Giving new meaning to “drop dead” laughter, the pre-Broadway musical DEATH BECOMES HER is now showing at Broadway In Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre through June 2, 2024.

Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard in Death Becomes Her. Photo by Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman ,

Based on the 1992 movie of the same name, Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is her long-suffering author and friend who lives in her shadow.

These two have always been what you call frenemies… navigating life’s ups and downs, until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away.

For both of them, looking young and being successful goes hand in hand with aging as something they must defeat.

As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. Just how far will they go to keep their young looks and bodies?

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge that lasts for eternity.

This powerhouse cast stars Tony Award® nominees Megan Hilty (Wicked, “Smash”), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Spamalot, Company), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago).

I loved Megan Hilty in Smash and was thrilled to see her live and on stage. This blonde bombshell has a fantastic voice and her comedic chops were a laugh a minute. What a great opportunity to see her soar!

Award-winning actress Jennifer Simard meets her match with great vocals and an attitude that will kill.

But get ready for the performance of a lifetime as Michelle Williams steals the show with her gorgeous looks and voice, all surrounded by a diva-esque aura.

The slow-motion-fall-down-the-stairs-scene is brilliantly conceived and ahem, executed.

Death Becomes Her. Photo by Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman ,

With a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, the show is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli. The dialogue is fresh and clever with high-energy dancing that will take your breath away. Kudos to Paul Tazewell for his exquisite costumes so bright and blingy you need sunglasses!

The enthusiastic audience adores these three empowered female stars as thundering applause and a standing ovation are showered down around them. See “Death Becomes Her” before it heads to Broadway and watch these stars shine on stage!

For tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com or any Broadway In Chicago venue box office. The theatre is located at 151 West Randolph Street in Chicago.