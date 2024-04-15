Spread the love

The National Hellenic Museum (NHM) is proud to announce the prominent attorneys, judges and jurors for Pericles on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at the Harris Theater (205 E. Randolph Street, Chicago). Bringing together nationally renowned attorneys in a contemporary courtroom setting, The Trial of Pericles continues NHM’s exploration of how the ancient Greeks grappled with timeless controversies that continue to shape modern society. At this dynamic live event, prosecutors and defense attorneys present an ancient case regarding citizenship, voting rights and Pericles, the great hero of Athenian democracy—with audience members casting their votes to decide the final verdict.

The prosecution team for the Trial of Pericles includes attorneys Katerina Alexopoulos (U.S. Department of Homeland Security), Patrick M. Collins (King & Spalding LLP) and Tinos Diamantatos (Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP). Presenting the defense of Pericles will be Sarah F. King (Clifford Law Offices PC), James C. Pullos (Clifford Law Offices PC) and Patrick A. Salvi II (Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard PC).

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney and NHM Trial Prosecutor Tinos Diamantatos noted, “It’s really an honor to play the role of a prosecutor, and to practice our craft with important issues that come down through ancient times from a culture that was so significant to the development of democracy and to my own heritage. As a Greek American, I embrace the opportunity to convince the jury to get past the idea of who Pericles was as a person to protect the larger community of the populace. It’s absolutely necessary to present these ideas as a healthy discourse”.

Tinos Diamantatos of Morgan, Lewis and Bockius, LLP

Plaintiff’s attorney Sarah King, defense counsel for Pericles at the NHM trial commented, “It’s a lot of fun and such a shift for me to be placed in the role of defense counsel- and I dislike going second! However, the NHM crafts the prompts in a way that these matters jump off the page, emerging from history to illuminate today’s issues. Here, the Trial of Pericles turns a spotlight on the problems of immigration and citizenship; we are asked to craft a path through disenfranchisement, protection and exclusion”.

Judges presiding at the Trial of Pericles are Hon. Anna H. Demacopoulos (Ret. Circuit Court Judge, State of Illinois), Hon. Anthony C. Kyriakopoulos (Circuit Court Judge, State of Illinois) and Hon. Lindsay C. Jenkins (U.S. District Court Judge, Northern District of Illinois).

The April 17 event will be emceed by award-winning Chicago media personality and NHM Trustee Andrea Darlas. Prominent jurors at the Trial include: Justice Eileen O’Neill Burke (Ret.), Democratic Nominee for Cook County State’s Attorney; Steve Cochran, Host of the Steve Cochran Show on WLS AM 890; 34th Ward Alderman Bill Conway; Professor Nicholas Doumanis, Professor and Illinois Chair in Hellenic Studies at the University of Illinois Chicago; Themistocles P. Frangos, Officer of the Hellenic Bar Association; Professor Zoi Gavriilidou, Visiting Professor at the University of Chicago; Shia Kapos, Reporter for POLITICO; Cannon Lambert of Karchmar & Lambert, P.C. and Past President of the Cook County Bar Association; Commander Melinda Linas, 14th District Commander of the Chicago Police Department; John C. Sciaccottaof Aronberg Goldgehn, President Elect of the Chicago Bar Association; Kristofer Swanson, Vice President and Practice Leader of Forensic Services at Charles River Associates; and Consul Georgia Tasiopoulou of the Greek Consulate General in Chicago.

Sarah King of Clifford Law Offices

The role of Pericles will be played by Judge Paul Lillios (Ret.) and the role of Olympia, a non-Athenian wife and mother in Athens serving as a witness for the prosecution, will be played by Judge Megan Goldish.

The Trial of Pericles is nearly 2,500 years in the making. In 451 B.C.E., Pericles changed the Athenian Constitution to restrict citizenship to those born to two Athenian parents. He said this action was necessary to protect Athens from foreign influence, while many others saw this as tyrannical because citizens lost their civil liberties, including the right to vote. Some speculated Pericles would have faced trial for his actions had he survived the Great Plague of Athens. Now, the National Hellenic Museum brings together top litigators to argue the case and determine whether Athens’ revered statesman truly attacked democracy.

Dr. Katherine Kelaidis, NHM Director of Research and Content, outlined the museum’s focus and its goal in the trial series. “The NHM’s mission is to share Greek History and the Greek experience in timely, relevant ways. The Trial Series bridges the ancient experience with modern issues. We present cases that resonate with the immediate political world; the challenges of being human, of living in society are the same now as they were in ancient Athens. The Trial Series gives the Museum another way to demonstrate that the central issues and controversies of the past are the same ones we address today.”

The dynamic NHM Trial Series highlights the enduring relevance and value of Greek thought and history and supports the mission of the National Hellenic Museum. It has grown both in reputation and following since its inception in 2013. In 2016, NHM’s The Trial of Antigone was broadcast on WTTW TV (PBS Chicago) and in May 2017 it was nominated for a Midwest regional Emmy. Subsequent NHM Trial Series events have also aired on public television and received regional Emmy nominations. Since 2017, the annual event has been qualified by the Illinois Attorney Registration & Disciplinary Commission (IARDC) for continuing legal education (CLE) credit. Attorneys attending the event can register for CLE credit on site.

Tickets for the National Hellenic Museum’s The Trial of Pericles on Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. at the Harris Theater (205 E. Randolph Street, Chicago) are now on sale for $100, with student tickets available for $50 with proof of ID. Attorneys who attend this event will qualify for 1.5 hours of continuing legal education (CLE). For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nationalhellenicmuseum.org/trial-pericles or call 312-655-1234.

All photos provided by The National Hellenic Museum