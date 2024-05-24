Spread the love

Oh, those summer nights! New York City’s tourists and locals can look forward to a boatload of fun this summer on the Circle Line, NYC’s iconic sightseeing boat tour. In addition to its traditional tour-guided cruises, Circle Line has unveiled its latest line up of harbor cruises with three unique offerings.

Passengers aboard Circle Line’s NYC Summer Nights cruise enjoy the view of Manhattan’s skyline. Photo courtesy of Circle Line

Dance the night away

NYC Summer Nights, Circle Line’s brand-new way to experience one of the most beautiful views in the world – the NYC skyline at night – will get the party started with a full bar, specialty cocktails, and DJ onboard on Tuesdays – Thursdays from May 28 to August 29. Forgoing the traditional tour-guided experience, this 2-hour evening cruise will get you on your feet dancing to great tunes while taking in the 150+ NYC landmarks including the Statue of Liberty.

We were lucky to experience a preview cruise on an absolutely gorgeous night and marveled at the views of the sunset over the NJ skyline and the moonrise framed by lower Manhattan’s stunning skyline. As many times we have seen the Brooklyn Bridge, there is nothing quite like the view of sailing under it at night. Just mesmerizing.

Cruising under the Brooklyn Bridge. Photo by Jeff Sylva

Cruises depart from Pier 83 at 8 pm and are priced at $49. Residents of the 5 NYC boroughs can enjoy this cruise for only $20 on Tuesdays by showing proof of residency.

The best dance party on the Hudson

Get your dancing shoes on for Circle Line’s Summer Dance Series. Back by popular demand, this cruise series allows guests to hone their dance moves – or learn new ones – as each 2 ½ -hour cruise will feature a seasoned choreographer to help guests master signature moves from top artists and genres. The series begins Thursday, June 6 with the music and dance moves of Beyonce. The rest of the line-up includes NSYNC & Other Y2K Boybands (Thursday, June 27), Janet & Michael Jackson (Wednesday, July 11), Women in Hip Hop (Wednesday, August 7, and Usher (Thursday, September 5). Cruises depart at 7:30 pm.

DJ rocks the night on Circle Line’s NYC Summer Nights cruise. Photo courtesy of Circle Line.

For the Women in Hip Hop Cruise, Circle Line is partnering with the Hip Hop Museum, a museum dedicated to the celebration and preservation of Hip Hop music, dance, art, and culture, with 50% of ticket sales revenue donated to the institution.

Treat your best friend

Back for the third year in a row, Circle Line’s beloved Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise departs Pier 83 at 12 pm on Saturday, June 8, which just happens to be National Best Friends Day. The cruise invites passengers to bring their pups onboard to enjoy the views of the NYC skyline from the Hudson River. Circle Line is once again partnering with North Shore Animal League America to host a mobile adoption event ashore at Pier 83 from 10 am to 2 pm, with 100% of ticket sales for the cruise benefitting the organization. Both adult dogs and puppies will be available for guests to meet, play with, and – hopefully – adopt.

Passengers enjoy view of New York skyline. Photo courtesy of Circle Line

Circle Line, considered by many as “America’s Favorite Boat Ride,” is the premier provider of sightseeing boat tours in New York City. Since its inception in 1945, Circle Line has welcomed over 80 million passengers. A variety of cruises are offered, including the Best of NYC, which is a 2 ½ -hour, full cruise around Manhattan Island. If pressed for time, but want a close-up view of Lady Liberty, take the 50-minute Liberty Super Express, which departs from Pier 16 at South St. Seaport. Other tour options include daytime, sunset, and nighttime cruises, the annual 4th of July cruise, New Year’s Eve cruise, and fall Bear Mountain cruises. For additional information, including discount offerings, visit www.circleline.com.

Lady Liberty as seen from circle Line’s NYC Summer Nights cruise. Photo by Stephanie Sylva