VOCALIST ANN KITTREDGE CELEBRATES RELEASE OF HER HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2ND ALBUM

“ROMANTIC NOTIONS” (JAZZHEADS MUSIC GROUP/KING KOZMO MUSIC)

In celebration of her soon to be released, highly anticipated album, Romantic Notions (Jazzheads, Inc./King Kozmo Music), a diverse collection of songs on the numerous “notions” of love, Ann Kittredge, will appear at The Birdland Theatre (315 West 44th Street – between 8th & 9th Avenues) on Tuesday, May 14 at 5:30pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny (piano), Sean Harkness (guitar), Mary Ann McSweeney (bass), Rex Benincasa (drums/percussion) and special guest Aaron Heick (saxophone). The evening will be directed by Barry Kleinbort. There is a $30 cover charge ($25 food/beverage minimum.)

Tickets are available here or by calling (212) 581-3080. Produced by award-winning songwriter and record producer Paul Rolnick, the album will be available on all digital platforms on May 7, 2024. More information

For the follow up to her award-winning debut re-IMAGINE, Ann Kittredge wanted her new album, Romantic Notions, to be even more diverse and ambitious, featuring a wider display of rhythms and sentiments. With the aid her of creative team, musical director Christopher Denny, director Barry Kleinbort, and producer Paul Rolnick, they have accomplished just that. Although you’ll find a few of the requisite love songs – a couple can already be heard on all music platforms, the pre-album releases of her sultry version of Carole King’s “I Feel the Earth Move” and dreamy rendition of Billy Joel’s “You’re My Home” — the title is meant to be far more catholic and all encompassing. Besides the basic tropes of love, Ann gives musical voice to the seesawing emotional underpinnings that fuel, and sometimes dismantle, relationships. You’ll also find a few detours for other romantic notions, like motherhood and hero worship. There are songs by recognized giants from Broadway (Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty, Steven Lutvak) and Pop (Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Jimmy Webb, and Billy Joel,) as well as formidable figures from the world of Country music (John Prine, Jon Vezner and Don Henry) and, in one instance, a less well known but stellar contributor from the pop music canon (Darnell White). All of these writers have been treated with Ann’s unwavering musical sensitivity, respect – and the unmistakable inevitability of artistry and talent.

Ann Kittredge , Photo:Gene Reed

Ann Kittredge “Romantic Notions” Track List includes:

Singer Ann Kittredge’s second album. “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Mr. Tambourine Man,” “You’re My Home,” “I Just Want to Dance with You,” “Where’ve You Been,” “Garden 2,” “Together, Wherever We Go,” “I Just Wanted You to Know,” “There You Are,” “Didn’t We,” “Romantic Notions.” Accompanied by Tom Kochan, Christopher Denny, Alex Rybeck, Sean Harkness, Mary Ann McSweeney, Rex Benincasa, Aaron Heick, Yoed Nir, Gary Oleyar. Produced by Paul Rolnick. Liner notes by Will Friedwald. Label: Jazzheads

Produced & mixed by Paul Rolnick, Zevely Records, Inc.

Mastering: Alan Silverman at Arf Mastering

Recording Studios: Eastside Sound – Engineer: Duff Harris; *2nd Story Sound – Engineer: M.P. Kuo.

Cello, Flute and Sax Orchestration: Tom Kochan

Pianist: 1 Christopher Denny; 2 Alex Rybeck

Acoustic & Electric Guitar: Sean Harkness

Bass: Mary Ann McSweeney; + Jay Leonhart

Drums & Percussion: Rex Benincasa

Saxophone & Flute: Aaron Heick

Cello: Yoed Nir

Fiddle: Gary Oleyar

Background Vocals: Paul Rolnick

Consultant: Barry Kleinbort

Liner Notes: Will Friedwald

Photographer: Gene Reed

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/ann-kittredge-in-romantic-notions-birdland-theater-tickets/13539483