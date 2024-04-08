Spread the love

Fashion is a form of art, self-expression and mood. It’s a chance for artists to produce clothing and for wearers to showcase who they are. It’s indivudal and personal in many ways, but we can all agree that it’s a creative art that should be celebrated. Thanks to fashion week events all over the world, it is!

LA Fashion Week took place March 22-24, 2024 in various locations around Los Angeles. One of the best shows was Lumiere Runway’s Fashion Show, which took place March 23 at a gorgeous mansion in Bel-Air, California. Overlooking the hills, with views all the way to downtown LA, fashion show attendees had a great backdrop to the incredible fashions showcased by several different designers. OOKA was the exclusive sponsor of the Lumiere Runway Fashion Show at Los Angeles Fashion Week 2024. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to enjoy a hooka experience, along with cocktails in the courtyard.

Raised in LA is a duo of Los Angeles street artists, Ian Lantz and Dan Hernandez. They create incredible street around the city, to beautify a place they love and call home. They like to showcase the great things that make up LA in their art, including Paramount Studios, In-N-Out Burger and the Magic Castle. For Lumiere Runways fashion show, these talented men used clothing as canvas and created some ultra street-chic ensembles. Checkout @RaisedInLA on Instagram for more works of art and updates on the duos current projects. Another unique artist showcasing work on the Lumiere Runway was Malik Cooper (@versatilityatlarge) who designed a non-fabric collection. Coopers pieces were etheral and bold and as they made their way down the runway, you would never have known they were made out of things like paper and paint. I studied fashion design in college and we had to make a colleciton out of “household” items and I can report back that it’s certainly not as easy as it seems.

Designer Kyle Denman showed a collection that was inclusive of models of all abilities, including a deaf model, a blind model and one with down syndrome. Not only were Denman’s pieces of clothing beautiful, but his message was too. He reminded the audience that everyone is beautiful and has a right to feel comfortable, fashionable and able to express themselves. While Denman brought spring florals to the runway, Rasanari brought incredible silks from India. Her collection was bright and bold and one that could easily walk right off the runway into the real world.

Pia Bolte New York was represented in LA at Lumiere Runway’s Fashion Show. Bolte’s (@piabolte_official) fashions are what some might call outlandish, but others would call distinct or eccentric. They are created for the person who truly loves fashion and doesn’t mind standing out in a crowd. Her jackets were just incredible and I am currently trying to find out how to get my hands on one of my own!

Closing out the show was an out of this world collection from Morfium. Each look was stunning in it’s own right, both because of its boldness but also the detail in the craftsmanship. This collection would be just as at home runway galaxies away as it was in Bel-Air. The colors, the quirky shapes and silhouttes matched with striking make-up and hair styling brought this collection together so beautifully and I imagine we will see Morfium designs on both runways and red carpets in the future.

In a show of art supporting art, mixed into the designer showcases were 3 incredible performances, all of which got the crowd on hyped! International singing sensation, Shannon K (@shannonksinger) performed her song “Over the Top.” The pop song had the perfect message and an even better beat for a fashion show, and the audience danced right along with Shannon throughout the whole song. Fellow singer Tori Kay (@torikayunited) performed one of her songs as well as a cover of a Britney Spears song, while wearing designer Morfium. Emma Zoe, known on Instagram as @ballerinawithnostrings danced her way around the runway, showing off exquisite ballet moves and a truly beautiful art form.

Lumiere Runway Fashion Show in LA was presented by OOKA, produced by Meler Productions and hosted by Brenda Mejia. The Fashion Director and Co-Founder of the event was Fionna WM, joined by Music Director and Composer Majdalany and Creative Director Shannon K. The Official Makeup Partner of the event was Godina Worldwide, and the Beverage Sponsors included Drink Glow and Purity Distillery.

