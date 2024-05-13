Spread the love

Parody movies are few and far between, but they tend to gain a cult following. It may be due to the slapstick, silly humor, the ability to poke fun at pop culture, or the all-star casts they often draw. The newest laugh out loud movie in town is Not Another Church Movie, which will debuts in theaters May 10, 2024. This film can claim all above elements, including an all-star cast.

The film follows Taylor Pherry (the P is silent) played by the incredibly versatile Kevin Daniels, on his quest to fulfill a mission from God, played by Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx. Taylor has to avoid pitfalls placed by the Devil, played by Mickey Rourke, who dons a lacey red catsuit for the role. Along the way we meet Taylor’s family members, including Madude (also played by Kevin Daniels), a long lost cousin played by Kyla Pratt, another cousin, Flora, played by Tisha Campbell, among many others. We see the group in court a few times, facing a tell-it-like-it-is Judge played by Vivica A. Fox.

In honor of a funny movie debuting, I asked the cast and attendees what their go-to funny film is, one they can watch over and over and always know they will laugh. The list of responses included a lot of classic hits. The original Producers was described as a comfort food movie by Saturday Night Fever’s Donna Pescow. Thea Camara, from Til Death Do Us claimed Blue Streak as her fave – and the reason, a simple answer, Martin Lawrence. Hollywood royalty, Kat Kramer, said her father Stanley Kramer’s movie, It’s A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World is one of her all time favorites, and still sells out theaters to this day. Comedian Mike Glazer shared one we all know and one that is a tongue twister – Ace Ventura and Don’t Be A Menace While Drinking Your Juice in Society. Actor Ido Samuels called Mean Girls and Scary Movie favorites, stating “a movie you don’t have to take seriously” is his favorite type to wacth. Maybe they will add Not Another Church Movie to their rosters. It was full of wit and goofy humor and with the far-fetched plot it follows, will guarantee an escape from reality for all who see it.

When asked what we can expect from the movie, star Kevin Daniels said “a lot of laughs, some fun, and maybe you will get to see me dress up as Beyonce.” He claimed Coming to America as his go-to funny movie to watch. Daniels and costar Vivica A. Fox both echoed the same sentiment that the best part about making this movie was spending time together as a cast. When you love what you do and who you get to do it with it, it shows in your work, and Not Another Church Movie definitely showcases the union of it’s funny and talented cast. Vivica A. Fox called out some other casts, from classic TV shows who top her go-to funny programming list, Martin and In Living Color. Referring to her famous funny friends from those casts, Fox said “us girls are all still here doing the damn thing. Girl Power!”

Celebrities in attendance included Luc Ashley, Wayne Stamps, Michael Blackson, Saint Heart, Thea Camara, James Michael Cummings, Johnny Mack, Joanne Baron, John Laughlin, Amber Martinez, Mo Hines, Raven Bowens, Ido Samuel, Ella Mika and Clayton Thomas.

To learn more about Not Another Church Movie and watch the trailer, visit NotAnotherChurchMovie.com.

Photos provided by Sarah Meyer.