Spread the love

In recent years, Vietnam has ascended to the pinnacle of global dining, celebrated as one of the finest food destinations on the planet. Culinary luminaries like Gordon Ramsay have publicly praised its vibrant flavors, while former President Barack Obama and the late great Anthony Bourdain savored bowls of Bún chả and local Vietnamese beer in Hanoi on blue plastic chairs, making global headlining news. In 2023, 103 establishments in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were recognized by the prestigious Michelin Guide, with four restaurants earning their coveted stars.

Today, Ho Chi Minh City stands out as a cosmopolitan hub, offering a diverse tapestry of global cuisines to its international populace. As Saigon buzzes with culinary excitement, we turn to Tracie May-Wagner, Ho Chi Minh City expat resident, former Splash Magazines Editor, and renowned F&B influencer, to guide us through the best global dining experiences the city has to offer.

VIETNAMESE:

Mạ Quán

Photo Courtesy of Mạ Quán

JAPANESE:

Yuzu Omakase Vietnam

FUSION:

Okra FoodBar

ITALIAN:

Bambino

Photo Courtesy of Bambino

With the sophisticated allure of a trendy Soho supper club in New York City, Saigon’s super chic elite descend upon Bambino to see, and BE seen. Celebrated for its ultra-hip vibes and superb Italian cuisine, this venue’s standout dishes include the house-baked Semolina Focaccia, accompanied by Extra Virgin Olive Oil and creamy Whipped Ricotta, alongside the exquisite whole Burrata set atop a bed of juicy Cherry Tomato Agrodolce. The Spaghetti alle Vongole is a total showstopper, matched by the delectable Whole Suckling Pig Porchetta, served with marinated peppers, apple mustard, and preserved mustard greens. To cap off the dining experience, guests stay late night to groove to a live DJ on the decks while sipping innovative cocktails masterfully prepared by Bambino’s team of mixologists.

Bambino: 31 Ton That Thiep, D1, Ho Chi Minh City

FRENCH:

Lüne Restaurant & Bar

Photo Courtesy of Lune

Lyon native Adrien Guenzi crafted his debut restaurant and bar to be a sanctuary akin to home, where guests can unwind with finely crafted cocktails and exquisite wines while indulging in his deep-rooted passion for French cuisine. Despite its “Fine Dining” label, this relaxed and unpretentious spot encourages diners to come as they are, offering creatively inspired dishes without the usual formality. Named after the French word for ‘moon,’ which symbolizes intuition and well-being, Lüne serves as a playground of culinary creativity. Must tries include their French Escargot with red wine sauce, mushroom puree, bacon and parsley and their signature dish, Duck and Foie Gras Pithivier. Be sure and follow their Facebook page for the latest news, as Chef Adrien consistently hosts curated culinary nights including special guest Chef collaborations, Seafood Night and a recurring AYCE Steak Night on Thursdays.

Lüne Restaurant & Bar – 17/14 Lê Thánh Tôn, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

SPANISH:

Olé Saigon Restaurant

Photo Courtesy of Olé Saigon Restaurant

UNITED KINGDOM:

Union Jack’s Fish & Chips

Photo Courtesy of Union Jack’s Fish & Chips

INDIAN:

Baba’s Kitchen

MALAYSIAN:

Lesung

CHINESE:

Long Trieu