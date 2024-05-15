Spread the love

Last night, May 11th, Lance Bass celebrated his 45th birthday with 30 close friends, including former NSYNC members, with amazing food, drinks, and company at Fuhu at Resorts World Las Vegas!

Lance Bass Birthday at Fuhu (Photo Courtesy Resorts World Las Vegas)

Celebrating the Big Game with Champions

Back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, celebrated their astonishing victory in true champion-fashion, at Zouk Nightclub in Resorts World Las Vegas. The night was headlined by Post Malone, Chainsmokers, Tyga, Ludacris and Quavo for the private after-party attended by the Chief’s players, friends and family, and organization.

Rounding out the night, Post Malone started the exclusive show in a Cowboys jacket. When Brittany Mahomes took the initiative to gift him a Chief’s jacket, the artist gladly accepted – becoming one with the team. The night ended with Quavo singing with “Congratulations” with Post Malone, and a well-deserved “MVP” chant from the crowd at Zouk.

Other celebrities in attendance: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Miles Teller, Anthony Ramos, Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox.

As the official AFH hotel, Resorts World Las Vegas was packed the whole week with headlining events including NFL Honors, the MAXIM Big Game Party with 21 Savage and 50 Cent, the official Chief’s Fan House experience at RedTail, events hosted by Shannon Sharpe, Marshawn Lynch, Too $hort, and Terrell Davis, and nightlife entertainment by T-Pain, 2 Chainz and Saweetie, and Illenium and Kaskade.

Following the incredible victory, over one thousand drones performed the second-best show of the night. The drones projected awe-inspiring colors and designs in the sky around RWLV, illuminating the sky with vibrant lights, a perfect send-off for Super Bowl weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Co-Op Frosé & Eatery Grand Opening

The Co-Op Frosé & Eatery inside Resorts World Las Vegas hosted its official grand opening with an exclusive event, making for the perfect kick-off to the anticipated Big Game week. The event began as owner Jess Patterson and co-owner Jason Soss greeted guests upon arrival, sharing in celebratory toasts throughout the night. Adding to the excitement, gridiron legends including Co-Op Vegas investor and former professional football quarterback Sam Bradford along with fellow former professional football quarterback Matt Ryan joined the festivities as they mixed and mingled with guests throughout the celebration.

Co-Op Frosé & Eatery Grand Opening (Courtesy Brand Marketing)

Madden Super Bowl Showdown

Launching the Super Bowl celebration, esports legend Matthew Meagher competed as the San Francisco 49ers in a partial game of “Madden NFL 24” on the largest LED screen in the United States: The West Tower at RWLV on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. The 10,000-square-foot screen made up of almost 5,000 LED panels broadcasted the esports Super Bowl equivalent for the entire city to watch. Facing the Kansas City Chiefs, Matthew Meagher dominated the game and won 18-12.

NFL Honors

On Thursday, February 8, RWLV Theatre welcomed the biggest names in football to celebrate the 2023-2024 NFL season at the NFL Honors. The RWLV Theatre, selected by the NFL to host the prestigious event, welcomed NFL legends and award recipients including Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett, C.J. Stroud and more. Celebrity appearances include Issa Rae, Justin Hartley, Janelle Monae and others. The event was hosted by Michael-Keegan Key and featured best of the best coaches, celebrities, and fans honoring more than 20 NFL superstars.

LIVE Podcast hosted by Shannon Sharpe with Former NFL Stars

More sports legends were at RWLV on Thursday, hosting the first-ever LIVE recording of the iconic Nightcap podcast. The event was set in the fun and energy-filled RedTail lounge with former NFL players Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson to discuss all things Super Bowl. Saweetie, T Pain, Orlando Brown Jr., and Channing Crowder made special appearances sharing their own personal stories. The taping started with a live subscriber tricker counting up to 1 million plus subscribers. The YouTube channel hit 1 million during the middle of the show and was celebrated by both hosts! Throughout the night guests enjoyed cocktails and signature food items from RedTail, including two signature drinks named after the podcast. The Nightcap was crafted with Le Portier, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, strawberries, champagne and a lemon twist. The Quarter to 3 was crafted with Le Portier, fresh mint and white creme de menthe.

T Pain Starts the Weekend with a Party to Remember

To close out Thursday night, Zouk Nightclub was the place to be to kick off one of the biggest weekends of the year. T Pain performed his inaugural show at the iconic club, delivering an out-of-this-world party to match the intensity of the weekend. This show marked the start of T Pain’s first Las Vegas residency. The Grammy-award-winning artist will continue to delight and surprise audiences at RWLV throughout 2024 with awe-inspiring performances creating more legendary experiences for guests.

Saweetie and 2 Chainz at Zouk Nightclub

Saweetie and 2 Chainz electrified the audience at Zouk Nightclub on Friday night. The unforgettable performances continued to prepare eager fans for the Big Game.

Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam

On Friday and Saturday night, comedy lovers and anxious football fans were invited to kick back and relax at the RWLV Theatre, to enjoy championship-level comedy. Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam was hosted by Deon Cole and featuring D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, Desi Banks, and Aida Rodriguez.

Lunar New Year Celebration

Resorts World Las Vegas celebrated Lunar New Year by bringing luck and good fortune to all visitors this Saturday night! A traditional Dragon and Lion dance made its way through Resorts World and the Resorts World Casino, kicking off the Year of the Dragon. There’s no better place to spread luck than the unpredictable tables of a casino during the Big Game Weekend!

Fans Rang in Super Bowl Sunday with Exhilarating Parties and Special Guests

Illenium and Kaskade took the stage at Zouk Nightclub on Saturday night to start the party early and ring in Super Bowl Sunday with a bang. The Zouk Nightclub offered guests the perfect party experience, filled with anticipation, excitement, and thrill.

Additionally, the legendary Maxim Big Game Party came to RWLV, and the event lived up to the hype, bringing world-class entertainment and celebrities to the E11LEVEN Lounge. The Casino Royale-themed experience raised the stakes and hyped partiers up for Super Bowl LVIII. Extraordinary performers, including 21 Savage, 50 Cent, Elderbrook, DJ Shift, Plastik Funk, and DJ unKommon, took the stage performing for celebrity guests and fans alike.

50 Cent at Maxim Party (Courtesy Brand Marketing)

A long list of celebrities were in attendance including: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly; Chris Brown; Ne-Yo; model Gracie Hunt; T-Pain; Gabrielle Union; celebrated R&B star Mario; rapper Remy Ma; Miles Teller; Too Short; star of “The Bachelor” franchise and “The Traitors,” Peter Weber; Wu Tang Clan; Las Vegas native and Super Bowl 50 champion Brandon Marshall; Dominican superstar Natti Natasha; Fat Joe; NFL legend Rob Gronkowski and girlfriend model, Camille Kostek; Terrell Owens; Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 member Andre Johnson; Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson; 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Cam Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers); 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year sensation, CJ Stroud (Houston Texans); Super Bowl XLVI champion Victor Cruz; Anthony Ramos, star of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts;” rapper Memphis Bleek; Darrelle Revis, Super Bowl XLIX champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 member; Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers); former all pro Dez Bryant; former quarterback and NFL analyst Mark Sanchez; star linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins); Vegas Golden Knights legend Deryk Engelland; members of the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces; the cast of Magic Mike Live; social media personality Kat Stickler; UFC’s Chuck Liddell; podcast host Jason Tartick; Kyra Green of Love Island; “Bachelor in Paradise” stars Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour; NBA veteran Rudy Gay; NFL insider Josina Anderson; radio host Big Boy; Dwight Freeney; Eric Kendricks (Los Angeles Chargers); Solomon Thomas (New York Jets) and NFL Network reporter MJ Acosta.

P&G brands (Gillette, Old Spice, Head & Shoulders, and Tide) held the second annual P&G Battle of the Paddles table tennis tournament on February 7th in Las Vegas. The tournament was hosted by sports personality Kay Adams and featured eight NFL athletes — Saquon Barkley, Trevor Lawrence, D’Andre Swift, Will Levis and more – competing in a head-to-head double-elimination table tennis tournament for a prize rivaled only by a Super Bowl championship.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 07: Saquon Barkley attends the Second Annual P&G Battle of the Paddles at Super Bowl LVIIl presented by Procter & Gamble at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at The Luxor on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images)

Taste of the NFL 2024 took place on February 10th in advance of the Super Bowl and was the hottest ticket in town for foodies and football fans. Guests were treated to a tasting menu curated by the country’s most talented chefs as well as opportunities to mingle with NFL greats such as Shannon Sharpe and Charles Woodson. All event proceeds are dedicated to support GENYOUth’s commitment to end student hunger in Nevada and across the country.

Tim Love, Carla Hall, Ann Marie Krautheim, CEO GENYOUth, Andrew Zimmern, Lasheeda Perry and C.D. Glin, President PepsiCo Foundation attend Taste of the NFL presented by Frito-Lay, Quaker and the PepsiCo Foundation on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GENYOUth)

Shannon Sharpe and Chad “Ochocino” Johnson kicked Super Bowl weekend off with a special edition of Nightcap, hosted with a live audience inside RedTail at Resorts World Las Vegas last night. Special guests included Saweetie, T Pain, Orlando Brown Jr. and Channing Crowder.

The show sold out in less than three hours of tickets going live just a few weeks before. Shannon Sharpe’s podcast Club Shay Shay has gained virality with his recent interview with Kat William and Monique, catalyzing its popularity.

The live show started off strong with a surprise drop in by T Pain who had just finished sound check at Zouk Nightclub, just next door to RedTail. The artist strolled in “just to say what’s up” and drop in for a bit. He touched on a few quick topics, including auto tune. When Sharpe asked why he chose to use auto tune when he’s an amazing singer. Pain has also had recent vitality with his accapella and acoustic, leaving fans always wanting more. T Pain kicked off his residency with Zouk Group last night with a sold-out show and next-level production.

Shannon Sharpe Podcast with Chad Johnson at RedTail (Photo Michael Everts (Global Media Group))

Saweetie rounded out the podcast by sharing her personal experience as an athlete, her opinions on dating pro-athletes (or lack thereof) and dodging Sharpe’s probing into her relationship with Offset. Saweetie is performing at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas tonight with 2 Chainz.

The taping started with a live subscriber ticker counting to the 1M plus subscribers. The YouTube channel hit 1M during the middle of the show and was celebrated by both hosts.

Outside of RedTail (Photo Michael Everts (Global Media Group))

Throughout the night guests enjoyed cocktails and signature food items from RedTail, including two signature drinks named after the podcast. The Nightcap was crafted with Le Portier, lemon juice, vanilla syrup, strawberries, champagne and a lemon twist. The Quarter to 3 was crafted with Le Portier, fresh mint and white creme de menthe.

Last night, Smirnoff and GLAAD kicked off Super Bowl LVIII with an epic celebration of the LGBTQUIA+ community hosted by Lance Bass. Media and influencers came together to celebrate ahead of the big game with musical performances by VINCINT, special guests, and signature Smirnoff cocktails.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 07: Lance Bass attends the third annual “Night of Pride”, Co-Presented by GLAAD and Smirnoff ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Smirnoff)

Saturday night, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas was the hottest ticket on the Strip as actor Vin Deisel and comedian Jimmy O Yang were all spotted partying the night away.

Ludacris was playing to a packed house when he introduced co-star of “Fast and the Furious” series and actor, Vin Deisel, onto the stage as he started his hit song “Move,” which is featured in several of the Fast movie soundtracks and promotions. The special surprise guest received a massive ovation from partygoers as he stepped on the stage. After a few more songs, Ludacris and Vin Diesel enjoyed laughs, a few photos and shots of Don Julio 1942 Tequila on the stage table, closing down the venue and leaving as lights came on.

(Photo credit Global Media Group/Tony Tran)

Just steps away, actor Jimmy O Yang were seen enjoying a night out with friends and family. Throughout the night, the actors enjoyed the performance and snapped a few photos with Ludacris.

This weekend, the highly anticipated BravoCan made its way to Las Vegas, where many of the stars found themselves staying at the renowned Resorts World Las Vegas. Kandi Burruss, Lisa Hochstein, and Larsa Pippen were some of the notable names that were seen spending their free-time at the lavish resort and enjoying its many amenities.

Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan stayed the weekend in the glamorous Chairman’s Villa, while enjoying their nights at the famed Zouk Nightclub with friends. Additionally, Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein also made her way to Zouk Nightclub on Saturday night, and stayed in the Crockfords 1-Bedroom Suite, with floor-to-ceiling views of the entire Las Vegas strip. Before the weekend came to a close, Hochstein landed in Awana Spa for some luxurious spa treatments to end her Vegas getaway.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan at Resorts World Las Vegas (Courtesy Resorts World)

Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kandi Burruss, also made her way to Resorts World Las Vegas to check out Zouk Nightclub. The reality star stopped by both Friday and Saturday night with friends at the renowned Vegas nightclub.

Kandi Burress at Zouk Nightclub (Courtesy Resorts World)

This weekend, Hollywood’s newest couple made their way to Resorts World Las Vegas. Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline visited the famed Las Vegas resort for a quick 24 hour trip, staying in the luxurious Crockfords Entertainment Suite. The couple was in town for Pete’s show, “Pete Davidson Live,” at The Chelsea on Sept. 23. During the quick trip, the couple spent a majority of their time at the Allē Lounge on 66, the resort’s finest lounge with expansive views of the Las Vegas Strip.

Madelyn Cline at Crockfords (Courtesy Resorts World)

This past weekend, Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas hosted an epic Labor Day Weekend celebration as OVO took over to host the official afterparty for Drake’s “It’s All a Blur Tour.” It was a star-studded weekend as A-listers flocked to the destination and gave partygoers a truly memorable experience.

The holiday weekend kicked off on Thursday, Aug. 31 as John Johnson of the Los Angeles Rams was spotted at Zouk Nightclub. Joined with a group of friends, Johnson was seen in good spirits as DJ Snake played to a packed crowd.

Tiësto and Bia at Ayu Dayclub (Courtesy Global Media Group)

On Friday, Sept.1 resident DJ, Zedd, brought the energy to Zouk Nightclub as he celebrated his birthday with an electric performance. Amongst the partygoers was UFC fighter and recent champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley as he was seen enjoying the nightclub.

The festivities continued on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Ayu Dayclub as GRAMMY-Award winning artist and Zouk Group resident, Tiësto, took over the outdoor oasis and performed to a sold-out crowd. Guests were in for a treat as chart-topping rapper and singer BIA joined Tiësto in the DJ booth as they celebrated the release of their new single “Both.” Hyping up the crowd, BIA was seen throwing fake money featuring her, Tiësto and 21 Savage, onto the dance floor. Adding to the excitement, UFC fighter “Suga” Sean O’Malley was also spotted again at the daytime destination. Celebrating his recent championship bout, he was seen taking photos with fans while at his VIP table on the main stage. To honor his championship status, a massive LED display proudly proclaimed that the Champ himself was in the house.

Later that night, the OVO takeover began and American rapper Don Toliver took the stage at Zouk Nightclub. Energy levels soared when Zouk resident Travis Scott surprised guests and joined Toliver on stage. They set the club on fire as they performed Toliver’s popular tracks together including “Lemonade” and “After Party.” Steps away, NBA basketball star James Harden made a grand entrance as the personal guest of the evening’s surprise performer, Travis Scott. The basketball icon was spotted with friends, relishing in the electrifying performances by Don Toliver and Travis Scott.

The OVO takeover came to an end on Sunday, Sept. 3 as PARTYNEXTDOOR performed at Ayu Dayclub during the day and G-Eazy closed out the weekend with a special performance during the destination’s famed Jungle Cat nighttime party.

Jon Summit made his way to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on July 28th to celebrate his 29th birthday. On one of the busiest nights at Zouk, with over 300 tickets sold and 3,000 in attendance, the renowned DJ was seen celebrating with his close friends and members of his management team. The birthday was celebrated with a huge presentation for Summit on stage, along with the entire club singing happy birthday, lead by headliner Zedd. The group partied the night away with 5 bottles of Dom Perignon, 2 Grey Goose bottles, 1 Casamigo Reposado, and 3 bottles of 1942.

Zedd recently dropped his remix for Jon Summit’s “Where You Are”, which intensified the excitement of the duo celebrating together.

On Saturday night, August 13th, Professional Boxer Teofimo Lopez made his winning return and defeated Pedro Campa via 7th-round TKO at Resorts World Events Center in Las Vegas.

To celebrate his big W, Lopez and his crew headed over to Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas after the fight where he was greeted with a welcome message across the club’s LED screen. Lopez was seen partying behind the DJ booth with Zouk’s resident DJ, Tiesto.

(Photo credit Tony Tran)

Also in Vegas this past weekend were NBA stars Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons celebrating Parsons’ bachelor party at Zouk Nightclub. Resorts World Las Vegas welcomed Chandler to Vegas with a personal greeting displayed across the resort’s iconic, 100,000 square foot LED screen noting his “retirement from the game” as he gears up for the big wedding day. The two basketball players went to Zouk Nightclub and hung out on stage, engaged with the crowd and spent time with Tiesto as well.

Dixie D’Amelio rang in the big 2-1 this past weekend at Resorts World Las Vegas, the hottest destination on the Strip. The TikTok star was joined by her TikTok famous sister Charlie D’Amelio with boyfriend Landon Barker, parents Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, influencer pals and other friends as she celebrated her major birthday.

Dixie D’Amelio Celebrates 21st Birthday at Resorts World Las Vegas (Photo Courtesy Tony Tran)

The weekend kicked off on Thursday as Dixie rolled up with her crew in Resorts World Las Vegas’s signature Rolls Royce. That evening, she enjoyed dinner with her family at hotspot Carversteak and visited the iconic Resorts World Las Vegas LED screen at midnight to view her own personal birthday message that was seen throughout Las Vegas.

The morning of her birthday, Dixie woke up in the lap of luxury at one of the resorts Palaces that was designed to provide guests with an unparalleled, first-class experience. Ahead of an activity filled night, Dixie spent her birthday morning relaxing by the pool and enjoying an afternoon brunch.

The TikTok star and her guests visited Fuhu for dinner, the property’s contemporary Asian vibe dining destination, where they enjoyed a long dinner alongside Dom Perignon. Following dinner, Dixie enjoyed a one-of-a-kind firework show and finishing the night at Zouk Nightclub. There, Dixie and her crew were at a stage table, took pics with the crowd from the DJ booth, and the birthday girl went behind the DJ booth with Louis The Child. The Zouk Nightclub panels displayed photos of Dixie while an over the top custom cake was presented to her.

The party didn’t stop after Friday’s celebrations. Dixie and her crew spent the afternoon at Ayu Dayclub, Resorts World Las Vegas’s pool party that transports guests to Southeast Asia’s idyllic islands. Dixie and guests partied in their private bungalow before DJ Snake, resident Zouk Group DJ, brought the star on stage to continue her birthday celebrations. To finish her birthday weekend, Dixie enjoyed dinner at Wally’s Wine & Spirits before having a night cap at Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge.

Last night, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their big NBA championship win at Resorts World Las Vegas. The team got the VIP treatment as soon as they arrived in Sin City as players were escorted to the hotel in Resorts World’s signature red Rolls Royces and greeted with a congratulatory welcome message displayed on the property’s 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen.

Golden State Warriors at Resorts World (Photo/Video Credit: Tony Tran )

The team spent the night at Resorts World Las Vegas celebrating their win together, including top players Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole and more. See below for some additional anecdotes from the night:

The team stayed in luxurious Crockfords suites, and Draymond Green stayed in a 4-bedroom suite

Pre-dinner drinks and cigars at Eight Lounge

Dinner at Fuhu – the team was greeted with the restaurant’s signature Green Gold cocktail and enjoyed a feast including Tomahawk Ribeye with Crab Legs, Roasted Duck, Tiger Shrimp, Sushi rolls and much more.

– the team was greeted with the restaurant’s signature Green Gold cocktail and enjoyed a feast including Tomahawk Ribeye with Crab Legs, Roasted Duck, Tiger Shrimp, Sushi rolls and much more. The team then headed to Zouk Nightclub where they were set up with a table on stage and greeted with a custom screen takeover congratulating them on their championship win and the song “All I Do is Win.” The table was presented with an over-the-top bottle service presentation of Clase Azul with waitresses sporting Garden State Warrior jerseys.

where they were set up with a table on stage and greeted with a custom screen takeover congratulating them on their championship win and the song “All I Do is Win.” The table was presented with an over-the-top bottle service presentation of Zouk Residents Louis the Child were on the turntables and Bay Area favorite P-Lo had a special performance of his song “Put Me on Something”

The team was joined by Pro Soccer Players Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and Guillermo Ochoa and Pro Boxer Chris Eubank Jr. who all went to Zouk after they had dinner at Carversteak , where Klay and Jordan popped in to say hi

, where Klay and Jordan popped in to say hi In addition to celebrating their big win, Shooting Guard Jordan Poole celebrated his 23rd birthday at midnight and joined Warriors DJ Shabazz behind the booth.

Britney Spears visited Las Vegas this weekend with her fiancé Sam Ashgari. The couple stayed at Resorts World Las Vegas in one of the hotel’s over-the-top Palaces equipped with three bedrooms, a private backyard and pool, entertainment room, game room and more.

Britney Spears with her fiancé Sam Ashgari

This was her second visit to the resort, with her first visit in March. The two enjoyed a sneak preview of Crossroads Kitchen Las Vegas, opening at the property on May 28, and were spotted around the property shopping. Spears dressed up in masquerade-themed masks with her agent Cade Hudson. Resorts World Las Vegas displayed a welcome message on the hotel’s 100,000 square foot West Tower LED screen which read “Resorts World Loves Britney,” which the couple viewed from outside her palace.



Additionally, On Thursday, May, 19th GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and recording artist Tiësto hosted a charity poker tournament at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Tiesto Charity Poker Tournament (photo credit: Tony Tran for Zouk Group Las Vegas)

The tournament had over 130 total participants with many star-studded guests including Zouk residents Charly Jordan, athletes Jose Canseco and Deryk Engelland, comedian Blake Webber, model Josie Canseco, and artist Gregory Siff, among others. Players had on their best poker face as they competed for a chance to win some amazing prizes including a season pass with access to all of Tiësto shows at AYU Dayclub & Zouk Nightclub, a Tiësto weekend experience that includes some of his favorite Resorts World experiences, comped suites and much more. The list of presenting sponsors included the Vegas Golden Knights, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Avion Tequila, Michelob Ultra, The Botanist Gin, Kettle One Vodka, Bacardi, Casamigos Tequila, The Patrón Spirits Company, Allegiant Airlines, the Anaheim Angels and Hennessy. The event raised over $100K. All proceeds benefitted Project 150, a non-profit organization that provides free support and services to homeless, displaced and disadvantaged teens in Southern Nevada. Mary Perry, advisory board member of Project 150, won the tournament.