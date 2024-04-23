Spread the love

From a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crews, JERSEY BOYS is the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. In 2024, La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment in association with 3-D Theatricals proudly present the Tony (2006 Best Musical), Olivier (2009 Best Musical), and 2007 Grammy award-winning smash hit Broadway jukebox musical. This is the nitty-gritty tale of four “Jersey Boys” who found fame and fortune in music with pop classics like “Earth Angel,” “A Sunday Kind of Love,” “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Oh, What a Night,“ and – best of all – “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” From its premiere in 2004 at the La Jolla Playhouse to its years on Broadway (2005 to 2017) – and its international footprint – JERSEY BOYS has wowed audiences everywhere.

Noah Rivera and Marlana Dunn – Photo by Jason Niedle

The time is the 1950s to the early 2000s, and the places are where the action is, especially around New Jersey. This is the story of four teens who seem headed towards a life of crime until they discover each other and the magic of music. Frankie, Bob, Nick, and Tommy are all typical blue-collar Jersey kids who just happen to be around the Sinatra orbit, gang ties and all. The tale is divided into four “seasons,” and each season is narrated by one of the four Jersey Boys – who just happens to have quite a different perspective on their rise to stardom. This is one of the greatest success stories in pop music history – eventually ending up with their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. This is also a story of rags to riches – and then back to rags.

Cast of JERSEY BOYS – Photo by Jason Niedle

Tommy DeVito (Chris Fore) tells us about Spring, a time when the group was finding its identity, developing its sound, and even creating its brand as The Four Seasons. It’s Bob Guadio’s (Taubert Nadalini) task to narrate Summer, that Golden Period when the four unknowns finally hit the big time. Nick Massi (Blake Burgess) tells us about Fall, when the group begins to falter and fall apart from internicene squabbles which finally tear them asunder. Finally Frankie Valli (Noah Rivera) gets to fill the audience in on Winter, a time when the original group has faded away – but Frankie has ascended as a single voice. All the while, the audience is treated to the dozens of hits introduced by The Four Seasons. But the story is much more than music alone. It also traces their strengths, loves, obsessions, and failings. Between relationships, gambling, and creative chaos, the Jersey Boys hang onto each other – until they can no longer stick it out.

Chris Fore, Noah Rivera, Taubert Nadalini, and Blake Burgess – Photo by Jason Niedle

T.J. Dawson helms the production with an eye to pop music, glitter, and glamor – but still slips in the not-quite middle class kids’ inability to handle fame and especially fortune with a sure hand. JERSEY BOYS is a fascinating peek at a group of teens who unexpectedly land at the end of the rainbow, ill-prepared for the stresses of adulthood and fame. Kudos to the cast, who do an excellent job of singing, dancing, and bringing the story to explosive life. With musical direction by Allen Everman and choreography by Dana Solimando, JERSEY BOYS will have you tapping you toes and humming along as their infectious energy fills the stage. If you are a fan of THE FOUR SEASONS – or if you just love the lively music of the period – you will find JERSEY BOYS your cup of tea. It is entertaining, exciting, a stunning visual and auditory smorgasbord, and loads of fun.

JERSEY BOYS poster – Photo courtesy of La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

JERSEY BOYS runs through May 12, 2024, with performances at 7:30 on Thursdays, at 8 p.m. on Fridays, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturdays, and at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays. La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada, CA. Tickets range from $24 to $105 (students $14, group and military discounts available). For information and reservations, call 562-944-9801 or 714-994-6310 or go online.