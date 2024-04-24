Spread the love

There are many names synonymous with old Hollywood. Clark Gable, Judy Garland, Greta Garbo, Vivien Leigh, Marlene Dietrich and Marilyn Monroe – to name a few. When you think of those names, you probably think of the pictures (films) that they were in, the costumes they wore and the characters they played. Likely you associate them with old Hollywood glamour. One name you may not think of, or maybe even know of is Eugene Joseff. Joseff, as he was properly known was not on camera, not as recognizable, but he was just as impactful in shaping Hollywood as the household names you already know – especially its glamourous side.

Jewelry on display at the Joseff of Hollywood exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

Glinda the Good Witches brooch, from the Wizard of Oz, designed by Joseff, on display at the Hollywood Museum

Joseff was a jewelry designer and the jewels he crafted at his company, Joseff of Hollywood adorned some of the most famous people of all time, appearing in the most famous films of all time. While he may or may not be well known outside the industry, he is a legend within it. If you think of any film from the 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s, the odds are high the jewelry worn in the movie was created by none other than Joseff. Clark Gables pocket watch from Gone with the Wind, Glinda’s brooch from The Wizard of Oz, Marlene Dietrich’s bracelet from Dusty Rides Again and many, many more were crafted by Joseff of Hollywood.

Jewelry on display at the Joseff of Hollywood exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

Jewelry on display at the Joseff of Hollywood exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

For decades the Joseff family has been bringing glamour to the screen, not just in bygone days, but current ones as well. Recently, they have had pieces in Netflix’s Bridgerton spinoff, Queen Charlotte. Eugene Joseff was a genius in jewelry design, but an equally wise businessman. He decided to loan his pieces to the studios, allowing better income for himself and his company, also creating an opportunity for the pieces to be re-designed and used again. The family-owned business, still thriving today, actually still follow this model. Joseff even pivoted to aerospace during the war, and they had a stake in that industry all the way through 2018. They now focus solely on jewelry again.

Tina Joseff (President & CEO) and Kristin Joseff (Managing Director). Both ladies married into the Joseff family and keep the legacy alive and the company running.

Opening night guests of honor at the Joseff exhibit at the Hollywood Museum. Left to right: Jackie Joseph, Kat Kramer, Tina Joseff, Donelle Dadigan, Kristin Joseff, Leonard Maltin

It’s one thing to hear about Joseff’s legacy, but it’s another thing to see it. Luckily right now, you can get a front row seat to the history and legacy this man left at the Hollywood Museum, located at the famed intersection of Hollywood and Highland. The Joseff exhibit is the museum’s newest exhibit on display. Here you can see many of Joseff’s beautiful works of art and learn the history behind him, his business and the beautiful jewels he created. A costume is not just clothing, it’s a character and jewelry is an integral part of that character. Joseff helped build characters for hundreds of Hollywood’s elite, but he also allowed everyday citizens to bring a piece of his work home, as he sold his designs in department stores as well. You can buy his pieces online to this day. His history is a piece of Hollywood’s past and thankfully is a part of its present and will be in its future.

Donelle Dadigan, founder and owner of the Hollywood Museum, sharing information about the new Joseff of Hollywood exhibit now on display

The Hollywood Museum is a magical spot celebrating the wonders of the entertainment industry from decades past. It sits in the original Max Factor building and when you walk in you truly take a step back in time. You can see Lucille Balls’ Emmys on display, costumes from many eras, and props from so many amazing projects. Spread across multiple floors are endless treasures from the entertainment world, and Joseff of Hollywood’s collection is now among them.

Jackie Joseph (no relation to Joseff) sharing stories from her decades in Hollywood at the opening night of the Joseff of Hollywood exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

Kat Kramer sharing about her Godmother, Katharine Hepburn as well as her parents’ meet cute moment at the opening night of the Joseff of Hollywood exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

The opening night of the exhibit drew a storied Hollywood crowd, with Leonard Maltin (renowned film critic), George Chakiris (Golden Globe and Oscar winner for the original West Side Story), Jackie Joseph (actress), Sharon Lawrence (NYPD Blue), Melanie Faith (reality TV realtor) and Rico E. Anderson (actor), among many others in attendance. Randy West, a true Joseff lover, also in attendance said “I am no jewel, but I know how to wear them. We grew up on the glamour era and here at the museum we can see a part of Hollywood we have always loved.” Olivia Barash, well known for Little House on the Prairie was so exited to be attending opening night and celebrating Joseff. She grew up in the industry and like many fellow attendees said she got to see the glamour of Hollywood in it’s heyday firsthand, and Joseff was a huge part of that. Kat Kramer, daughter of famed director Stanley Kramer and goddaughter of Katharine Hepburn had stories I could have listened to for days. She truly lived in the world of old Hollywood and is a part of it’s lasting legacy. She shared a beautiful story of her parents meeting on set and how Joseff’s jewelry was a part of the film they met on. She joked that without Joseff, maybe she wouldn’t be here! The crowd not only supported the legacy of Joseff, but the ongoing one Donelle Dadigan, owner and founder of the Hollywood Museum is creating. Dadigan is giving a behind the scenes tour to those who have always loved Hollywood, and those curious to learn more, through the wonderful exhibits on display at the museum.

Geoffrey Mark at the opening night of the Joseff exhibit, wearing all Joseff jewels

Eve Richards and Melissa Niece Smith atend the opening night of the Joseff exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

Richard Skipper attends the opening night of the Joseff exhibit at the Hollywood Museum

Rico E. Anderson attends the opening night of the Joseff exhibit at the Hollywood Museum, wearing a Joseff brooch

To learn more about Joseff visit Joseff of Hollywood and be sure to visit the Hollywood Museum for hours and hours of Hollywood wonderment.

Photos provided by Sarah Meyer