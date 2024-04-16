Spread the love

Watex Green Living

Bring a touch of green to your home or office with a space-saving moveable wall. The planters are BPA FREE and made with recycled plastic. They are safe for growing not only beautiful plants but edible plants as well. So go wild this spring and bring in some fresh herbs, greens or berries this summer!

doTERRA Malama and ‘iliahi Hawaiian Sandalwood Essential Oils

The Malama oil blend is harvested from the shores of Hawaii through a meticulous process that ensures minimal impact on the surrounding ecosystem. The fresh scent of the Malama Nuturing blend is a combination of citrus, floral and woody aromas. Malama in the Hawaiian culture means to nurture and take care of yourself, others and the earth around you.

Hawaiian Sandalwood Essential Oil (‘Iliahi essential oil) is soothing and beneficial to the skin. Its aroma contributes to a positive atmosphere that’s ideal for meditation and research shows it could help with skins imperfections.

‘Iliahi (Hawaiian Sandalwood) essential oil is sourced in the Kealakekua Mountain Reserve, a doTERRA Co-Impact Sourcing® partner and home to the largest reforestation effort in Hawaii’s history. Through sustainable harvesting practices and reforestation efforts, doTERRA ensures that the extraction of sandalwood oil does not compromise the delicate balance of Hawaii’s natural habitats. By prioritizing responsible sourcing and cultivation methods, doTERRA not only delivers high-quality products but also actively contributes to the conservation of Hawaiian sandalwood trees and their surrounding ecosystems.

doTERRA invests in eco-friendly packaging and reduces waste through recycling programs. This holistic approach underscores doTERRA’s commitment to sustainability and “going green” across their product line. See all their essential oils here.

RB Life Brands 100% Bamboo Toilet Paper

RB Life Brands is a company dedicated to simplifying sustainable & healthy choices for consumers. Their premium, three-ply bamboo toilet paper, is good for you and good for the planet. Formulated without PFA’s or harmful chemicals used by many brands in the manufacturing process RB Life Brands toilet paper is the healthy choice for you and your family.

All-Natural PURGGO Car Air Eco-Purifier & Freshener

Freshen up your ride with the minimalistic and all-natural PURGGO car air eco-purifier & freshener! It’s made with pure and sustainable natural bamboo charcoal, which absorbs & eliminates odor instead of masking it. Fragrance- & allergen-free, the PURGGO is all-natural, non-toxic, and 100% asthma and allergy friendly.

PURGGO perfectly combines nature, science, and love. All the product contains is pure all-natural moso bamboo charcoal, one of the most renewable natural resources in the world and Mother Nature’s purifier, which has been carbonized and activated at 1110°F – 1300°F (600°C – 700°C). Bamboo charcoal is a tried and tested air cleanser that’s been used in Asian countries for thousands of years. On top of this, it lasts for 365+ days (longer lasting than any product available worldwide) and works continuously in the background!

Planet Love® Recycled Water Bottle Plush Collection

This spring help the planet and share a cute creature with the adorable collection of animals by FAO Schwarz Planet Love Recycled Water Bottle Plush Collection. Each animal is made with faux fur from 100% recycled water bottles. Cute, soft, and snuggly make them the perfect addition for any child’s cuddle time. Each plush has a custom F.A.O “Save The Earth” foot pad to start a conversation with children about the importance of protecting our planet. Plush can be found online in the Eco-Friendly Shop on FAO Schwarz online shop or in a Target store near you!

Flirty Soap Company-Secret Garden Liquid Hand Soap

Brighten up your powder rooms with entrancing scents and beautiful bottles from Flirty Soap Co. Made with recyclable glass, a durable 100% recyclable pump, and a wear-resistant label, it’ll look amazing pumping blissful Flirty bubbles for a long time. The labels feature artwork designed by women artists, which makes their soap bottles colorful, delightful additions to kitchens and bathroom sinks. Check out the new Cat Nap and Secret Garden labels! All soaps are plant-based and organic, with no synthetic unnecessary ingredients.

SPOT Detergent Sheets

These Swedish-made sheets are compact, eco-friendly, and super easy to use. No more lugging around bulky detergent bottles or dealing with messy spills!

Spot Detergent Sheets pack a powerful cleaning punch, tackling even the toughest laundry loads with ease. Whether you’re jetting off on a quick getaway or embarking on a long journey, keep Spot Detergent Sheets handy for fresh and clean clothes wherever you are. Plus, if you find yourself without a washing machine, simply use them in the sink – they’re that versatile!

Discovery #MINDBLOWN DIY Light-Up Terrarium, Plants & Crystals Geodome Grow Kit

Have family time fun with these and other great kits by Discovery #Mindblown. Create a brilliant geodome garden filled with crystals and botany, or a lovely little terrarium that can be customized with included stickers. Foster curiosity and a love for growing things with these kits. You can even use the kits to start a conversation about the Earth and what keeping it green means! Various kits can be found online or in a retailer near you.

JLab Products

Whether you are looking for a new way to go wireless in the office, or trying to find the perfect pair of earbuds to exercise in, JLabs has something for everyone. Their wide selection of headphones and earbuds are sure to meet your needs. While you are scrolling through their top notch products check out how you can update your office needs with a wireless keyboard and/or a new mouse. If you have old headphones, earbuds, or speakers you can send them to JLab and they will recycle them for you (plus you’ll get a 30% off code to use on their site). To help out the Earth a little more they are transitioning all of their packing to be 100% recyclable, removing plastic and metal foil printing, so you can recycle the entire package!

