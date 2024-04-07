Spread the love

By Gerry Barker

Photos/Video by Gerry Barker



There’s a new way to get to the Love Boat — take the “B” train.



On April 5, Princess Cruises, home of the iconic “Love Boat,” and Brightline, Florida’s intercity passenger rail service, unveiled a new “Rail & Sail” program at a reception for media and travel agents at Brightline’s Orlando station.



Brightline and Princess unveil their new partnership

Under the program, guests taking a Princess cruise can utilize complimentary motor coach service from Brightline’s Orlando and Fort Lauderdale stations to Port Canaveral and Port Everglades. In addition, passengers can take advantage of a value-added luggage express service where bags checked at their Brightline station will be “waiting for them securely in their stateroom upon arrival to the ship.”



To kick off the partnership, Brightline debuted four custom-designed cars featuring Princess’ Love Boat branding and popular ports of call. Princess branding is also featured inside Brightline’s five Florida terminals.



Food at the reception Posing on the “red carper” from left: Travel writer Deborah Lynne-Hamilton, Vance Gulliksen, Princess director of internal communications, and Pam Barker, who hosts the Travel Bistro podcast. “Love Boat” cookies.

Princess signage inside Brightline stations. Guests enjoyed a glass of bubbly.

As invited guests enjoyed a glass of bubbly, representatives from both Princess and Brightline spoke about the new partnership.



Princess’ Vicki Johnson and Brightline’s Travis Christ Princess images on the train.

“This is a new concept for both of us,” said Travis Christ, chief commercial officer for Brightline, adding, “we are very excited. This will take cruising to a whole new level.” Vicki Johnson, Princess’ senior vice-president of communications, echoed that, saying “We are so delighted by this partnership. It’s a perfect fit for us.”



It was also announced that Princess guests can enjoy “special discounts of up to 15% when booking Smart and Premium Rail & Sail packages through Brightline’s web site. And for a limited time only, guests who book a Princess cruise through May 5 will receive a Brightline credit of up to $150 per person for its signature Smart and Premium class service based on stateroom type.”



Media and travel advisors at the partnership debut.

Currently, Brightline offers 16 daily round trips between Miami and Orlando, with station stops at Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach. Princess has seven ships — half of its entire fleet — sailing out of Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, and come November, they will inaugurate sailings from Port Canaveral.



No doubt the legendary Capt. Stubing would approve.



Additional information on the new Rail & Sail service is available at princess.com/Brightline or gobrightline.com