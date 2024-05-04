Spread the love

As summer beckons, the allure of distant destinations becomes even more compelling, urging holidaymakers to pack their bags and whisk their loved ones away for a memorable summer getaway. At InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, a newly opened retreat in the heart of Thailand’s north, families can immerse themselves in the rich cultural heritage of the ancient Lanna kingdom with an all-inclusive package.

Surrounded by aged brick walls and a scenic moat, Chiang Mai resonates with history through its enduring temples and lively arts scene. InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping provides a tranquil retreat where families can delve into the city’s heritage, sample local cuisine, or relax amidst the peaceful atmosphere.

Families can enjoy mornings in their luxurious rooms, adorned with traditional North Thai crafts. Meals at The Gad Lanna highlight local produce sourced from Royal Project smallholders and nearby farms. Afternoons offer a treat at Hong’s Chinese with an exquisite afternoon tea featuring savory delights like mustard shrimp balls and sweet treats including violet-flavored macarons. Priced at THB 950++ per person, including coffee or organic tea, with 20% savings available with IHG® One Rewards Dining Privileges.

Premium King (Photo Courtesy InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping)

Additionally, the Planet Trekkers kids’ club is a haven for young explorers, offering activities like umbrella painting and bead necklace and bracelet making, immersing youngsters in the local culture and arts, all while having a blast.

The all-inclusive package rate starts from THB 9,800+++ per night and includes:

· Accommodation in a luxurious room or suite

· Daily breakfast for two adults and one child p to 12 years old

· Daily three-course set dinner for two adults at The Gad Lanna

· Daily dinner for kids up to 12 years at The Gad Lanna

· Engaging kids’ activities at Planet Trekkers

· Return airport transfer

Kam Pool Bar (Photo Courtesy InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping)

For more information, visit: InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping