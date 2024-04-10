Spread the love

Inspired by fairy tales by authors like the Brothers Grimm (who were certainly that), playwright Martin McDonagh penned THE PILLOWMAN, a “grimm” and grisly tale. Following two public readings in 1995 and 1998, the play was first produced in 2003. THE PILLOWMAN received the Olivier Award in 2004 for Best New Play. THE PILLOWMAN was presented on Broadway in 2005, where it was nominated for six Tony Award and won two for scenery and lighting. A review by Radulian suggested that “…it’s a story that talks about the right of speech and when censorship should be put into effect.” Some critics have suggested that this black comedy might be one of the greatest plays of the past 25 years. McDonagh is known for a series of Irish plays, including “The Cripple of Inishmaan” and “The Banshees of Inisherin, as well as films like Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri,” In Bruges,” and “Seven Psychopaths.” In 2024, the Broadwater Main Stage presents THE PILLOWMAN.

Paul Ian Stanley and Steven R. O’Brien – Photo courtesy of Broadwater Main Stage

Katurian (Steven R. O’Brien) is an author living in an unspecified totalitarian country. He specializes in gruesome short stories about children who are tortured and murdered. When the play opens, he has been arrested. Apparently, a series of bizarre child murders which mirror many of his stories are happening in his town, and he has become the prime suspect. He attempts to explain the grisly themes of his stories as stemming from events from his childhood during which he heard his brother (in the current production, his sister) being tortured nightly for seven years, seemingly as part of his parents’ experiment to see if they could shape him into a great writer. Needless to say, the experience was traumatizing for both Katurian and his sister Michal (Kimberly Demarse). Michal is slow and unable to function on her own. After his parents’ deaths, Katurian takes responsibility for her care. Despite threats and torture at the hands of the police, he continues to deny that he killed the children. But, if he is innocent, who is the murderer? Will justice be served? Will Katurian survive?

Daniel T. McCann and Steven R. O’Brien – Photo courtesy of Broadwater Main Stage

The current production is helmed by Brian Allman, who tended to focus on the tragic elements in the tale rather than on any comic events, dark or otherwise. Even though the cast gave it their “all,” the end result was slow-moving and lacked suspense. It has been suggested that the play’s message was to question the artist’s role in society, especially a totalitarian society. This laudable goal didn’t quite gel. Instead, the audience was left to pity poor Katurian rather than inquire about his role in the restrictive environment. Motivations became blurred, whether they be fact or fiction. Therefore, the complexities of THE PILLOWMAN failed to materialize. Still, it was intriguing to see this rarely produced play.

Kimberly Demarse – Photo courtesy of Broadwater Main Stage

THE PILLOWMAN runs through April 14, 2024, with performances at 8 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 3 p.m. on Sundays. The Broadwater Main Stage is located at 1076 Lillian Way, Los Angeles, CA 90038. Tickets are $35. For information and reservations, go online.