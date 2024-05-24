Spread the love

The weekend of May 10, 2024, in the thriving city of Gary, Indiana,

Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

birthplace of the World Musical Royalty family, The Jacksons, was one epic, extravagant, exciting, family-oriented reunion. The finale was the Jacksons’ concert at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, which was breathtaking, energetic, exhilarating, and entertaining. After their phenomenal performance, they found that extra fuel in their engine to MEET-N-GREET their family, friends and fans. I knew it was going to be an exceptional special weekend, that’s why I asked many friends to meet there, and they did. We really enjoyed ourselves seeing old and meeting new Jacksons’ friends, and still communicating with each other.

On Friday, May 10, 2024, many gathered outside at “2300 Jackson Street” and joined the Jackson’s party by dancing, talking, laughing and sharing our Jackson 5, Jacksons’ and Michael Jacksons’ past and current stories.

Ron Pia getting ready to inform us or entertain us

Beat It !!

“Stop The Love You Save”

The many Michael Jacksons

Rene

Gary, Indiana natives –

This was my third time visiting this special home which will hopefully become an Historical Landmark in the future for the Jacksons’ and the city of Gary.

House

I am still amazed at the 2-bedroom home in which Mr. Joseph Jackson and Mrs. Katherine Jackson raised their family to be the best they could be…..and now the crowd applauds their name.

I’m so blessed years ago, I shared this moment with my father visiting the Jacksons’ birth home. After all, my father saw the beginning of my journey with the Jacksons since I was 10 years old.

After the amazing fun on “2300 Jackson Street”, my friends and I stopped to eat before going to the Hard Rock Casino to prepare ourselves for the Jacksons’ concert the next day. People were really having a good time in the casino.

Good

On Saturday morning, the day of the concert, two more friends joined us from Detroit, so we all decided to take our group photo at the Jacksons’ house. We were so happy. While at the house, Felicia Michelle, anchor from WNDU 16 Channel

Felicia

The group

arrived and stated to us how excited she was preparing for a Jacksons’ story and their interview in a couple of hours. We were excited for her and told her how we’ve been loving the Jacksons since our childhood to senior citizen hood and that we came across the United States to be here. Silva Howard, from Detroit, MI was also excited telling Felicia what wonderful memories she had meeting all the Jacksons including Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jackson down through the years.

We arrived at the Hard Rock Casino 3 hours prior to the concert. It looked as though we stepped into another Jackson Party in the bar area.

Earlier in the day, everyone was dressed in their casual “street” attire at the Jacksons’ house.

Silva Howard, Jodi Gomez, Renee Sudderth

Now everyone was looking their best to impress or wearing their favorite Jackson 5, Jacksons, Michael Jackson or Janet Jackson T-shirts. It was a fabulous moment seeing the originality of everyone’s wonderful Jacksons’ best attire.

Renee

Linda Stinson, Renee Sudderth, Andre Vann, Jeanine Jackson, Vikki Williamsburg – Photo Courtesy of Andre Vann

Andre’

Andre

We ready for the concert – Andre Vann, Renee Sudderth, Michael, Ms V, Jeanine Jackson, Kimberly Wright, Silva Howard, Linda Stinson- Photo Courtesy of Andre Vann

Lenny

Jermaine Jackson -Each family member had their own wall here at the Hard Rock Casino, meaning every Jackson is talented and has earned their own spot – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

When the Jacksons appeared on stage, we were screaming with many of the Jacksons’ childhood friends and cousins that grew up with them before they left Gary in 1969 pursuing their career in “Sunny” California and for the “Bright Lights”.

Michael, Jermaine, Marlon has traveled many roadways and skyways

One of the major highlights was our friends Linda Stinson and Vikki Williamson sitting on the front row when Jackie Jackson came to the edge of the stage to serenade and shake Linda’s hand.

Beautiful

Silva, Veronica “Ronnie” Christian, Jeanine Jackson and I were seated 7 rows back and were screaming so loud!!! The individuals behind us said, “She must be your friend”. We yelled, “Yes, Yes, Yes”. We always support one another and always enjoy the Jacksons’ concerts.

Jacksons

I respect and honor the Jacksons for performing 60 years with grace, strength, power, and humbleness in the entertainment world and still looking good with amazement and staying true to the Jacksons’ legacy.

The “Meet -N- Greet” was exciting especially watching those who were meeting the Jacksons for the first time. We shared our stories later and had a wonderful time with hard laughter. One of our friends was so excited that she became shy and couldn’t say a word knowing she had admired them since she was 10 years old like myself and my best friend Jeanine Jackson.

Following the concert, we did not want to go home, so our new and old friends stood in the casino talking, exchanging stories about how our Jacksons were really getting down dancing and singing.

Fred Harris, Ms C, LaDonna Petty, and Hite – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Kimberly Harris and Keith Jackson who is first cousins with the Jacksons and he earned his spot to play onstage

Renee

After 60 years, the Jacksons still doing what they were born to do, and they love it!!

Thank you to the Jacksons, the band, management crew, Hard Rock Casino, Mayor Eddie D. Melton, the citizens of Gary and many others who made this an epic weekend with lifetime lasting memories.

Mayor Eddie D. Melton, Renee Sudderth, Andre Vann and Jeanine Jackson – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

The Jackson’s tour will continue, so make sure you go see their amazing concerts. Life is a journey, so enjoy every moment, opportunity and don’t forget to laugh and have fun. Remember to support the Jacksons as well as encourage the award shows to honor the Jacksons for a Lifetime Achievement Award which is well overdue and deserving for the 60 years of amazing, unique musicians they are and the rest of their amazing family while Mother Katherine Jackson is able to see this extraordinary honor. The Jacksons’ Legacy will continue and keep your eyes on the 2nd generation also. I’m so glad I went back to Indiana with the Jacksons and Friends.

Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

Brandon Brown – Photo Courtesy of Renee Sudderth

All photos are provided by Renee Sudderth





