my manager says to me in every conversation we have is “King let’s change the world, and how do we do that?” My answer is always the same, “ One record at a time.”

What made you decide to enter the world of music and entertainment?

﻿I like Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Drake, Ed Sheeran, and I wanted to be just like them. But all of them combined. So, I went to my dad when I was three years old and asked him if I could be a rapper, singer, or a music star? He said no at first. He told me to come back when I was five. So on my 5th birthday I asked him again. He thought I forgot. He was hesitating. He couldn’t even think straight so I reminded him that he promised me. He then said yes you can, but you have to do a lot of work.

So you’re not afraid of work are you?

No. Not at all.

Now you watched all these people on YouTube and you wanted to be like all of them wrapped up in one and what made you believe that you could do that?

When I practiced and practiced I got better every day. I kept practicing. I continue to work on myself in all areas of entertainment and I still practice every single day.

Who influences your music and what you like? Do you have a favorite influencer?

I have five. Michael Jackson. Chris Brown. Drake. Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

What makes you like them? What about them do you like?

Chris Brown is like a recording artist that dances, raps and sings. Michael Jackson’s dance moves are just incredible. They all do different stuff. And I wanted to be just like them rolled into one.

When you go into the studio, or you have to perform, do you get nervous?

A little bit. But when I get on the stage and I see the people it goes away.

What do you like about performing live the best?

I like the reactions of all the fans. I like looking in the audience and seeing them sing my song. It’s everything.

If you could say something to your fans, what would you want them to hear?

I just want to say thank you to all of you guys for supporting me, and for believing in me. I’d also want to tell them to follow their dreams and never give up.

Where do you think you get all of your energy from?

My dad. You know I got to give him his props.

When you wake up in the morning what do you look forward to?

Everyday when I wake up, I look forward to getting Michael Jackson sparkly gloves.

Do you like sparkly things?

I do. My whole family likes sparkly stuff.

If you could be a superhero what superpowers would you want to have?

Super strength. Reading people’s minds. And teleporting.

What is something that makes you really, really happy?

Performing on the stage, kisses, hugs and having fun.

You don’t have a girlfriend yet do you?

I don’t know about that. No no no no no no.

In 5 years where do you want to be with your career?

5 years? Worldwide.

If a big manager came down and said you can perform on stage with anybody in the world, who would you pick?

Michael Jackson if he were still alive.

Do you have any advice for someone your age that wants to do what you are doing?

Practice, practice, and practice. Never give up. Always have a great team to help you grow and learn.

King Moore’s new single ABC drops worldwide on April 30th, 2024.

Follow King Moore on IG https://www.instagram.com/kingmoore___/

The official website for King Moore may be found at https://kingmooreworld.com

Photos provided by King Moore