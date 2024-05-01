Spread the love

Photo Credit: Fresh Victor

As if their premium mixers couldn’t get any better… they just did! Just in time for Cinco de Mayo. Fresh Victor recently launched a “Margarita Lovers Pack” among other mouth watering mixers. All you have to do is add your favorite tequila and enjoy. The best part about these mixers is they taste just as good in a non-alcoholic creations. Fresh Victor founder and master craftsman, Ken MacKenzie has generously shared some amazing time saving cocktails and mocktails free recipes for us to try. When asked about his inspiration for these crafts he stated “I wanted to make it easier and faster for at-home hosts and on-premise bartenders to make delicious craft cocktails with exceptionally high-quality ingredients”.

What Inspired This Concept:

Ken knew it took a lot of time not just to make great drinks, but also in the days spent sourcing the ingredients, squeezing fresh citrus juices, making agave syrup, chopping and adding herbs, muddling, tasting, and most of all, creating absolute consistency. He thought “If I could take away the pain points of sourcing and preparing fresh ingredients, it would be a whole lot easier for anyone making drinks.

That was his a-ha moment for creating Fresh Victor. With their mixers, everything is done for you, with fresh, cold-pressed juices and premium, clean-label ingredients. Fresh Victor is an anomaly in the mixers market.

Where can I find them?

They use most amazing ingredients that are so fresh, they are bottled cold and located in the refrigerated section of stores. And when they ship direct to their customers, they ship Fresh Victor on ice.

Photo Credit: Fresh Victor